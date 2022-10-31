Global Cardiac Marker Testing Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Ongoing Research on Novel Cardiac Biomarkers for Cardiovascular Diseases Presents Opportunities

Company Logo

Global Cardiac Marker Testing Market

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cardiac Marker Testing Market by Product (Reagent, Instrument), Component (Troponin I & T, CK-MB, Myoglobin, BNP, hs-CRP), Disease (Myocardial Infarction, Congestive Heart Failure, Atheresclerosis), Enduser (Lab, PoC, Academia) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cardiac marker testing market is projected to reach USD 7.7 Billion by 2027 from USD 5.0 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Troponin I and T estimated held the largest share of cardiac marker testing market in 2021, by Biomarker Type

Based on biomarker type, the cardiac marker testing market is segmented into Troponin I and T, Creatine Kinase-MB (CK-MB), Natriuretic Peptide (BNP and Nt-proBNP), Myoglobin, High-sensitivity C-reactive Protein (hs-CRP), and other cardiac biomarkers. The Troponin I and T segment accounted for the largest share of 51.1 % of the cardiac marker testing market in 2021.

Factors such as high sensitivity and specificity, long elevation time (rises over 4-8 hours, peaks at 10-24 hours, and declines over ten days), and rapid prediction of outcomes are driving the growth of this segment. In addition, lab technicians are more familiar with the use of these markers as compared to other biomarkers

Laboratory testing facilities segment accounted for the largest share of the cardiac marker testing market in 2021, by End user

Based on end users, the cardiac marker testing market is segmented into laboratory testing facilities, academic institutes, and point-of-care testing facilities. In 2021, the laboratory testing facilities segment accounted for the largest share of 61.4% of the global cardiac marker testing market. Factors such as high testing throughput, better sensitivity & diagnostic accuracy compared to POC testing, and high preference for laboratory testing over POCT testing are driving the growth of this segment.

The Asia Pacific market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The cardiac marker testing market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for cardiac marker testing during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is driven due rising growing investments by government agencies in emerging countries of Asia Pacific for the improvement of healthcare infrastructure, growing number of independent clinical laboratories, presence of large patient population, and strategies adopted by players to increase their cardiac testing product reach in Asia Pacific.

