Global Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Report 2022-2023: Innovation Culture Bridges Gaps in Care Pathways - Opportunities in AI-/ML-based Devices

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This study focuses on technology, connectivity, continuous monitoring, and new pathways for CRM. The competitive analysis includes company market shares for traditional CRM devices, and the market sizing analysis covers historical and forecast revenue and volume data by region and segment.

This study provides an overview of global cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices, covering pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICD), cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) devices, and implantable cardiac monitors (ICMs)

It offers a detailed analysis of market sizing, trends, competitive landscape, future market outlook by region, and growth opportunities. The geographical scope is North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

The report aims to understand the future focus of companies on the innovation of solution/business models for low disruption and high impact on workflow with:

  • Advanced predictive solutions

  • Cost-effective and easy-to-deploy solutions

  • Better solution reach

  • Capabilities for transforming management

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Cardiac Rhythm Management Device Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Segmentation

  • Key Competitors*

  • Growth Metrics

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Segment

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

  • Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

  • Competitive Environment

  • Revenue Share

  • Revenue Share Analysis

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Pacemakers

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Revenue Forecast by Segment

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

  • Forecast Analysis

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Implantable Cardiac Defibrillators

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Revenue Forecast by Segment

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

  • Forecast Analysis

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Revenue Forecast by Segment

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

  • Forecast Analysis

6 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Implantable Cardiac Monitors

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

  • Forecast Analysis

7 Changing Trends in CRM Industry

  • Global Health: Efficiency Criticality

  • Cardiac Rhythm Management Care Pathway: Role of Remote Patient Monitoring

  • Paradigm Shift in the Pacemaker Market

  • New CRM Technology: Wireless Remote Monitoring Systems

  • New Pacemaker Technology: Leadless Pacemaker

  • New Pacemaker Technology: Transient Pacemakers

  • Smart Wearables for Monitoring Heart Rate

  • Expanding Portfolio and Growing Ecosystem in the CRM Market

  • Adoption of Smart Wearables for Monitoring Heart Rate

8 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Connectivity and Smart Devices

  • Growth Opportunity 2: AI-/ML-based Devices

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Autonomous Lead Pacing System

  • Growth Opportunity 4: Collaborating with Data

9 Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b3tbjy-cardiac?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets 
Laura Wood, Senior Manager 
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cardiac-rhythm-management-devices-market-report-2022-2023-innovation-culture-bridges-gaps-in-care-pathways---opportunities-in-ai-ml-based-devices-301743834.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

