The global cardiopulmonary oxygenator market is expected to grow from US$ 716.21 million in 2022 to US$ 904.15 million by 2028; it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2028

The oxygenator removes carbon dioxide and adds oxygen to the blood that is pumped into the arterial system.The blood pumped back into the patient’s arteries is sufficient to maintain life at even the most distant parts of the body as well as in the organs.

Cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB) procedures require a blood-gas exchanger (oxygenator) to temporarily replace the respiratory function of the lungs.In the past, the majority of CPB procedures have been carried out with bubble oxygenators which affect gas exchange by the dispersion of bubbles into the blood.



Membrane oxygenators, on the other hand, utilize a hydrophobic gas-permeable membrane between the blood and gas phases. Bubble oxygenators are being superseded by membrane types for CPB due to improvements in membrane technology and mass transfer efficiency.



Increasing Surgical Procedures with Surging in Aging Population Provides Major Factor Driving the Cardiopulmonary Oxygenator Market



Surgical procedures are necessary for managing health conditions such as cardiovascular diseases and lung disorders.In some medical cases, no alternative works without surgery.



Per an article published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in 2020, ~310 million major surgical operations are carried out each year worldwide, of which 50–60 million are performed in the US and 20 million are performed in Europe.Cardiovascular surgeries account for more than 16% of the total surgeries worldwide, followed by respiratory surgeries with a 3% share of the total.



The high demand for cardiovascular surgeries can be attributed to the increase in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases in the aging population.Further, lung transplantation may be the only helpful treatment option for patients experiencing serious lung damage and non-resolving COVID-19-associated respiratory failure.



Thus, with the growing number of cardiovascular and lung transplant surgeries, the demand for cardiopulmonary oxygenators is also on the rise in the world.



According to the Global Ageing 2019 survey, the global population of people aged 65 and above totaled 703 million in 2019. Furthermore, this population is expected to double to 1.5 billion by 2050. According to the WHO, the percentage of people aged 60 and above is estimated to reach 22% by 2050 from 12% in 2015. Cardiovascular diseases continue to be the leading cause of death among adults over the age of 65. Aging can cause changes in the heart and blood vessels, increasing the risk of developing these diseases. Therefore, the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases among geriatric populations is contributing to the cardiopulmonary oxygenator market growth.



Asia Pacific holds a substantial share of the cardiopulmonary oxygenator market.China held the largest market share in 2021, and India is expected to register a significant CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



According to the Global Burden of Diseases Study, in 2019, out of the total 18.6 million CVD deaths worldwide, 58% of them occurred in Asia. As the continent with the largest population and the greatest diversity of cultures, ethnicities, socioeconomic status, and healthcare systems, Asia faces many challenges in CVD prevention and treatment. The growth of the cardiopulmonary oxygenator market is mainly attributed to the increasing prevalence of atrial fibrillation (AF) in China, the growing burden of various other heart diseases, and the rising geriatric population across the region.



As per the Frontier Media Public Health report published in June 2022, the most recent Chinese national survey of COPD showed that China accounted for approximately 25% of all COPD cases across the globe.As compared with the survey results 10 years ago, the prevalence of COPD has increased by 67% in people aged 40 years or older and has reached epidemic proportions.



Moreover, asthma is a major public health challenge in the country, and it affects millions of people. According to the National Library of Medicine, the prevalence of asthma was 4.2%, which represented 45.7 million people in the country in 2019; this has further increased the cardiopulmonary oxygenator demand.



Getinge AB, LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, Terumo Corp, Eurosets SRL, Nipro Medical Corp, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, MicroPort Scientific Corp, Braile Biomédica Industry, Commerce and Representations Ltd, and Chalice Medical Ltd. are among the key operating cardiopulmonary oxygenator market players.



The overall cardiopulmonary oxygenator market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast of the cardiopulmonary oxygenator market size with respect to all market segments.Multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data and gain more analytical insights.



Participants of this process include VPs; business development managers; market intelligence managers; national sales managers; and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in cardiopulmonary oxygenators.

