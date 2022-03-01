Global Care Capital Announces Appointment of Auditor

Global Care Capital Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Care Capital Inc. (CSE: HLTH, FRANKFURT: L6V2) (the “Company” or “Global Care”) announces that it has appointed a new auditor, Mao & Ying LLP (the “Auditor”), effective February 22 2022.



The Company completed the formal change of auditor process under National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"). As part of this process, the Company will soon provide further details in a reporting package regarding the auditor's appointment in accordance with section 4.11 of NI 51-102.

The Company was required to change its auditor, with the resignation of its previous auditors, Manning Elliott LLP as disclosed in the Company’s news release dated February 15, 2022.

About Global Care

Global Care Capital is a global investment company which specializes in providing early-stage financing to private and public companies. The Company engages in new, early-stage investment opportunities in previously underdeveloped assets and obtaining positions in early-stage investment opportunities that adequately reflect the risk profile.

GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL INC.:

Company Contact:

Mr. Hugh Maddin, Interim CEO

604-687-2038

info@globalcarecapital.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



