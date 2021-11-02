U.S. markets open in 7 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,600.00
    -5.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,739.00
    -61.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,884.25
    -10.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,356.30
    +2.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.95
    -0.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.80
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.41
    +0.15 (+0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3653
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7400
    -0.2580 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,671.00
    +943.47 (+1.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,509.43
    +45.91 (+3.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.62
    +51.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,513.59
    -133.49 (-0.45%)
     

Global Cash Flow Management Market Is Expected to Reach USD 18668.56 million by 2028 : Fior Markets

Fior Market Research LLP
·8 min read

Cash Flow Management Market by Organization Size (Large Enterprises andSMEs), by Component (Services andSolution), by Deployment, by Vertical and Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028

Newark, NJ, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global cash flow management market is expected to grow from USD 4429.53 million in 2020 and to reach USD 18668.56 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The cash flow management market is witnessing significant growth in the past years. This growth is ascribed to the demand for cash flow forecasting, analysis, and predictive analytics adoption to enhance future budgeting & planning. Further, with the rising volume of data generated by companies, the requirement for processing raw data as actionable business information is growing, which is anticipated to boost the adoption of predictive analytics across multiple industries & boost revenue growth of the market in the upcoming years. The increasing requirement for mechanical based cloud solutions accounting & financial departments is also added fuel to the market's growth.

A cash flow management can be summarized as the method of analyzing, optimizing, and monitoring the net amount of cash outflow & inflow. This helps to spot trends, prepare for the future, and tackle any problems with cash flow. Enterprises utilize cash flow management software to control cash flow & predict future cash flow in the industry. It also helps to identify how much money the company requires to cover debts like paying suppliers & staff. The final intention of cash flow management is to secure that the organization doesn't operate into cash deficiencies.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/419694/request-sample

The global cash flow management market is expected to witness significant growth owing to the rise in demand from organizations for cash administration processes to get the cash management method more effective & scalable, effective & scalable, increase forecasting sharpness, rising order from accounting & financial departments within large enterprises & SMEs, increase in the e-commerce sector & the expanded adoption of automated applications in the banking sector, increased adoption of innovative, protected cash management solutions over different end-uses, rising demand for supply chain management & working capital management, cash flow management for enhancing the budgeting & planning cycles, and increasing adoption of predictive analytics over enterprises. Additionally, businesses are looking for centralized cash administration solutions associated with enterprise-level banking and networking applications to consolidate cash management methods with the tick of a switch. The factors restraining the market growth are increasing cyberattacks, regulation & financial standards, and data theft. An increasing need for automated cloud-based solutions in banking is anticipated to further create lucrative growth opportunities.

Key players operating in the global cash flow management market include Caflou, Apruve, Cash Application Cloud, Float, ABM Cashflow, CashAnalytics, Pulse, HighRadius Fluidly, and Scoro. To gain a significant market share in the global cash flow management market, the key players are now concentrating on offering cloud-based solutions to cater to their consumer requirements. Also, the key players focus on collaborating with financial service providers to launch inter-bank money management methods for their company customers.

Large enterprises segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 57.04% in the year 2020

On the basis of organization size, the global cash flow management market is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. Large enterprises segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 57.04% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the expanded adoption of cash management methods in larger banks to manage payments & basic account transactions accurately. These companies widely adopt cash flow management software to ensure that the company does not run into cash shortages.

Solution segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 59.15% in the year 2020

On the basis of component, the global cash flow management market is segmented into services and solution. Solution segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 59.15% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the increase in requirement for transferring of funds method mechanization & streamlining of the management systems. Besides, the various players are concentrating on providing configurable mechanization algorithms according to industry requirements. The cash flow solution allows institutions to define, monitor costs & revenue, financial goals, and improve company plans by early identification of irregularities & trends.

Cloud segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 56.13% in the year 2020

On the basis of deployment, the global cash flow management market is segmented into on-premises & cloud. Cloud segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 56.13% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to various benefits like lower operating costs, ease of deployment, better collaboration, enhanced time to market, and improved flexibility over on-premises solutions in this segment.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/cash-flow-management-market-by-organization-size-large-419694.html

IT & ITeS segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 19.34% in the year 2020

On the basis of vertical, the global cash flow management market is segmented into BFSI, transportation, IT & ITeS, government, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, others. IT & ITeS segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 19.34% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the rising number of businesses in these industries, complex contracts, and evolving legalization.

Regional Segment of Cash Flow Management Market

  • North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

  • South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

  • Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Based on geography, the global cash flow management market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America region holds the largest market share in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to a rise in demand for cash flow management software to keep the flow of outgoing & incoming funds inside a company. Additionally, North America is anticipated to continue being a leader in the market due to the increasing demand for growing competition and cash flow software with major financial business vendors to provide a more reliable industry experience. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the rise in need for cash management methods. Further, several factors like the rising requirement for industry-level connectivity and a surge in need for liquidity management are anticipated to thrust market growth in the region.

Request for Customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/419694

About the report:

The global cash flow management market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=419694&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-201-465-4211
Email: sales@fiormarkets.com
Web: www.fiormarkets.com




To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.marketsandresearch.biz

Related Reports

Underwater Camera Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/underwater-camera-market-by-product-mirrorless-compact-digital-419174.html
Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/virtual-desktop-infrastructure-market-by-type-non-persistent-vdi-419176.html
In-Memory Computing Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/in-memory-computing-market-by-organization-size-large-enterprises-small-419700.html
Intelligent Apps Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/intelligent-apps-market-by-type-commercial-apps-consumer-419688.html


Recommended Stories

  • What Is Pureprofile Ltd's (ASX:PPL) Share Price Doing?

