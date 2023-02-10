Global Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Report 2022-2023: Innovation Culture Bridges Gaps in Care Pathways - Opportunities in AI-/ML-based Devices
This study focuses on technology, connectivity, continuous monitoring, and new pathways for CRM. The competitive analysis includes company market shares for traditional CRM devices, and the market sizing analysis covers historical and forecast revenue and volume data by region and segment.
This study provides an overview of global cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices, covering pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICD), cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) devices, and implantable cardiac monitors (ICMs)
It offers a detailed analysis of market sizing, trends, competitive landscape, future market outlook by region, and growth opportunities. The geographical scope is North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
The report aims to understand the future focus of companies on the innovation of solution/business models for low disruption and high impact on workflow with:
Advanced predictive solutions
Cost-effective and easy-to-deploy solutions
Better solution reach
Capabilities for transforming management
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Cardiac Rhythm Management Device Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Segmentation
Key Competitors*
Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Segment
Revenue Forecast by Region
Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Analysis
Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
3 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Pacemakers
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast by Segment
Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
Forecast Analysis
4 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Implantable Cardiac Defibrillators
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast by Segment
Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
Forecast Analysis
5 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast by Segment
Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
Forecast Analysis
6 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Implantable Cardiac Monitors
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Region
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
Forecast Analysis
7 Changing Trends in CRM Industry
Global Health: Efficiency Criticality
Cardiac Rhythm Management Care Pathway: Role of Remote Patient Monitoring
Paradigm Shift in the Pacemaker Market
New CRM Technology: Wireless Remote Monitoring Systems
New Pacemaker Technology: Leadless Pacemaker
New Pacemaker Technology: Transient Pacemakers
Smart Wearables for Monitoring Heart Rate
Expanding Portfolio and Growing Ecosystem in the CRM Market
Adoption of Smart Wearables for Monitoring Heart Rate
8 Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Connectivity and Smart Devices
Growth Opportunity 2: AI-/ML-based Devices
Growth Opportunity 3: Autonomous Lead Pacing System
Growth Opportunity 4: Collaborating with Data
9 Next Steps
