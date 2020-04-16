(Bloomberg) -- The coronavirus marked another grim milestone, reaching 2 million cases around the world. It took about four months for the virus to infect 1 million people and only 12 days for that number to double.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s ruling party scored a landslide victory in parliamentary elections, signaling to global leaders a strong response to the virus can translate into votes. China reported 46 new cases and no additional deaths as Asia trading got underway, though finance hub Singapore reported its highest daily increase in infections amid a surge among low-wage foreign workers living in dormitories.

President Donald Trump said data suggested the U.S. has passed a peak in new cases, while the country reported bleak economic data, with retail sales and factory output showing historic declines. In Europe, Italy reported its fewest new infections in four and a half weeks and German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would allow some smaller shops to reopen next week.

Key Developments

Virus Tracker: Cases reach 2 million; deaths top 134,000China reports 46 new cases, 64 asymptomatic cases, no deaths Trump has marathon day of calls with CEOs on how to reopen U.S.In Wuhan, businesses still struggle after lockdown endsFed says economy contracted sharply with virus sweeping U.S.Trump’s WHO attack accelerates breakdown in global cooperation

China Reports No Additional Deaths (8:41 a.m. HK)

China said it had 46 additional coronavirus cases on Wednesday, with 34 of them imported and no new deaths from the disease, according to statement from the country’s National Health Commission. It reported 64 so-called asymptomatic cases.

China had 1,032 asymptomatic coronavirus cases under medical observation as of April 15. In total, the country, where the virus first emerged late last year, has 82,341 confirmed cases. Its death toll stands at 3,342.

Dorm Infections Push Singapore Cases to Record (8:22 a.m. HK)

Singapore reported its highest daily increase of coronavirus cases on Wednesday as infections surge among low-wage foreign workers housed in dormitories.

Authorities said an additional 447 cases were confirmed, bringing the total to 3,699 in the country. Of the new cases, more than 400 infections -- about 90% -- are tied to facilities that house the migrant workers in close quarters, according to a government statement.

The city-state is grappling with a pace of infections that’s picking up among workers staying in the dormitories, at a time when it appears to be stabilizing elsewhere across the country.

IMF Sees Asia Pacific Growth at a Standstill in 2020 (8:02 a.m. HK)

Economic growth in the Asia Pacific region will likely slow to a standstill this year, something that hasn’t happened in the last 60 years, according to the International Monetary Fund. The economic blow from coronavirus is shaping up to be far worse than other crises, according to the IMF’s outlook.

Royal Caribbean Cuts More Than 1,300 U.S. Jobs (7:47 a.m. HK)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is cutting more than 1,300 U.S. jobs after the coronavirus pandemic forced the industry to halt operations. The reductions amount to about 26% of the company’s more than 5,000 U.S. workers, Royal Caribbean said. Most of the cuts are permanent, according to a person with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified discussing sensitive labor decisions.

South Korea Leader’s Party Wins Big During Pandemic (7:42 a.m. HK)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s ruling party scored a landslide victory in parliamentary elections held in the throes of the pandemic, signaling to global leaders a strong response to the virus can translate into votes.

Moon’s Democratic Party of Korea and its satellite party could win at least 180 places in the 300-seat National Assembly, according to election results and projections compiled by Yonhap News Agency, which said it amounted to the biggest win since democratic elections began in 1987. Voter turnout was at about 66%, the highest in 28 years and the projected outcome indicates a show of support for Moon’s handling of the crisis.

Trump Says New Infections Hitting Plateau in Some Areas (6:45 a.m. HK)

President Donald Trump said he will announce on Thursday guidelines to relax stay-at-home rules as he said the virus showed signs of plateauing in parts of the country.

