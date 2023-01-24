U.S. markets close in 4 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,013.27
    -6.54 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,629.42
    -0.14 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,347.02
    -17.39 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,889.94
    -0.82 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.23
    -1.39 (-1.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.60
    +6.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.80
    +0.25 (+1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0885
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4780
    -0.0470 (-1.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2325
    -0.0053 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9140
    -0.6830 (-0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,942.71
    +116.27 (+0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    524.26
    -3.02 (-0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,769.01
    -15.66 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,299.19
    +393.15 (+1.46%)
     

Global Carbon Steel Market Size & Share to Surpass $1092.3 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·7 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Carbon Steel Market is valued at USD 904.2 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 1092.3 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 3.2% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, some key factors are anticipated to accelerate the Carbon Steel market growth over the forecast period. Increased manufacturing of automobiles, increased use of Carbon Steel in constructing pipes and tubes for infrastructure, and increased use of Carbon Steel across various end-user sectors contribute to the market's expansion.

We forecast that sales of the low-Carbon Steel category in the Carbon Steel market will account for more than 27% of total sales by 2028. It is also known as mild steel and may be formed into various shapes, including flat sheets and structural beams. It has many useful qualities, including ductility, machinability, and the capacity for cold forming. In comparison to its competitors, it is inexpensive.

Get Access to the In-depth Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/carbonsteel-market-1975/request-sample

Market Dynamics

Increasing Scope Of Repair And Rehabilitation From Existing Structures to Drive Market Growth

A significant portion of the total statistics is anticipated to come from repair and rehabilitation, with a sizable portion of demand coming from Carbon Steel materials. To meet the rising demand and reduce emissions for longer-term sustainability, various producers will concentrate on recycling Carbon Steel in the next years.

Growing Construction Activities to Drive the Market Growth

Low Carbon Steel is a preferred material in construction because it has good cutting and soldering capabilities and benefits like no folding fractures, suppleness, flexibility, softness, and durability in disasters like seismic. The main advantage of Carbon Steel in disaster situations is that it is strong enough to keep the structure from crumbling and preserve its occupants.

Top Players in the Global Carbon Steel Market

  • JFE Steel Corporation (Japan)

  • HBIS Group (China)

  • AK Steel Corporation (US)

  • ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg)

  • Nippon Steel Corporation (Japan)

  • POSCO (South Korea)

  • NLMK (Russia)

  • Evraz PLC (UK)

  • United States Steel (US)

For Additional Information on Carbon Steel Market Players and Detail List, Download a Report PDF Brochure

Top Trends in Global Carbon Steel Market

  • One trend Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Carbon Steel industry is growing infrastructure development. Increased expansion, increased product use in tunnels, framework metals, gateways, gates, and other applicability, increased demand for organic polymers, and increased uses in the aerospace and other end-use sectors are some of the crucial and significant factors.

  • Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Carbon Steel industry is the increasing role of the non-residential sector. Government spending to replace failing infrastructure, including bridges, buildings, and other mass transit, is anticipated to fuel growth in the non-residential sector.

Limited Time Offer | Buy this Premium Research Report with Exclusive Discount and Immediate Delivery@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/carbonsteel-market-1975/0

Recent Developments in the Global Carbon Steel Market

  • JFE Steel Corporation - JSW Steel India Pvt Ltd., a joint venture company between Japan's JFE Steel Corporation and Indian steelmaker Jindal Saw Limited, has launched a 0.35mm-thick low-alloy mild steel plate for automobiles under the brand name "Super Alloy." This product offers reduced weight while maintaining strength properties comparable to conventional high-alloy steels.

Top Report Findings

  • Based on Type, most of the Carbon Steel market's revenue is controlled by the low-Carbon Steel category. The most popular type of Carbon Steel is low-Carbon Steel. The calorific value of these steels is typically less than 0.25 weight percent. Since high temperatures cannot harden them, cold work is typically used. Low-Carbon Steels are frequently utilized in food cans, steel, tubes, automobile body parts, and construction and bridge parts.

