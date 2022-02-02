Global Carrier Screening Market (2021 to 2031) - Featuring Myriad Genetics, Natera and OPKO Health Among Others

Global Carrier Screening Market

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carrier Screening Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Type, Product, Carrier Screening Type, Technology, Indication, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carrier screening market is projected to reach $4,479.0 million by 2031, growing from $1,187.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.67% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

The carrier screening market is an emerging market with huge growth potential. Recent technological advancements are facilitating the adoption of the technology at a rapid pace. Carrier screening are genetic tests that are used for determining if a person is a potential carrier of genetic disorders such as cystic fibrosis (CF), Down's syndrome, Fragile X syndrome, sickle cell anemia, and spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Carrier screening tests are extensively used by couples considering becoming pregnant to determine the risks of passing genetic anomalies to the child. This study aims at deciphering the potential of carrier screening and its larger role in bolstering the current era of precision medicine in the field of reproductive health.

The growth of the carrier screening market is expected to be driven by the decrease in the cost of sequencing, rising emphasis on early detection and prevention of complex genetic disorders, and increasing maternal age leading to pregnancy complications.

However, there are significant challenges restraining the market growth, such as the regulatory challenges in the field of carrier screening, and the lack of high complexity testing centers. Carrier screening is a hereditary test that gives information about whether a person carries a gene for certain genetic disorders. It is performed before or during pregnancy times. Carrier screening allows a person to find out the chances of having a child with a genetic disorder. Carrier screening involves testing blood, saliva, or tissue extracted from inside the cheeks. In cases of genetic disorders, a person should have two affected genes to have the disorder.

A person who is a carrier has only one gene for a disorder and usually does not have symptoms or have only mild symptoms. The current market for carrier screening is majorly dominated by manufacturers and service providers such as BGI Group, CENTOGENE N.V., Eurofins Scientific, Fulgent Genetics, Inc., Gene by Gene, Ltd., Illumina, Inc., Invitae Corporation, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Natera, Inc., OPKO Health, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Sema4, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Yourgene Health Plc.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How is carrier screening revolutionizing the field of reproductive health?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global carrier screening market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global carrier screening market?

How is the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the global carrier screening ecosystem?

What are the key development strategies that the major players are implementing in order to sustain themselves in the competitive market?

What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions pertaining to the use of carrier screening?

What are the potential entry barriers expected to be faced by the companies willing to enter a particular region?

How is each market segment expected to grow during the forecast period 2021-2031, and what is the anticipated revenue to be generated by each segment?

What are the growth opportunities for the carrier screening companies in the region of their operation?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings in the global carrier screening market?

Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market

1.1 Product Definition

1.1.1 Inclusion and Exclusion

1.2 Market Scope

1.2.1 Scope of the Study

1.2.2 Key Questions Answered in the Report

1.3 Research Methodology

1.3.1 Global Carrier Screening Market: Research Methodology

1.3.2 Data Sources

1.3.2.1 Primary Data Sources

1.3.2.2 Secondary Data Sources

1.3.3 Market Estimation Model

1.3.4 Criteria for Company Profiling

1.4 Market Overview

1.4.1 Emerging Applications of Carrier Screening

1.4.2 Appropriate Use Criteria

1.4.2.1 Carrier Screening for Familial Disease

1.4.2.1.1 Fragile X Syndrome (FXS)

1.4.2.2 Carrier Screening for Common and Ethnic Genetic Diseases

1.4.2.2.1 Cystic Fibrosis

1.4.2.2.2 Spinal Muscular Atrophy

1.4.2.2.3 Hemoglobinopathy

1.4.2.2.4 Ashkenazi Jewish Carrier Screening

1.4.2.3 Other Ethnicities

1.4.3 Market Footprint and Growth Potential

1.4.4 Disruption in Global Carrier Screening Market Due to COVID-19

1.4.5 Navigating Crisis Recovery and Looking to the Future

2 Industry Analysis

2.1 Overview

2.2 Legal Requirements and Framework in the U.S.

2.2.1 U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

2.2.2 American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG)

2.2.3 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists

2.3 Legal Requirements and Framework in Europe

2.4 Legal Requirements and Framework in Asia-Pacific

2.4.1 China

2.4.2 Japan

2.5 Reimbursement Analysis

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Overview

3.2 Impact Analysis

3.3 Market Drivers

3.3.1 Decreasing Cost of Sequencing

3.3.2 Rising Emphasis on Early Detection and Prevention of Complex Genetic Disorders

3.3.3 Increasing Maternal Age Leading to Pregnancy Complications

3.3.4 Rising Funding and Innovation in the Carrier Screening Ecosystem

3.4 Market Restraints

3.4.1 Regulatory Challenges in the Field of Carrier Screening

3.4.2 Lack of High Complexity Testing Centers

3.4.3 Existing Diagnostic Confidence on Conventional Screening Methods

3.5 Market Opportunities

3.5.1 Massive Scope for Adoption of Carrier Screening in Developing Nations

4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Product Launches

4.3 Synergistic Activities

4.4 Acquisitions

4.5 Product Approvals and Fundings

4.6 Market Share Analysis, 2019-2020

4.7 Growth Share Analysis

5 Type, $Million, 2020 - 2031

5.1 Overview

5.2 Expanded Carrier Screening

5.2.1 Customized Panel Testing

5.2.2 Predesigned Panel Testing

5.3 Targeted Carrier Screening

6 Product, $Million, 2020 - 2031

6.1 Overview

6.2 In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD)

6.3 Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT)

