The Global Cardiac Rehabilitation Market is forecast to grow by $1953.85 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Cardiac Rehabilitation Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the cardiac rehabilitation market and is forecast to grow by $1953.85 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cardiac Rehabilitation Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05303709/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the cardiac rehabilitation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, favorable reimbursement scenario in developed countries, and reforming healthcare systems in emerging countries.



The cardiac rehabilitation market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Rehab centers

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Others



By Type

• Phase I

• Phase II

• Phase III



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing adoption of telerehabilitation as one of the prime reasons driving the cardiac rehabilitation market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of ICR program and cardiac rehabilitation through mobile applications will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cardiac rehabilitation market covers the following areas:

• Cardiac rehabilitation market sizing

• Cardiac rehabilitation market forecast

• Cardiac rehabilitation market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cardiac rehabilitation market vendors that include Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., British Heart Foundation, Cedars Sinai Health System, Cumberland Healthcare, EvergreenHealth, Fortis Healthcare Ltd., Inova, Intermountain Healthcare, Main Line Health, Major Health Partners, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, NATIONAL HEART FOUNDATION OF AUSTRALIA, National University Heart Centre, Novant Health, Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust, Scarborough Health Network, The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, UNC Health Care, and Western Health. Also, the cardiac rehabilitation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05303709/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



