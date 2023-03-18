U.S. markets closed

Global Casing Centralizer Market Size, Share & Analysis

Global Market Estimates
·2 min read
Global Market Estimates
Global Market Estimates

Halliburton, Maxwell Oil Tools, Moonshine Solutions, Neoz Energy, National Oilwell, Summit Casing Equipment, Centek Group, Petroleum Machinery, and Weatherford International, among others, are some of the key players in the casing centralizer market.

Brooklyn, New York, March 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Casing Centralizer Market is projected to grow from USD 245.5 billion in 2023 to USD 649.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2028.

The major driver of a casing centralizer is its good and strong structure and durability which saves the cost of production and ensures drilling quality. The main function of the centralizer is to keep the cement between the casing and shaft wall firm. Casing centralizers are extremely lightweight and they have non-corrosive properties which help in the maintenance of pipes and drilling products.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Casing Centralizer Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the material outlook, the steel segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

  • As per the application outlook, the onshore segment holds the largest share in the market

  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

  • Halliburton, Maxwell Oil Tools, Moonshine Solutions, Neoz Energy, National Oilwell, Summit Casing Equipment, Centek Group, Petroleum Machinery, and Weatherford International, among others, are some of the key players in the casing centralizer market

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/casing-centralizer-market-3840

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Steel

  • Aluminium

  • Zinc

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Bow Spring Casing Centralizers

  • Solid Rigid Centralizers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Onshore

  • Offshore

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

  • The U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Netherlands

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Thailand

  • Indonesia

  • Malaysia

  • Singapore

  • Vietnam

  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Chile

  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Israel

  • South Africa

  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com


