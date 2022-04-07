U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

Global Cardiac Monitoring Markets Outlook & Forecasts 2022-2027: New Product Launches, Ai in Cardiac Monitoring, Increase in Demand for Compact, Mobile, & Wearable Cardiac Monitors

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Cardiac Monitoring Market

Global Cardiac Monitoring Market
Global Cardiac Monitoring Market

Dublin, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cardiac Monitoring Market - Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cardiac monitoring market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.86% during the forecast period. In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 are included in this report.

COVID-19 led to an increasing preference for remote monitoring patients with cardiovascular conditions. The government and some vendors have also taken various steps to raise awareness among patients and the public. September marks National Atrial Fibrillation (AF) Awareness Month, a critically important time for the Heart Rhythm Society to raise awareness for this life-threatening arrhythmia.

The market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to increasing technological advancements, new product launches, increasing elderly population, and reimbursement policies for implantable cardiac monitors & other ambulatory devices. Moreover, the COVID-19 impact will result in AI-based cardiac monitoring devices gaining traction across all regions.

The resting ECG segment accounted for a major share of 38.95% in 2021. In developing countries, physicians are forced to use resting ECG devices instead of the latest high-end devices due to the cost-effective factor. This is driving growth in resting ECG devices sales.

Based on mode, the global cardiac monitoring market is segmented into standard and ambulatory. The ambulatory cardiac monitoring market will grow with an absolute rate of 79.5% in the forecast period. Based on end-user, the global Cardiac Monitoring market is segmented into hospitals, specialty cardiac centers and clinics, diagnostic centers and others.The hospital segment had the highest share amongst end-users.

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America is a major revenue contributor and is the fastest-growing market for cardiac monitoring devices. The presence of a large pool of patients with atrial fibrillation requiring cardiac monitoring devices, higher acceptance of advanced and innovative cardiac monitoring devices, and high awareness toward the availability of advanced treatment options using devices for atrial fibrillation and stroke have collectively supported North America's dominance in the global market.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Major vendors in the cardiac monitoring market include Abbott, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Mortara Instrument and Welch Allyn owned by Hill-Rom Services, Spacelabs Healthcare owned by OSI Systems, and iRhythm Technologies.

Key Company Profiles

  • Abbott

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • Ge Healthcare

  • Hill-Rom Services

  • Irhythm Technologies

  • Medtronic

  • Osi Systems

  • Koninklijke Philips

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Bpl Medical Technologies

  • Biotronik

  • Bardy Diagnostics

  • Bittium

  • Cortrium

  • Deltex Medical

  • Edwards Lifesciences

  • Fukuda Denshi

  • Getinge

  • Masimo

  • Medicalgorithmics

  • Aerotel Medical Systems

  • Acs Diagnostics

  • Scottcare Cardiovascular Solutions

  • Vaso Corporation

  • Schiller

  • Alivecor

  • Cardiocomm Solutions

  • Imedrix

  • Connected Care India

  • Advanced Instrumentations

  • Amedtec Medizintechnik Aue

  • Aspel

  • Hangzhou Beneware Medical Equipment

  • Biotricity

  • Borsam Biomedical Instruments

  • Btl

  • Contec Medical Systems

  • Custo Med

  • Oy Diagnostic Devices Development (Ddd)

  • Dms-Service

  • Eb Neuro

  • Edan Instruments

  • Forest Medical

  • Holter Supplies

  • Labtech

  • Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing)

  • Lumed

  • Medical Econet

  • Medicomp

  • Meditech Kft.

  • Meditech Equipment

  • Midmark

  • Monitor

  • Nasan Medical Electronics

  • Nasiff Associates

  • Neurosoft

  • Norav Medical

  • Northeast Monitoring

  • Rhythmedix

  • Remo Care Solutions

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Cardiac Monitoring Devices
7.1.2 Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring
7.1.3 Privacy & Data Security for Wearable Cardiac Monitoring Platforms
7.1.4 Digital Health Adoption Increasing in Cardiac Monitoring

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Technological Advances in Cardiac Monitoring Devices
8.2 Increase in Demand for Compact, Mobile, & Wearable Cardiac Monitors
8.3 Artificial Intelligence in Cardiac Monitoring

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Increasing Global Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases
9.2 Growing Popularity of Smart Wearable Cardiac Monitoring Devices
9.3 New Product Launches in Cardiac Monitoring Market
9.4 Growing Focus on Mergers & Acquisitions

10 Market Growth Restraints
10.1 Limitations & Risks Associated with Cardiac Monitoring Devices
10.2 Stringent Regulatory Scenario
10.3 Dearth of Skilled Professionals
10.4 High Cost of Equipment & Infrastructure

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.2.1 Geography Insights
11.2.2 Product Insights
11.2.3 Usage Mode Insights
11.2.4 End-User Insights
11.3 Five Forces Analysis

12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Resting ECG
12.4 Stress ECG
12.5 Cardiac Event Monitoring
12.6 Mobile Cardiac Telemetry
12.7 Holter Monitoring
12.8 Cardiac Output Monitoring
12.9 Implantable Cardiac Monitoring

13 Mode
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Ambulatory
13.4 Standard

14 End-User
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Hospitals
14.4 Specialty Cardiac Centers & Clinics
14.5 Diagnostic Centers

15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ehmdwh

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


