Global Cardiac Markers (POC and Lab-Based) Market Report 2022, Featuring Abbott Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Quidel , Siemens Healthineers and Trinity Biotech
It is estimated that cardiovascular diseases, including those of the blood vessels supplying the heart muscle and the brain, are the leading cause of death globally.
With the incidence of cardiovascular disease going through the roof, the report, World Market for Cardiac Markers (POC and Lab-Based), covers why cardiac markers are in huge demand and a constant subject of research for improvement.
Cardiac biomarkers are substances that are released into the bloodstream when the heart is damaged or stressed. In patients with chronic heart failure, measurement of these biomarkers is used to help risk stratify, to assess treatment options, and monitor progress.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Market Overview
Market Size and Growth Forecast
A Changing Menu
Recent Developments
CHAPTER 2: MARKET ANALYSIS
Major Product Activity
Regional Market
Vendor Market Share
Rapid Cardiac Markers
Lab-based Cardiac Market Market
D-Dimer Revenue and Growth
CHAPTER 3: TOP COMPANY BRIEFS
Abbott Diagnostics
Beckman Coulter, Inc./Danaher
Biotron Diagnostics
Boson Biotech Co.
CTK Biotech, Inc.
Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.
Nano-Ditech Corporation
Opko Health, Inc
Quidel Corporation
Radiometer A/S/Danaher
Response Biomedical Corp
Roche Diagnostics
Siemens Healthineers (Siemens)
Tosoh Bioscience
Trinity Biotech plc
