Global Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices, 2022

This study provides an overview of global cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices, covering pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICD), cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) devices, and implantable cardiac monitors (ICMs).

It offers a detailed analysis of market sizing, trends, competitive landscape, future market outlook by region, and growth opportunities.



The geographical scope is North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The report aims to understand the future focus of companies on the innovation of solution/business models for low disruption and high impact on workflow with:

• Advanced predictive solutions

• Cost-effective and easy-to-deploy solutions

• Better solution reach

• Capabilities for transforming managementThis study focuses on technology, connectivity, continuous monitoring, and new pathways for CRM.



The competitive analysis includes company market shares for traditional CRM devices, and the market sizing analysis covers historical and forecast revenue and volume data by region and segment.

Author: Bejoy Daniel

