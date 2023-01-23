U.S. markets open in 19 minutes

Global Carburetor Market Set to Reach USD 1.24 Billion by 2031, With a Sustainable CAGR Of 1.3% | Growth Market Reports

·6 min read

PUNE, India, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Carburetor Market by Type (Diaphragm Carburetor and Float-Feed Carburetor), Application (Automotive (Motorcycle, 4-wheelers, and Others), Universal Gasoline Engines, and Others), Sales Channel (OEMs and Aftermarket), and Region: Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 1.10 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.24 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 1.3% by the end of 2031. The market growth is attributed to the increasing use of carburetors in small-engine vehicles as it mixes air with fuel and the mixture to the engine where it ignites and causes movement through combustion.

Growth Market Reports Logo
Growth Market Reports Logo

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

  • Mikuni Corporation

  • Hitachi Astemo Indiana, Inc.

  • Fujian FuDing JingKe Carburetor

  • HOLLEY PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS, INC.

  • Zama Group

  • Walbro

  • Ruixing Carburetor Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

  • Dellorto S.p.a.

  • Zhejiang Jingzhan Carburetor Co.,Ltd

  • EDELBROCK, LLC.

  • Tillotson

  • AVStar Fuel Systems, Inc.

  • Pacco Industrial Corporation

  • Ningbo Keruidi Carburetor Co., Ltd.,

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include type, application, and competitor analysis.

Download PDF Sample here: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/4934

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Highlights on the Segments of the Carburetor Market

Based on type, the global market is bifurcated into diaphragm carburetors and float-feed carburetors. The diaphragm carburetor segment is projected to expand at a significant CAGR owing to the wide use of this type of carburetor in multi-positional engines.

In terms of application, the carburetor market is segregated into automotive, universal gasoline engines, and others. The automotive segment is projected to hold a significant market share owing to the increasing investments by market players in automobile carburetors and growing awareness about stringent emission regulations by governments across the globe.

Based on regions, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market owing to the high population in countries such as China and India which can create new pathways for the global market in the coming years.

To Buy the Complete Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/report/carburetor-market-global-industry-analysis

Key Takeaways from the Study:

  • The carburetor mixes air with fuel and the mixture to the engine where it ignites and causes movement through combustion.

  • Rapid growth in the adoption of motorcycle carburetors as it aids in controlling the engine speed of the vehicle can drive the global market.

  • In recent years, the motorcycles sale for personal transportation rapidly increased in emerging economies such as China and India and increasing consumer disposable income in the region can further drive the market growth.

  • Recently, carburetors are replaced by fuel injection technology in the aviation and automotive sector but carburetors are required in small engines such as lawnmowers, dirt motorcycles, and other machinery.

  • New technological advancements in internal combustion engines and their components can create new opportunities for the global market.

  • Electronic carburetors are replacing simple carburetors as they are similar to a simple carburetor, with an ECU controlling the final adjustment of the air-fuel ratio. These can regulate the air-fuel mixture ratio in the lean combustion area, which aids in reducing emissions and enhances fuel efficiency.

  • Electronic carburetors, such as the SU type, offer a feature for changing the idling speed to the needs of the engine through a solenoid valve that is controlled by an ECU.

Read 210 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Carburetor Market by Type (Diaphragm Carburetor and Float-Feed Carburetor), Application (Automotive (Motorcycle, 4-wheelers, and Others), Universal Gasoline Engines, and Others), Sales Channel (OEMs and

Aftermarket), and Regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast, 2023 – 2031"

For Any Questions on This Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/4934

Key Segments Covered

Type

  • Diaphragm Carburetor

  • Float-Feed Carburetor

Application

  • Automotive

  • Universal Gasoline Engines

  • Others

Sales Channel

  • OEMs

  • Aftermarket

Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Other Related Reports:

  • Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market by Product Type (Body-mounted and Engine-mounted), Material Type (Polypropylene, Carbon Fiber, Polyamide, Polyurethane, Glasswool, and Others), Fuel Type (Diesel and Gasoline), Vehicle Type (Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Passenger Vehicle), and Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2022 – 2030

  • Global Alloys for Automotive Market by Type (Iron, Titanium, and Steel), Application (Chassis and Powertrain) and Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa), Forecast From 2022 To 2030

  • Global Internal Combustion Engine Market by Type (Global Internal Combustion Engine Market Size by Fuel Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million), Natural Gas, Diesel, Gasoline, and Others), Application (Automotive, Ship, and Aircraft) and Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa), Forecast To 2028

  • Global Automotive Engine Management Sensors Market by Type (Mass Airflow Sensors, Knock Sensors, Crankshaft Sensors, Camshaft Sensors, Pressure Sensors, and Temperature Sensors), Application (Compact Cars, Mid-Size Cars, SUVs, Luxury Cars, LCVs, and HCVs), and Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa), Forecast From 2022 To 2030

About Growth Market Reports:

Growth Market Reports provides global enterprises as well as small & medium businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Industry Intelligence Solutions". Growth Market Reports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Our key analysis segments, though not restricted to the same, include market entry strategies, market size estimations, market trend analysis, market opportunity analysis, market threat analysis, market growth/fall forecasting, primary interviews, and secondary research & consumer surveys.

Contact:

Alex Mathews
7th Floor, Siddh Icon,
Baner Road, Baner, Pune.
Maharashtra – 411045. India.
Phone: +1 909 414 1393
Email: sales@growthmarketreports.com
Web: https://growthmarketreports.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/growth_reports
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/growth-market-report/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1980656/Growth_Market_Reports_Logo1.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-carburetor-market-set-to-reach-usd-1-24-billion-by-2031--with-a-sustainable-cagr-of-1-3--growth-market-reports-301727980.html

SOURCE Growth Market Reports

