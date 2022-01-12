U.S. markets open in 3 hours 41 minutes

Global Cardiovascular Partnering Analysis Report 2021: Deal Overall Headline Values, Upfront Payments, Milestones and Royalties

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cardiovascular Partnering 2014-2021: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cardiovascular Partnering 2014-2021: Deal trends, players and financials report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 850 cardiovascular deals.

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.

The report takes readers through the comprehensive Cardiovascular disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Cardiovascular deals.

The report presents financial deal terms values for Cardiovascular deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Cardiovascular technologies and products.

The report includes deals for the following indications: Abdominal aortic aneurysm, Angina, Arrhythmia, Atrial fibrillation, Long QT syndrome, Supraventricular Tachycardia, Ventricular fibrillation, Ventricular tachycardia, Atherosclerosis, Breathlessness, Cardiogenic shock, Cardiomyopathy (heart muscle disease), Chest pain, Congenital heart disease, Congestive heart failure, Coronary artery disease, Ductus arteriosus, Fatigue, Hypercholesterolemia, Hypertension, Intermittent claudication, Ischemic heart disease, Limb ischemia, Marfan's Syndrome, Myocardial Infarction, Oedema (excess fluid), Palpitations, Peripheral arterial disease, Thrombus (blood clot), Valvular heart disease, Aortic stenosis, Restenosis, Varicose veins, plus other cardiovascular indications.

Report scope

Global Cardiovascular Partnering 2014-2021: Deal trends, players and financials includes:

  • Trends in cardiovascular dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

  • Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

  • Access to over 850 cardiovascular deal records

  • The leading cardiovascular deals by value since 2014

In Global Cardiovascular Partnering 2014-2021: Deal trends, players and financials, the available deals are listed by:

  • Company A-Z

  • Headline value

  • Stage of development at signing

  • Deal component type

  • Specific therapy target

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

  • What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

  • What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

  • What exclusivity is granted?

  • What is the payment structure for the deal?

  • How are the sales and payments audited?

  • What is the deal term?

  • How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

  • How are IPRs handled and owned?

  • Who is responsible for commercialization?

  • Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

  • How is confidentiality and publication managed?

  • How are disputes to be resolved?

  • Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

  • What happens when there is a change of ownership?

  • What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

  • Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

  • Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

  • Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in Cardiovascular dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Cardiovascular partnering over the years
2.3. Cardiovascular partnering by deal type
2.4. Cardiovascular partnering by industry sector
2.5. Cardiovascular partnering by stage of development
2.6. Cardiovascular partnering by technology type
2.7. Cardiovascular partnering by therapeutic indication

Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Cardiovascular partnering
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Cardiovascular partnering
3.3. Cardiovascular partnering headline values
3.4. Cardiovascular deal upfront payments
3.5. Cardiovascular deal milestone payments
3.6. Cardiovascular royalty rates

Chapter 4 - Leading Cardiovascular deals and dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active in Cardiovascular partnering
4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Cardiovascular
4.4. Top Cardiovascular deals by value

Chapter 5 - Cardiovascular contract document directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Cardiovascular partnering deals where contract document available

Chapter 6 - Cardiovascular dealmaking by therapeutic target
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Deals by Cardiovascular therapeutic target

Appendices
Appendix 1 - Directory of Cardiovascular deals by company A-Z 2014 to 2021
Appendix 2 - Directory of Cardiovascular deals by deal type 2014 to 2021
Appendix 3 - Directory of Cardiovascular deals by stage of development 2014 to 2021
Appendix 4 - Directory of Cardiovascular deals by technology type 2014 to 2021

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fop64p

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


