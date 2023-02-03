Global Cargo Shipping Strategic Business Report 2023: Booming E-Commerce Industry Augurs Well for Cargo Shipping Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cargo Shipping - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Cargo Shipping estimated at 10.8 Billion Metric Tons in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 12.5 Billion Metric Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

General Cargo, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.1% CAGR and reach 6.5 Billion Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Container Cargo segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 3.1 Billion Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 1.6% CAGR



The Cargo Shipping market in the U.S. is estimated at 3.1 Billion Metric Tons in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 2.2 Billion Metric Tons by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 1.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 1.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.9% CAGR.



