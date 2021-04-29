Global Cargo Shipping Transportation Market, By Cargo Type, By Industry, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026

Global Cargo Shipping Transportation Market, By Cargo Type (Bulk Cargo, Oil & gas and Liquid Cargo, Container Cargo, General Cargo and Others), By Industry (Oil & Gas, Ores, Manufacturing, Food, Electrical and Electronics and Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026

Global cargo shipping transportation market stood at USD157.49 billion by value in 2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.87% until 2026, owing to the rising imports and exports of liquid, dry, general, and container cargo trade in the Asia Pacific & Middle East countries like India and Brazil.



On the basis of Cargo Type, the market can be bifurcated into Bulk Cargo, Oil & gas and Liquid Cargo, Container Cargo, General Cargo and Others. Bulk cargo accounted for share of 41.12% in 2020 and the segment is expected to maintain its market dominance during the forecast period, owing to the rebound in economies after the opening of country wise lockdowns. Moreover, rapid urbanization and industrialization are likely to propel the demand for bulk cargo shipping. Growing infrastructure development, which requires significant use of steel products and iron ore, is also the key factor driving the bulk cargo segment.



Based on Industry, the market can be segmented into Oil & Gas, Ores, Manufacturing, Food, Electrical and Electronics and Others.Oil & Gas segment accounts for the largest market share due to crude oil, refined petroleum products and gas, which continued to grow amid a surplus in oil market supply and low oil prices.



Total seaborne trade volumes of oil tanker trade reached 3.1 billion tons in 2019 indicating a continuous increase over the previous years. Oil imports have continued at a steady rate in order to increase the inventory for crude oil and refined oil products. Such positive trends were supported by strong demand for crude oil imports in China, India and the United States and large quantities of exported petroleum products from India and China

.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market owing to the increasing infrastructural development activities and rising urbanization and industrialization in the region.Moreover, increasing investments in the manufacturing and trade industry in the region is expected to positively influence the market.



China holds the largest market share followed by South Korea and Japan, however, the market in India is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the region. Some of the major players in the global cargo shipping transportation market include A.P. Moller – Maersk, Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A., COSCO Shipping International (Hong Kong) Company Limited, CMA CGM S.A., Hapag-Lloyd AG among others.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders, such as cargo shipping providers and policy makers, about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years (next five years) in order to strategize investments and capitalize on the growth of the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global cargo shipping transportation market has been segmented into the following categories in addition to the industry trends which have also been listed below:

• Global Cargo Shipping Transportation Market, By Cargo Type:

o Bulk Cargo

o Oil & gas and Liquid Cargo

o Container Cargo

o General Cargo

o Others

• Global Cargo Shipping Transportation Market, By Industry:

o Oil and Gas

o Ores

o Manufacturing

o Food

o Electrical and Electronics

o Others

• Global Cargo Shipping Transportation Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

South Korea

Japan

Taiwan

India

Australia

o Europe

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Spain

Netherlands

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

UAE

South Africa



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global cargo shipping transportation market.

Voice of Customer: Brand Awareness, brand satisfaction, price and availability are the major factors affecting decision related to cargo shipping for various users, globally.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067199/?utm_source=GNW