  • Based on Applications, most of the Carbon Steel market's revenue is controlled by the shipbuilder's category. Steel is used in shipbuilding because of its structural qualities and affordable price. Although Carbon Steel is essential to the shipbuilding industry, it is projected that a drop in industry growth and a preference for alternatives like aluminum alloys will limit product use in the shipbuilding sector throughout the forecast period.

Shipbuilders Category in Carbon Steel Market to Generate Over 43% Revenue

Carbon Steel are an expensive investment. Vantage Market Research has analyzed the market for Carbon Steel to understand its current state and potential future growth factors. For better understanding, based on the application, the Carbon Steel market is divided into shipbuilding, construction, automotive, and other.

During the forecast period, the market for Carbon Steel is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR for the shipbuilder category. The Carbon Steel business is driven by rising shipbuilding material demand. The development of marine transport marked the beginning, and it has persisted ever since. As a result of continual discoveries and advancements, ships have increased in robustness, speed, and durability. They have also gotten considerably bigger. From the classic wooden ships that were first created decades ago to the massive modern ships made of Carbon Steel, there are many different types of ships.

On the other hand, the automotive category is estimated to grow significantly over the forecast period. The automotive industry will require more Carbon Steel. Transmission retrofit kits, seals, and suspension bushings, including brackets and control arms, are all low-Carbon Steel. Low Carbon Steel is utilized for components like nuts, bolts, nails, and spacers, as well as an aesthetic application like vehicle rubber bumpers because it enhances formability.

Asia Pacific Region in Carbon Steel Market to Generate More 33% Revenue

Asia Pacific region dominates the market throughout the projection period. Due to the expansion of the maritime sector, increased demand for the material in the automobile and construction industries, and the presence of major market competitors, China now holds a monopoly on the Asia-Pacific Carbon Steel market.
Read Full Report: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/carbonsteel-market-1975

Global Carbon Steel Market Segmentation

By Type

  • Low Carbon Steel

  • Medium Carbon Steel

  • High Carbon Steel

  • Ultra-high Carbon Steel

  • Others

By Application

  • Building and construction

  • Automotive

  • Shipbuilding

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

    • United States

    • Canada

    • Mexico

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • UK

    • France

    • Italy

    • Spain

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • South Korea

    • South-East Asia

    • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest of Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

    • GCC Countries

    • South Africa

    • Rest of MEA

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 904.2 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2028

USD 1092.3 Billion

CAGR

3.2% from 2022 to 2028

Base Year

2021

Forecast Year

2022 to 2028

Key Players

JFE Steel Corporation, HBIS Group, AK Steel Corporation, Evraz PLC, Bao Steel Group, Arcelor Mittal, Nippon Steel Corporation, United States Steel, Curtis Steel Co. Ltd., Omega Steel Company

Customization Options

Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports

Blog:


Recommended Stories

  • Verizon stock jumps on earnings, subscriber growth

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for Verizon.

  • Earnings: What Wall Street is looking for in Microsoft, Tesla results

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to discuss Wall Street's take on Microsoft and Tesla earnings.

  • Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Occidental Petroleum's (NYSE:OXY) recent performance, when its stock has...

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    Energy stocks can be a great place in the market to find dividends that you can hold forever. Energy companies are often less speculative than growth stocks, and are built to generate consistent returns on investments over time. Here a look at why I love Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE) and their 5.9% and 4.6% respective dividends -- and why Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) doesn't have a sustainable dividend to bet on.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks From the Billionaire Who Beat the Bear Market and Broke a Record Last Year

    2022 was a miserable one for investors, right? For most that’s probably true but most definitely not for Ken Griffin. The billionaire not only beat the market by a huge margin and outpaced his fellow billionaire colleagues, he did so at record-breaking levels. Per LCH investment data, Griffin’s hedge fund Citadel raked in profits of $16 billion - the most ever seen on Wall Street - whilst delivering for investors returns of 38% from its main hedge fund. Considering that performance, for investor

