Global Carotenoids Market size to develop at modest pace through 2028

: For the predicted period of 2022–2028, the study on ‘Global Carotenoids Market’ provides a comprehensive review of current market developments. It attracts clients with access to a variety of data, including market size and growth rate.

Pune, India, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketStudyReport recently added latest report, Global Carotenoids Market is anticipated to witness notable growth over the forecast period and amass sizeable returns by the end of 2028.

Surging requirement of carotenoids for regular biological functions and increased knowledge of their favorable health qualities are the major growth stimulants for global carotenoids market.

It also describes how the market revenues have been impacted by the key factors that have changed its competitive dynamics. The report also discusses the impact COVID-19 has on business during the assessment period.

For the unversed, carotenoids are a group of over 600 naturally occurring lipid-soluble pigments that are made by phytoplankton, algae, plants, a small number of fungi, and bacteria. The vibrant yellow and red hues of fruits, vegetables, and leaves are most prominent among the many different colors that the carotenoids contribute to nature's palette. Since the human body is unable to synthesis carotenoids, they are frequently employed in nutraceuticals and the food & beverage industry.

Moreover, widespread consumption of carotenoids like zeaxanthin and lutein as supplements to prevent eye diseases and reduce the development of the degradation of lipids, reactive oxygen species (ROS), DNA, and cells, as well as the occurrence of carcinogenesis are the factors which are impelling industry outlook.

However, high costs of extraction & processing, stringent regulatory approvals, along with presence of characteristics such as low water solubility, sensitivity to oxygen & heat, and the big particle size are expected to hamper market development in the coming years.

Market segment overview:

In terms of type, worldwide carotenoids market is branched into astaxanthin, zeaxanthin, lycopene, lutein, beta-cryptoxanthin, carotene, and others. Based on source, the industry is split into synthetic and natural. On the basis of end-use, the industry is categorized into food & beverage, nutraceuticals, animal feed & nutrition, cosmetic & personal care, and others. Among these, the food & beverage segment is anticipated to grow significantly during the stipulated timeframe.

Regional scope:

Regionally, the latest trends are studied across Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Out of which, Europe region holds a considerable market share currently and is projected to expand substantially in the coming years.

Competitive dashboard:

Sensient Colors LLC, Novus International, Inc., FMC Corporation, Divi's Laboratories Limited, Kemin Industries Inc., Cyanotech Corporation, BASF SE, LycoRed Corp., Allied Biotech Corporation, Döhler GmbH, Koninklijke DSM N.V., and Chr. Hansen A/S are the leading players in global carotenoids industry.

Global Carotenoids Market, By Source (Value, USD, 2019-2028)

Synthetic

Natural

Global Carotenoids Market, By Type (Value, USD, 2019-2028)

Zeaxanthin

Astaxanthin

Lycopene

Lutein

Carotene (Beta-Cryptoxanthin, Beta-Carotene, Alpha Carotene)

Global Carotenoids Market, By End-Use (Value, USD, 2019-2028)

Animal Feed & Nutrition

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Food & Beverage

Global Carotenoids Market, Geographical Fragmentation (Value, USD, 2019-2028)

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Poland

Russia

Nordic

Benelux

Italy

France

Spain

UK

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia

South Korea

India

China

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

Global Carotenoids Market, Company Profiles (Value, USD, 2019-2028)

Sensient Colors LLC

Novus International, Inc.

FMC Corporation

Divi's Laboratories Limited

Cyanotech Corporation

Kemin Industries Inc.

BASF SE

LycoRed Corp.

Allied Biotech Corporation

Döhler GmbH

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Chr. Hansen A/S

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1. Market Introduction

1.1. Scope of Study

1.2. Problem Statement

1.3. Market Segmentation

2. Assumptions and Acronyms

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global Market in 2022

3.2. Analyst Insights & Recommendations

3.3. Growth Opportunities and Key Strategies

3.4. Supply-side and Demand-side Trends

4. Research Methodology

5. Analysis of COVID-19 Impact and Road Ahead

5.1. Impact on Growth Strategies

5.2. Impact on Operations and Supply Chain

5.3. Impact on the Investments in the F&B, Nutraceuticals, and Feed Industry

5.4. Impact on Product Launches

6. Market Indicators and Background

6.1. Macro-Economic Factors

6.2. Forecasting Factors

Robust assessment of various factors including industrial performance, industry players' expenditures, economic conditions, among others

7. Rules& Regulations

8. Global and Regional Market Dynamics

9. Global Carotenoids Market: Key Investment Analysis

13. Regional Analysis

14. Competitive Landscape

