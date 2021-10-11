U.S. markets open in 3 hours 18 minutes

The Global Casino Gambling Market is expected to grow by $ 32.54 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.50% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Global Casinos and Gambling Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the casinos and gambling market and it is poised to grow by $ 32. 54 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.

New York, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Casino Gambling Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06173611/?utm_source=GNW
50% during the forecast period. Our report on the casinos and gambling market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of online gambling and legalization of gambling. In addition, the growing popularity of online gambling is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The casinos and gambling market analysis includes the platform segment and geographic landscape.

The casinos and gambling market is segmented as below:
By Platform
• Offline
• Online

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• APAC
• Europe
• South America
• MEA

This study identifies the growth in spending capability of customersas one of the prime reasons driving the casinos and gambling market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on casinos and gambling market covers the following areas:
• Casinos and gambling market sizing
• Casinos and gambling market forecast
• Casinos and gambling market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading casinos and gambling market vendors that include Boyd Gaming Corp., Caesars Entertainment Corp., Crown Resorts Ltd., Flutter Entertainment Plc, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., Golden Entertainment Inc., Las Vegas Sands Corp., MGM Resorts International, SJM Holdings Ltd., and William Hill Plc. Also, the casinos and gambling market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06173611/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


