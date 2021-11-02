Global Cash Flow Management Market Is Expected to Reach USD 18668.56 million by 2028 : Fior Markets

Cash Flow Management Market by Organization Size (Large Enterprises andSMEs), by Component (Services andSolution), by Deployment, by Vertical and Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028

Newark, NJ, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global cash flow management market is expected to grow from USD 4429.53 million in 2020 and to reach USD 18668.56 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The cash flow management market is witnessing significant growth in the past years. This growth is ascribed to the demand for cash flow forecasting, analysis, and predictive analytics adoption to enhance future budgeting & planning. Further, with the rising volume of data generated by companies, the requirement for processing raw data as actionable business information is growing, which is anticipated to boost the adoption of predictive analytics across multiple industries & boost revenue growth of the market in the upcoming years. The increasing requirement for mechanical based cloud solutions accounting & financial departments is also added fuel to the market's growth.

A cash flow management can be summarized as the method of analyzing, optimizing, and monitoring the net amount of cash outflow & inflow. This helps to spot trends, prepare for the future, and tackle any problems with cash flow. Enterprises utilize cash flow management software to control cash flow & predict future cash flow in the industry. It also helps to identify how much money the company requires to cover debts like paying suppliers & staff. The final intention of cash flow management is to secure that the organization doesn't operate into cash deficiencies.

The global cash flow management market is expected to witness significant growth owing to the rise in demand from organizations for cash administration processes to get the cash management method more effective & scalable, effective & scalable, increase forecasting sharpness, rising order from accounting & financial departments within large enterprises & SMEs, increase in the e-commerce sector & the expanded adoption of automated applications in the banking sector, increased adoption of innovative, protected cash management solutions over different end-uses, rising demand for supply chain management & working capital management, cash flow management for enhancing the budgeting & planning cycles, and increasing adoption of predictive analytics over enterprises. Additionally, businesses are looking for centralized cash administration solutions associated with enterprise-level banking and networking applications to consolidate cash management methods with the tick of a switch. The factors restraining the market growth are increasing cyberattacks, regulation & financial standards, and data theft. An increasing need for automated cloud-based solutions in banking is anticipated to further create lucrative growth opportunities.

Key players operating in the global cash flow management market include Caflou, Apruve, Cash Application Cloud, Float, ABM Cashflow, CashAnalytics, Pulse, HighRadius Fluidly, and Scoro. To gain a significant market share in the global cash flow management market, the key players are now concentrating on offering cloud-based solutions to cater to their consumer requirements. Also, the key players focus on collaborating with financial service providers to launch inter-bank money management methods for their company customers.

Large enterprises segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 57.04% in the year 2020

On the basis of organization size, the global cash flow management market is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. Large enterprises segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 57.04% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the expanded adoption of cash management methods in larger banks to manage payments & basic account transactions accurately. These companies widely adopt cash flow management software to ensure that the company does not run into cash shortages.

Solution segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 59.15% in the year 2020

On the basis of component, the global cash flow management market is segmented into services and solution. Solution segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 59.15% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the increase in requirement for transferring of funds method mechanization & streamlining of the management systems. Besides, the various players are concentrating on providing configurable mechanization algorithms according to industry requirements. The cash flow solution allows institutions to define, monitor costs & revenue, financial goals, and improve company plans by early identification of irregularities & trends.

Cloud segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 56.13% in the year 2020

On the basis of deployment, the global cash flow management market is segmented into on-premises & cloud. Cloud segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 56.13% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to various benefits like lower operating costs, ease of deployment, better collaboration, enhanced time to market, and improved flexibility over on-premises solutions in this segment.

IT & ITeS segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 19.34% in the year 2020

On the basis of vertical, the global cash flow management market is segmented into BFSI, transportation, IT & ITeS, government, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, others. IT & ITeS segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 19.34% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the rising number of businesses in these industries, complex contracts, and evolving legalization.

Regional Segment of Cash Flow Management Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Based on geography, the global cash flow management market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America region holds the largest market share in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to a rise in demand for cash flow management software to keep the flow of outgoing & incoming funds inside a company. Additionally, North America is anticipated to continue being a leader in the market due to the increasing demand for growing competition and cash flow software with major financial business vendors to provide a more reliable industry experience. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the rise in need for cash management methods. Further, several factors like the rising requirement for industry-level connectivity and a surge in need for liquidity management are anticipated to thrust market growth in the region.

About the report:

The global cash flow management market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

