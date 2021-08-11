Abstract: Global Cardiac Ablation Market to Reach US$2. 1 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cardiac Ablation estimated at US$976.

New York, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cardiac Ablation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798096/?utm_source=GNW

5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13% CAGR to reach US$549.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electrical Ablation segment is readjusted to a revised 11.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 45.6% share of the global Cardiac Ablation market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Cardiac Ablation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$288.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.52% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$372.1 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.4% and 10% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$372.1 Million by the year 2027.



Cryoablation Segment Corners a 9.6% Share in 2020



In the global Cryoablation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$74.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$164 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$250.8 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 16 Featured)



Story continues

Abbott Laboratories

Alcon Laboratories, Inc.

AngioDynamics, Inc.

AtriCure, Inc.

Biosense Webster, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

ConMed Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Olympus Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798096/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Cardiac Ablation

Types of Cardiac Ablation Technologies

Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation

Electrical Energy-Based Ablation

Cryoablation

Ultrasound Energy-Based Ablation

Microwave Energy-based Ablation

Cardiac Ablation Market: Growth Prospects and Outlook

Emerging Markets Forecast to Post High Growth

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Abbott Laboratories (USA)

AtriCure, Inc. (USA)

Biosense Webster Inc. (USA)

Boston Scientific Corporation (USA)

CardioFocus, Inc. (USA)

Kardium, Inc. (Canada)

Medtronic Plc (Ireland)

Shanghai MicroPort EP MedTech Co., Ltd. (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases and Related

Mortality Rates Fuel Cardiac Surgical Volumes Fuel Growth in

the Cardiac Ablation Market

EXHIBIT 1: Leading Causes of Mortality Worldwide: Number of

Deaths in Millions & % Share of Deaths by Cause for 2017

EXHIBIT 2: Leading Causes of Mortality for Low-Income and High-

Income Countries

EXHIBIT 3: Global Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery Market:

Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and

2023

Aging Global Population at High Risk of Cardiac Illnesses

Present Favorable Outlook for Cardiac Ablation Market

EXHIBIT 4: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of

Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

As Cardiovascular Disease Prevalence Increases at a Strong Rate

in Developing Economies, Tremendous Potential Exists for

Cardiac Ablation Market

Growing Significance of Cardiac Ablation for Cardiac Rhythm

Management

Rising Incidence of Atrial Fibrillation: An Opportunity for

Cardiac Ablation Market

EXHIBIT 5: Incidence of Atrial Fibrillation Per Million

Population in United States (in %): 2000-2020

EXHIBIT 6: Ranking of Factors for Incidence of Atrial Fibrillation

Innovative Technologies Assist in Enhancing AF Ablation Process

Ablation Found to be Effective for AF Compared to Medications

Ablation Technology for Supra-venticular Tachycardia

Shift towards Minimally Invasive Surgeries Fuels Demand for

Cardiac Ablation Procedures

Minimally Invasive Catheter Ablation Continues to Gain

Prominence in Cardiac Procedures

RF Ablation Emerges as a Preferred Treatment Option for Cardiac

Arrhythmias

Cryoablation for Treatment of AF: Minimally Invasive Procedure

Favors Adoption

MRI-Guided Cardiac Ablation Market

Hybrid Ablation Procedure for Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation:

Addressing the Limitations of Traditional Treatments

Technological Advancements Broaden Adoption of Cardiac Ablation

Technology

Advanced 3D Electrophysiology Mapping and Imaging Systems

Cryoballoon Ablation Catheters

Laser Balloon Ablation Catheters

Contact-Force Technology



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Radiofrequency

(RF) Ablation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Radiofrequency (RF)

Ablation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Electrical

Ablation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Electrical Ablation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Ablation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Cryoablation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Cryoablation by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Cryoablation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Ultrasound

Ablation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Ultrasound Ablation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Ultrasound Ablation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Microwave

Ablation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Microwave Ablation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Microwave Ablation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Rhythm

Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Cardiac Rhythm Management

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Rhythm

Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Open Surgery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Open Surgery by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Open Surgery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals &

Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Clinics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Clinics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Ambulatory

Surgical Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgical Centers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgical

Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation by

Technology - Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical Ablation,

Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave Ablation -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by

Technology - Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical Ablation,

Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave Ablation

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical Ablation,

Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave Ablation for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation by

Application - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by

Application - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiac

Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation by

End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by End-Use -

Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation

by Technology - Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical

Ablation, Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave

Ablation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by

Technology - Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical Ablation,

Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave Ablation

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical Ablation,

Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave Ablation for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation

by Application - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by

Application - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiac

Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical

Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by

End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation

by Technology - Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical

Ablation, Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave

Ablation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by

Technology - Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical Ablation,

Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave Ablation

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical Ablation,

Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave Ablation for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation

by Application - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by

Application - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiac

Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical

Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by End-Use -

Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation

by Technology - Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical

Ablation, Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave

Ablation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by

Technology - Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical Ablation,

Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave Ablation

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical Ablation,

Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave Ablation for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation

by Application - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by

Application - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiac

Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical

Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by End-Use -

Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation

by Technology - Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical

Ablation, Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave

Ablation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by

Technology - Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical Ablation,

Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave Ablation

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical Ablation,

Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave Ablation for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation

by Application - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by

Application - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiac

Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical

Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by

End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation

by Technology - Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical

Ablation, Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave

Ablation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by

Technology - Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical Ablation,

Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave Ablation

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical Ablation,

Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave Ablation for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation

by Application - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by

Application - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiac

Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical

Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by

End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac

Ablation by Technology - Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation,

Electrical Ablation, Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and

Microwave Ablation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by

Technology - Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical Ablation,

Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave Ablation

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical Ablation,

Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave Ablation for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac

Ablation by Application - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Open

Surgery and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by

Application - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiac

Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac

Ablation by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory

Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by

End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation

by Technology - Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical

Ablation, Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave

Ablation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by

Technology - Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical Ablation,

Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave Ablation

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical Ablation,

Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave Ablation for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation

by Application - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by

Application - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiac

Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical

Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by

End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation by

Technology - Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical Ablation,

Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave Ablation -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by

Technology - Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical Ablation,

Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave Ablation

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical Ablation,

Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave Ablation for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation by

Application - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: UK Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by

Application - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiac

Rhythm Management, Open Surgery and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Ablation by

End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: UK Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation by End-Use -

Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Ablation by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 118: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac

Ablation by Technology - Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation,

Electrical Ablation, Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and

Microwave Ablation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cardiac Ablation

by Technology - Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical

Ablation, Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation and Microwave

Ablation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798096/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



