Global Cardiac Ablation Market to Reach US$2.1 Billion by the Year 2027
Abstract: Global Cardiac Ablation Market to Reach US$2. 1 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cardiac Ablation estimated at US$976.
New York, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cardiac Ablation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798096/?utm_source=GNW
5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13% CAGR to reach US$549.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electrical Ablation segment is readjusted to a revised 11.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 45.6% share of the global Cardiac Ablation market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Cardiac Ablation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$288.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.52% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$372.1 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.4% and 10% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$372.1 Million by the year 2027.
Cryoablation Segment Corners a 9.6% Share in 2020
In the global Cryoablation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$74.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$164 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$250.8 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 16 Featured)
Abbott Laboratories
Alcon Laboratories, Inc.
AngioDynamics, Inc.
AtriCure, Inc.
Biosense Webster, Inc.
Boston Scientific Corporation
ConMed Corporation
Medtronic PLC
Olympus Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798096/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
An Introduction to Cardiac Ablation
Types of Cardiac Ablation Technologies
Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation
Electrical Energy-Based Ablation
Cryoablation
Ultrasound Energy-Based Ablation
Microwave Energy-based Ablation
Cardiac Ablation Market: Growth Prospects and Outlook
Emerging Markets Forecast to Post High Growth
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Abbott Laboratories (USA)
AtriCure, Inc. (USA)
Biosense Webster Inc. (USA)
Boston Scientific Corporation (USA)
CardioFocus, Inc. (USA)
Kardium, Inc. (Canada)
Medtronic Plc (Ireland)
Shanghai MicroPort EP MedTech Co., Ltd. (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases and Related
Mortality Rates Fuel Cardiac Surgical Volumes Fuel Growth in
the Cardiac Ablation Market
EXHIBIT 1: Leading Causes of Mortality Worldwide: Number of
Deaths in Millions & % Share of Deaths by Cause for 2017
EXHIBIT 2: Leading Causes of Mortality for Low-Income and High-
Income Countries
EXHIBIT 3: Global Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery Market:
Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and
2023
Aging Global Population at High Risk of Cardiac Illnesses
Present Favorable Outlook for Cardiac Ablation Market
EXHIBIT 4: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of
Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic
Region for the Years 2019 and 2030
As Cardiovascular Disease Prevalence Increases at a Strong Rate
in Developing Economies, Tremendous Potential Exists for
Cardiac Ablation Market
Growing Significance of Cardiac Ablation for Cardiac Rhythm
Management
Rising Incidence of Atrial Fibrillation: An Opportunity for
Cardiac Ablation Market
EXHIBIT 5: Incidence of Atrial Fibrillation Per Million
Population in United States (in %): 2000-2020
EXHIBIT 6: Ranking of Factors for Incidence of Atrial Fibrillation
Innovative Technologies Assist in Enhancing AF Ablation Process
Ablation Found to be Effective for AF Compared to Medications
Ablation Technology for Supra-venticular Tachycardia
Shift towards Minimally Invasive Surgeries Fuels Demand for
Cardiac Ablation Procedures
Minimally Invasive Catheter Ablation Continues to Gain
Prominence in Cardiac Procedures
RF Ablation Emerges as a Preferred Treatment Option for Cardiac
Arrhythmias
Cryoablation for Treatment of AF: Minimally Invasive Procedure
Favors Adoption
MRI-Guided Cardiac Ablation Market
Hybrid Ablation Procedure for Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation:
Addressing the Limitations of Traditional Treatments
Technological Advancements Broaden Adoption of Cardiac Ablation
Technology
Advanced 3D Electrophysiology Mapping and Imaging Systems
Cryoballoon Ablation Catheters
Laser Balloon Ablation Catheters
Contact-Force Technology
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Radiofrequency
(RF) Ablation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Radiofrequency (RF)
Ablation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Electrical
Ablation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Electrical Ablation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Ablation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Cryoablation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Cryoablation by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Cryoablation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Ultrasound
Ablation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Ultrasound Ablation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Ultrasound Ablation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Microwave
Ablation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Microwave Ablation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Microwave Ablation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Rhythm
Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Cardiac Rhythm Management
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Rhythm
Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Open Surgery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Open Surgery by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Open Surgery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals &
Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Clinics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Ambulatory
Surgical Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgical Centers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgical
Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation by
Technology - Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical Ablation,
Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave Ablation -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by
Technology - Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical Ablation,
Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave Ablation
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical Ablation,
Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave Ablation for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation by
Application - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by
Application - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiac
Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by End-Use -
Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation
by Technology - Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical
Ablation, Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave
Ablation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by
Technology - Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical Ablation,
Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave Ablation
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical Ablation,
Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave Ablation for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation
by Application - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by
Application - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiac
Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation
by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation
by Technology - Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical
Ablation, Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave
Ablation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by
Technology - Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical Ablation,
Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave Ablation
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical Ablation,
Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave Ablation for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation
by Application - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by
Application - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiac
Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation
by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by End-Use -
Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation
by Technology - Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical
Ablation, Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave
Ablation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by
Technology - Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical Ablation,
Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave Ablation
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical Ablation,
Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave Ablation for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation
by Application - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by
Application - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiac
Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation
by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by End-Use -
Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation
by Technology - Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical
Ablation, Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave
Ablation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by
Technology - Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical Ablation,
Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave Ablation
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical Ablation,
Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave Ablation for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation
by Application - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by
Application - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiac
Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation
by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation
by Technology - Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical
Ablation, Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave
Ablation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by
Technology - Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical Ablation,
Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave Ablation
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical Ablation,
Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave Ablation for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation
by Application - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by
Application - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiac
Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation
by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac
Ablation by Technology - Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation,
Electrical Ablation, Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and
Microwave Ablation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by
Technology - Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical Ablation,
Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave Ablation
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical Ablation,
Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave Ablation for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac
Ablation by Application - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Open
Surgery and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by
Application - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiac
Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac
Ablation by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory
Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation
by Technology - Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical
Ablation, Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave
Ablation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by
Technology - Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical Ablation,
Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave Ablation
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical Ablation,
Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave Ablation for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation
by Application - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by
Application - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiac
Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation
by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation by
Technology - Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical Ablation,
Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave Ablation -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: UK Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by
Technology - Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical Ablation,
Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave Ablation
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical Ablation,
Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave Ablation for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation by
Application - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: UK Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by
Application - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiac
Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: UK Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by End-Use -
Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 118: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac
Ablation by Technology - Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation,
Electrical Ablation, Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and
Microwave Ablation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation
by Technology - Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical
Ablation, Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave
Ablation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798096/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001