    Pureprofile Ltd ( ASX:PPL ), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a...

  • Control Risks' Bhattacharya on COP26 Summit

    Reema Bhattacharya, Senior Asia Pacific Analyst at Control Risks, discusses the latest out of the COP26 summit. She speaks with Yvonne Man and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets Asia".

  • China pledges boost in policy support for consumer services sector

    China's cabinet on Tuesday issued guidelines to develop consumer services, including increased financial support for small firms providing catering, accommodation, childcare, healthcare and services for the elderly. In a notice on its website, the State Council, or cabinet, said the government will proactively use monetary policy tools such as relending and rediscounting facilities to help services companies and guide commercial banks to boost loans to small firms and individual businesses in the sector. The statement comes as China steps up efforts to meet the needs of a broad spectrum of people in society under President Xi Jinping's banner of "common prosperity", with a focus on narrowing gaps in social well-being between rural and urban areas.

  • Australia 3-Year Bonds Erase Losses as RBA Damps Rate-Hike Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s short-end sovereign bonds erased losses after the nation’s central bank damped bets for an aggressive tightening.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismYields on three-year debt dropped five basis points to 0.96%, giving up g

  • Coinbase to acquire India's Agara for over $40 million

    Coinbase is acquiring the startup Agara, which operates an AI-powered customer support platform, the two said Tuesday, as the cryptocurrency exchange looks to make it easier for users to join the service and seek assistance. The firms didn’t share the financial details of the acquisition, but the size of the deal is between $40 million and $50 million, two people familiar with the matter told me. Agara co-founder and chief executive Abhimanyu also declined to comment on the size of the deal, citing confidentiality agreement.

  • Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Positions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biggest positions in the Charlie Munger stock portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Positions. Charlie Munger is a name in the finance world that is often associated with Warren Buffett, one of the […]

  • Elon Musk's Net Worth Grew By The Value Of These 3 Companies Combined Today

    Mondays are often, well, mundane. But not today for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO and co-founder Elon Musk. Tesla's stock continued its strong run today, trading up more than 8%, reaching new all-time highs. Musk, unsurprisingly, is the largest shareholder of Tesla, with more than 220 million shares. His Tesla holding grew in value by about $20 billion on Monday. See Also: Elon Musk's Wealth Has Increased So Much, He Could Buy Every MLB, NBA, NFL And NHL Team This means that his net worth grew by

  • Zillow stock dives after analyst highlights two-thirds of homes bought are underwater

    Shares of Zillow Group Inc. took a dive Monday, after KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted how most of the homes the real estate services company purchased, with an aim to flip them, were now worth less than what they paid for them.

  • Zillow Stock Falls Further After Report It Plans to Sell 7,000 Homes for $2.8 Billion

    Zillow Offers aims to sell 7,000 homes for $2.8 billion, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’ This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all.

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • ‘Squid Game’ crypto loses virtually all its value overnight after huge spikes

    Up more than 310,000% Sunday night, “Squid Game” crypto is now valued at under one cent.

  • Is Ford's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares have outperformed the S&P 500 in 2021, generating a year-to-date total return of 97.8%. But after nearly doubling in share price this year, investors may be wondering if there’s any value left in Ford stock. Earnings: A price-to-earnings ratio (PE) is one of the most basic fundamental metrics for gauging a stock’s value. The lower the PE, the higher the value. For comparison, the S&P 500’s PE is at about 29, nearly double its long-term average of 15.9. Ford’s

  • Elon Musk Is Now Three Times Richer Than Warren Buffett

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s latest rally has blasted co-founder Elon Musk’s wealth past a new milestone: It now eclipses famed investor Warren Buffett’s fortune by a factor of three. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismMusk’s net worth rose by $24 b

  • Why Anthony Scaramucci Is Warning Tesla Shorts: 'I Would Get Out Of The Way Of Elon Musk If I Were You'

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is continuing to move higher Monday after the stock notched gains during seven of the last eight trading days. SkyBridge Capital's Anthony Scaramucci issued a warning to Tesla short sellers after driving a Tesla vehicle for the first time over the weekend. "I would get out of the way of Elon Musk if I were you," Scaramucci said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." The SkyBridge Capital founder was, obviously, impressed. "I drove the Tesla last night. Just a big heads up to eve

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 6 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Tesla Races To Record High

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Five ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were running 5.6% higher heading into noontime trading Monday despite the announcement the video game retailer's chief operating officer (COO) had quit just seven months after taking the job. The news was dumped on the market late Friday after the stock exchange had closed for the weekend. Companies strive for orderly executive transitions, and though a sudden departure of a chief executive officer or chief financial officer might be more worrisome, the loss of the COO isn't a minor transition.

  • Recent startup investments offer clues about Boeing's R&D objectives

    Boeing has participated in 34 deals over the past five years, including 12 so far in 2021. Here are 11 of the most notable deals since 2019.

  • Nikola, Fisker Results Due With EV Startups' Production Plans In Focus

    Nikola and Fisker report Q3 results soon. But with no revenue, the focus will be on EV startups' production plans.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and FuelCell Energy Stocks Catapulted Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell stocks rocketed on Monday alongside investor interest in clean energy stocks as the two-week COP26 climate summit got underway in Glasgow, Scotland, and President Joe Biden's reconciliation infrastructure bill inches closer to passing. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): Up 3.5%. Fuel cell stocks have been red-hot in recent days, with each of the three stocks blasting double-digits higher in the month of October.