Global Carotenoids Market size to develop at modest pace through 2028

·5 min read
Market Study Report

: For the predicted period of 2022–2028, the study on ‘Global Carotenoids Market’ provides a comprehensive review of current market developments. It attracts clients with access to a variety of data, including market size and growth rate.

Pune, India, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketStudyReport recently added latest report, Global Carotenoids Market is anticipated to witness notable growth over the forecast period and amass sizeable returns by the end of 2028.

Surging requirement of carotenoids for regular biological functions and increased knowledge of their favorable health qualities are the major growth stimulants for global carotenoids market.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/5587025/   


It also describes how the market revenues have been impacted by the key factors that have changed its competitive dynamics. The report also discusses the impact COVID-19 has on business during the assessment period.

For the unversed, carotenoids are a group of over 600 naturally occurring lipid-soluble pigments that are made by phytoplankton, algae, plants, a small number of fungi, and bacteria. The vibrant yellow and red hues of fruits, vegetables, and leaves are most prominent among the many different colors that the carotenoids contribute to nature's palette. Since the human body is unable to synthesis carotenoids, they are frequently employed in nutraceuticals and the food & beverage industry.

Moreover, widespread consumption of carotenoids like zeaxanthin and lutein as supplements to prevent eye diseases and reduce the development of the degradation of lipids, reactive oxygen species (ROS), DNA, and cells, as well as the occurrence of carcinogenesis are the factors which are impelling industry outlook.

However, high costs of extraction & processing, stringent regulatory approvals, along with presence of characteristics such as low water solubility, sensitivity to oxygen & heat, and the big particle size are expected to hamper market development in the coming years.

Market segment overview:

In terms of type, worldwide carotenoids market is branched into astaxanthin, zeaxanthin, lycopene, lutein, beta-cryptoxanthin, carotene, and others. Based on source, the industry is split into synthetic and natural. On the basis of end-use, the industry is categorized into food & beverage, nutraceuticals, animal feed & nutrition, cosmetic & personal care, and others. Among these, the food & beverage segment is anticipated to grow significantly during the stipulated timeframe.

Request Discount of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/check-for-discount/5587025/  

Regional scope:

Regionally, the latest trends are studied across Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Out of which, Europe region holds a considerable market share currently and is projected to expand substantially in the coming years.

Competitive dashboard:

Sensient Colors LLC, Novus International, Inc., FMC Corporation, Divi's Laboratories Limited, Kemin Industries Inc., Cyanotech Corporation, BASF SE, LycoRed Corp., Allied Biotech Corporation, Döhler GmbH, Koninklijke DSM N.V., and Chr. Hansen A/S are the leading players in global carotenoids industry.

To access this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-carotenoids-market-analysis-and-forecast-2019-2028

Global Carotenoids Market, By Source (Value, USD, 2019-2028)

  • Synthetic

  • Natural

Global Carotenoids Market, By Type (Value, USD, 2019-2028)

  • Zeaxanthin

  • Astaxanthin

  • Lycopene

  • Lutein

  • Carotene (Beta-Cryptoxanthin, Beta-Carotene, Alpha Carotene)

Global Carotenoids Market, By End-Use (Value, USD, 2019-2028)

  • Animal Feed & Nutrition

  • Nutraceuticals

  • Cosmetics & Personal Care

  • Food & Beverage

Global Carotenoids Market, Geographical Fragmentation (Value, USD, 2019-2028)

North America

  • U.S

  • Canada

  • Latin America

  • Mexico

  • Brazil

  • Rest of Latin America

Europe

  • Poland

  • Russia

  • Nordic

  • Benelux

  • Italy

  • France

  • Spain

  • UK

  • Germany

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • Australia

  • South Korea

  • India

  • China

  • Japan

  • ASEAN

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

  • Turkey

  • South Africa

  • GCC

  • Rest of MEA

Global Carotenoids Market, Company Profiles (Value, USD, 2019-2028)

  • Sensient Colors LLC

  • Novus International, Inc.

  • FMC Corporation

  • Divi's Laboratories Limited

  • Cyanotech Corporation

  • Kemin Industries Inc.

  • BASF SE

  • LycoRed Corp.

  • Allied Biotech Corporation

  • Döhler GmbH

  • Koninklijke DSM N.V.

  • Chr. Hansen A/S

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1. Market Introduction

1.1. Scope of Study

1.2. Problem Statement

1.3. Market Segmentation

2. Assumptions and Acronyms

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global Market in 2022

3.2. Analyst Insights & Recommendations

3.3. Growth Opportunities and Key Strategies

3.4. Supply-side and Demand-side Trends

4. Research Methodology

5. Analysis of COVID-19 Impact and Road Ahead

5.1. Impact on Growth Strategies

5.2. Impact on Operations and Supply Chain

5.3. Impact on the Investments in the F&B, Nutraceuticals, and Feed Industry

5.4. Impact on Product Launches

6. Market Indicators and Background

6.1. Macro-Economic Factors

6.2. Forecasting Factors

Robust assessment of various factors including industrial performance, industry players' expenditures, economic conditions, among others

7. Rules& Regulations

8. Global and Regional Market Dynamics

9. Global Carotenoids Market: Key Investment Analysis

13. Regional Analysis

14. Competitive Landscape

Related Report:

Global Natural Carotenoids Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

Global Natural Carotenoids market size is estimated to be worth US$ 858.1 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1080.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.3% during review period. Global key manufacturers of Natural Carotenoids include DSM, Chenguang Biotech, FMC, Kemin, and Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us:   Ritesh Tiwari Head - Press and Media Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com Phone: 1-866-764-2150