7 Carrier Screening Type, $Million, 2020-2031

7.1 Overview

7.2 Prenatal Carrier Screening

7.2.1 IVDs

7.2.2 LDTs

7.3 Preconception Carrier Screening

7.3.1 IVDs

7.3.2 LDTs

8 Technology, $Million, 2020 - 2031

8.1 Overview

8.2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

8.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

8.3.1 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR)

8.3.2 Digital PCR (dPCR)

8.4 Microarray

8.5 Other Technologies

9 Indication, $Million, 2020 - 2031

9.1 Overview

9.2 Fragile X syndrome

9.3 Cystic Fibrosis

9.4 Spinal Muscular Atrophy

9.5 Down's Syndrome

9.6 Thalassemia

9.7 Tay-Sachs Disease

9.8 Huntington's Disease

9.9 Sickle Cell Anemia

9.10 Hemophilia

9.11 Other Indication

10 Region, $Million, 2020-2031

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America

10.2.1 U.S.

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 France

10.3.3 U.K.

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Netherlands

10.3.7 Denmark

10.3.8 Belgium

10.3.9 Switzerland

10.3.10 Rest-of-Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 South Korea

10.4.5 Australia

10.4.6 Singapore

10.4.7 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Mexico

10.5.3 Rest-of-Latin America (RoLA)

10.6 Rest-of-the-World

10.6.1 Middle East

10.6.2 Rest-of-Rest-of-the-World

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Overview

11.2 BGI Group

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Role of BGI Group in the Global Carrier Screening Market

11.2.3 SWOT Analysis

11.3 CENTOGENE N.V.

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 Role of CENTOGENE N.V. in the Global Carrier Screening Market

11.3.3 Financials

11.3.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

11.3.5 SWOT Analysis

11.4 Eurofins Scientific

11.4.1 Company Overview

11.4.2 Role of Eurofins Scientific in the Global Carrier Screening Market

11.4.3 Financials

11.4.4 SWOT Analysis

11.5 Fulgent Genetics, Inc.

11.5.1 Company Overview

11.5.2 Role of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in the Global Carrier Screening Market

11.5.3 Financials

11.5.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

11.5.5 SWOT Analysis

11.6 Gene by Gene, Ltd.

11.6.1 Company Overview

11.6.2 Role of Gene by Gene, Ltd. in the Global Carrier Screening Market

11.6.3 SWOT Analysis

11.7 Illumina, Inc.

11.7.1 Company Overview

11.7.2 Role of Illumina, Inc. in the Global Carrier Screening Market

11.7.3 Financials

11.7.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

11.7.5 SWOT Analysis

11.8 Invitae Corporation

11.8.1 Company Overview

11.8.2 Role of Invitae Corporation in the Global Carrier Screening Market

11.8.3 Financials

11.8.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

11.8.5 SWOT Analysis

11.9 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

11.9.1 Company Overview

11.9.2 Role of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings in the Global Carrier Screening Market

11.9.3 Financials

11.9.2 SWOT Analysis

11.10 Myriad Genetics, Inc.

11.10.1 Company Overview

11.10.2 Role of Myriad Genetics, Inc. in the Global Carrier Screening Market

11.10.3 Financials

11.10.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

11.10.5 SWOT Analysis

11.11 Natera, Inc.

11.11.1 Company Overview

11.11.2 Role of Natera, Inc. in the Global Carrier Screening Market

11.11.3 Financials

11.11.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

11.11.5 SWOT Analysis

11.12 OPKO Health

11.12.1 Company Overview

11.12.2 Role of OPKO Health in the Global Carrier Screening Market

11.12.3 Financials

11.12.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

11.12.5 SWOT Analysis

11.13 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

11.13.1 Company Overview

11.13.2 Role of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated in the Global Carrier Screening Market

11.13.3 Financials

11.13.4 SWOT Analysis

11.14 Sema4

11.14.1 Company Overview

11.14.2 Role of Sema4 in the Global Carrier Screening Market

11.14.3 SWOT Analysis

11.15 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11.15.1 Company Overview

11.15.2 Role of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. in the Global Carrier Screening Market

11.15.3 Financials

11.15.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

11.15.5 SWOT Analysis

11.16 Yourgene Health Plc

11.16.1 Company Overview

11.16.2 Role of Yourgene Health Plc in the Global Carrier Screening Market

11.16.3 Financials

11.16.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

11.16.5 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1suy4h

