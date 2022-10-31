U.S. markets open in 1 hour 46 minutes

Global Cardiac Marker Testing Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Ongoing Research on Novel Cardiac Biomarkers for Cardiovascular Diseases Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Cardiac Marker Testing Market

Global Cardiac Marker Testing Market
Global Cardiac Marker Testing Market

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cardiac Marker Testing Market by Product (Reagent, Instrument), Component (Troponin I & T, CK-MB, Myoglobin, BNP, hs-CRP), Disease (Myocardial Infarction, Congestive Heart Failure, Atheresclerosis), Enduser (Lab, PoC, Academia) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cardiac marker testing market is projected to reach USD 7.7 Billion by 2027 from USD 5.0 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Troponin I and T estimated held the largest share of cardiac marker testing market in 2021, by Biomarker Type

Based on biomarker type, the cardiac marker testing market is segmented into Troponin I and T, Creatine Kinase-MB (CK-MB), Natriuretic Peptide (BNP and Nt-proBNP), Myoglobin, High-sensitivity C-reactive Protein (hs-CRP), and other cardiac biomarkers. The Troponin I and T segment accounted for the largest share of 51.1 % of the cardiac marker testing market in 2021.

Factors such as high sensitivity and specificity, long elevation time (rises over 4-8 hours, peaks at 10-24 hours, and declines over ten days), and rapid prediction of outcomes are driving the growth of this segment. In addition, lab technicians are more familiar with the use of these markers as compared to other biomarkers

Laboratory testing facilities segment accounted for the largest share of the cardiac marker testing market in 2021, by End user

Based on end users, the cardiac marker testing market is segmented into laboratory testing facilities, academic institutes, and point-of-care testing facilities. In 2021, the laboratory testing facilities segment accounted for the largest share of 61.4% of the global cardiac marker testing market. Factors such as high testing throughput, better sensitivity & diagnostic accuracy compared to POC testing, and high preference for laboratory testing over POCT testing are driving the growth of this segment.

The Asia Pacific market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The cardiac marker testing market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for cardiac marker testing during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is driven due rising growing investments by government agencies in emerging countries of Asia Pacific for the improvement of healthcare infrastructure, growing number of independent clinical laboratories, presence of large patient population, and strategies adopted by players to increase their cardiac testing product reach in Asia Pacific.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Cardiac Marker Testing Market Overview
4.2 Cardiac Marker Testing Market Share, by Product, 2022 vs. 2027
4.3 Europe: Cardiac Marker Testing Market, by End-user and Region
4.4 Cardiac Marker Testing Market: Geographical Snapshot

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases
5.2.1.2 Increasing Geriatric Population and Subsequent Rise in Heart Conditions Worldwide
5.2.1.3 Growing Research & Funding Initiatives from Public & Private Organizations
5.2.1.4 Rising Clinical Studies for Identification of Novel Cardiac Biomarkers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Technical Issues Related to Sample Collection & Storage
5.2.2.2 Unfavorable Regulatory Processes and Limited Reimbursement Structure
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Point-Of-Care Testing with Cardiac Biomarkers
5.2.3.2 Ongoing Research on Novel Cardiac Biomarkers for Cardiovascular Diseases
5.2.3.3 Emerging Markets Offer High-Growth Opportunities
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Challenges Associated with Biomarker Assay Validation
5.3 Regulatory Scenario
5.4 Reimbursement Scenario
5.5 Value Chain Analysis
5.6 Supply Chain Analysis
5.7 Ecosystem Analysis: Parent Market (In Vitro Diagnostics)
5.8 Pricing Analysis
5.8.1 Average Selling Price of Cardiac Market Test Kits by Key Players
5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.10 Patent Analysis
5.11 Key Conferences & Events (2022-2024)
5.12 Case Study
5.12.1 Development of High-Sensitivity Troponin I
5.13 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
5.14 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria
5.14.1 Key Stakeholders
5.15 Key Buying Criteria by End-users

6 Cardiac Marker Testing Market, by Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Reagents & Kits
6.2.1 Rising Volume of Diagnostic Tests to Drive Demand
6.3 Instruments
6.3.1 Chemiluminescence
6.3.1.1 Most Preferred Method for Quantification of Cardiac Biomarkers to Drive Segment Growth
6.3.2 Immunofluorescence
6.3.2.1 Demand for Stable and Safer Reagents to Support Market Growth
6.3.3 Elisa
6.3.3.1 Long Shelf Life and Ease of Use to Propel Segment Growth
6.3.4 Immunochromatography
6.3.4.1 Increasing Use in Point-Of-Care Settings to Drive Adoption of this Technique