  • Stocks resume trading after New York Stock Exchange tech issue

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are moving in intraday trading.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy That Are Perfect for Your Retirement Accounts in 2023

    Warren Buffett's still got it. Buffett's investment conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), once again crushed the market in 2022, besting the S&P 500's 18% decline (factoring in dividends) with a nearly 4% gain. For over five decades, Buffett has earned fortunes for Berkshire's shareholders by buying and holding high-quality, low-risk stocks.

  • Johnson & Johnson reports mixed earnings, strong consumer demand

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss fourth-quarter earnings for Johnson & Johnson.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Is 1 Stock I'd Avoid in 2023

    Thanks to its super alluring yield of more than 15%, Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the most popular mortgage real estate investment trusts (mREITs) on the market today. Rising interest rates increased the cost of borrowing, hurting mREITs' earnings and asset values. Assessing a company's growth opportunities and potential risks before buying is an incredibly important part of successful investing.

  • NYSE Gets Wave of Sell Orders, Unleashing Stock-Market Chaos

    (Bloomberg) -- Dozens of large-cap stocks saw their prices swing wildly at the open of trading Tuesday, sending companies including Wells Fargo & Co. and Morgan Stanley to brief but sharp plunges from which they mostly quickly recovered.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkBlizzard Manager Departs In Protest of Employee Ranking SystemWhat

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Surging Higher Today

    Investors are especially charged up about fuel cell specialist Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) though. As of 11:14 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power are up 7.8%. Investors are particularly interested in the announcement since Plug Power and Nikola inked a hydrogen supply agreement in December.

  • AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, AbbVie (ABBV) closed at $148.55, marking a -0.7% move from the previous day.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Wall Street moved slightly lower during the third trading week of 2023. My "three stocks to avoid," which I thought were going to lose to the market in the past week -- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY), Alcoa (NYSE: AA), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) -- plunged 8%, dipped 7%, and closed flat, respectively, averaging out to a 5% decline.

  • Where Will Rivian Be in Three Years?

    Investors were flocking to the EV industry as a slew of new companies entered the public market. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) was part of the new EV cohort that caught investors' attention when it went public in late 2021. Rivian investors (and potential investors) are rightfully wondering where the company is headed right now amid high inflation, rising costs for electric vehicle materials, and a potential recession on the horizon.

  • GROM: A Promising Children’s Entertainment Company with Big Plans, Run By Industry Veterans

    By Lisa Thompson NASDAQ:GROM Fresh off a December $5.0 million capital raise and reverse split in December, Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) is poised to capitalize on a number of promising initiatives over the next several months. The company now has 3.2 million in fully diluted shares and trades at a market capitalization of $5.5 million. It has approximately $4 million in cash after its

  • Is it Still Fine to Invest in Coterra Energy (CTRA)?

    Palm Valley Capital Management, an investment management firm, released its fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, Palm Valley Capital Fund returned 3.86% compared to a 9.19% rise for the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and an 8.05% return for the Morningstar Small Cap Index. A […]

  • Jeremy Grantham Warns of a 17% Plunge in the S&P 500 This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The popping of the bubble in US stocks is far from over and investors shouldn’t get too excited about a strong start to the year for the market, warns Jeremy Grantham, the co-founder and long-term investment strategist of GMO. Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkBlizzard Manager Departs In Protest of Employee Ranking Syste

  • Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $112.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.52% move from the prior day.

  • 15 Biggest Natural Gas Pipeline Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 biggest natural gas pipeline companies in the world. If you want to see more companies in this selection, go to the 5 Biggest Natural Gas Pipeline Companies in the World. In the past five decades, the consumption of energy globally has increased by over […]

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Arrowhead...