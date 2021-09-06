Global Cardamom Market 2021-2025: Growing Awareness of Health Benefits Driving Growth
DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cardamom Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cardamom market and it is poised to grow by $168.87 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.06% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by the growing awareness about the health benefits of cardamom, increasing use of cardamom in developing countries, and multifaceted nature of cardamom. This study identifies the rising trend of cardamom usage in herbal health supplements as one of the prime reasons driving the cardamom market growth during the next few years. Also, growing prominence for online shopping and growing demand for organic cardamom will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The cardamom market analysis includes product and application segments and geographic landscape.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Ingredients - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Powder - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Liquid extract - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Medical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Other - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Als Spices
Cardex SA
Del Tropico SA
DS Group
Flavica spices
Imexa Inc.
Kautilya Commodities
KLG Spice
MAS Enterprises Ltd.
McCormick & Company Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iv8uzn