7 Cardiac Marker Testing Market, by Biomarker Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Troponin I and T
7.2.1 High Sensitivity and Specificity in Detection of CVD to Drive Market
7.3 Creatine Kinase-Mb (Ck-Mb)
7.3.1 Diagnosis of Acute Myocardial Injury Using Ck-Mb to Drive Market
7.4 Natriuretic Peptide (BNP and Nt-Probnp)
7.4.1 Use of Bnp with Other Cardiac Markers to Enhance Utilization
7.5 Myoglobin
7.5.1 Rapid Increase and Normalization Associated with Myoglobin to Drive Market
7.6 High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (Hscrp)
7.6.1 Ability of Hscrp Tests to Accurately Measure Low Levels of Crp to Support Market Growth
7.7 Other Cardiac Biomarkers

8 Cardiac Marker Testing Market, by Disease
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Myocardial Infarction
8.2.1 Availability of High-Sensitivity Biomarkers for Detection of Mi to Drive Market
8.3 Congestive Heart Failure
8.3.1 Increasing Use of Multi-Marker Testing to Support Market Growth
8.4 Acute Coronary Syndrome
8.4.1 Increasing Incidence of Risk Factors Associated with Acs to Drive Adoption of Cardiac Markers
8.5 Atherosclerosis
8.5.1 High Prevalence of Atherosclerosis to Drive Uptake of Cardiac Markers
8.6 Ischemia
8.6.1 Multiple Complications Caused by Ischemia to Drive Adoption of Diagnostic Tests

9 Cardiac Marker Testing Market, by End-user
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Laboratory Testing Facilities
9.2.1 Hospital Laboratories
9.2.1.1 Emergency Patient Care and Early Diagnosis Associated with In-House Labs to Drive Market
9.2.2 Reference Laboratories
9.2.2.1 Affordable and Time-Efficient Services Associated with Reference Laboratories to Support Market Growth
9.2.3 Contract Testing Laboratories
9.2.3.1 Ability to Perform Multiple Tests and Cover Wider Matrices to Support Market Growth
9.3 Academic Institutes
9.3.1 Continuous Research & Development of Novel Biomarkers to Drive Market
9.4 Point-Of-Care Testing Facilities
9.4.1 Early Detection and Lower Turnaround Time to Drive Market

10 Cardiac Marker Testing Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players/Right to Win
11.3 Revenue Analysis
11.4 Cardiac Marker Testing Market: Market Share Analysis, by Key Player (2021)
11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant for Major Players (As of 2021)
11.5.1 Stars
11.5.2 Emerging Leaders
11.5.3 Pervasive Players
11.5.4 Participants
11.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant (SMEs/Startups)
11.6.1 Progressive Companies
11.6.2 Responsive Companies
11.6.3 Dynamic Companies
11.6.4 Starting Blocks
11.7 Competitive Benchmarking
11.8 Competitive Scenario (2019-2022)
11.8.1 Product Launches & Approvals
11.8.2 Deals
11.8.3 Other Developments

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Players
12.1.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
12.1.2 Abbott Laboratories
12.1.3 Siemens Healthineers AG
12.1.4 Danaher Corporation
12.1.5 Biomerieux SA
12.1.6 Becton, Dickinson and Company (Bd)
12.1.7 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
12.1.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
12.1.9 Diasorin
12.1.10 Perkinelmer, Inc.
12.1.11 Tosoh Corporation
12.1.12 Lsi Medience Corporation (Phc Holdings Corporation)
12.1.13 Quidel Corporation
12.1.14 Randox Laboratories
12.1.15 Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd.
12.1.16 Boditech Med Inc.
12.1.17 Tulip (P) Diagnostics Ltd.
12.1.18 Btnx Inc.
12.1.19 Response Biomedical
12.1.20 Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc.
12.2 Other Players
12.2.1 Ctk Biotech, Inc.
12.2.2 Creative Diagnostics
12.2.3 Lifesign LLC.
12.2.4 Cardiogenics Holdings Inc.
12.2.5 Atlas Medical GmbH

13 Appendix

