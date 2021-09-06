U.S. markets closed

Global Cardamom Market 2021-2025: Growing Awareness of Health Benefits Driving Growth

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cardamom Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The cardamom market and it is poised to grow by $168.87 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.06% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the growing awareness about the health benefits of cardamom, increasing use of cardamom in developing countries, and multifaceted nature of cardamom. This study identifies the rising trend of cardamom usage in herbal health supplements as one of the prime reasons driving the cardamom market growth during the next few years. Also, growing prominence for online shopping and growing demand for organic cardamom will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The cardamom market analysis includes product and application segments and geographic landscape.


Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Ingredients - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Powder - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Liquid extract - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Medical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Other - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Als Spices

  • Cardex SA

  • Del Tropico SA

  • DS Group

  • Flavica spices

  • Imexa Inc.

  • Kautilya Commodities

  • KLG Spice

  • MAS Enterprises Ltd.

  • McCormick & Company Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iv8uzn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cardamom-market-2021-2025-growing-awareness-of-health-benefits-driving-growth-301369855.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

