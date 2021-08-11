U.S. markets close in 4 hours 23 minutes

The Global Casino Gaming Market is expected to grow by $ 50.03 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Global Casino Gaming Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the casino gaming market and it is poised to grow by $ 50. 03 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

New York, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Casino Gaming Market 2021-2025 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04539020/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on casino gaming market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the easing of government regulations, increased contribution to taxes and GDP, and growth in transportation infrastructure. In addition, easing of government regulations is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The casino gaming market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.

The casino gaming market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Land-based casino gaming
• Online casino gaming

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• APAC
• Europe
• South America
• MEA

This study identifies the shift in consumer gambling habits as one of the prime reasons driving the casino gaming market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing association with hospitality sector and customer-centric rewards will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on casino gaming market covers the following areas:
• Casino gaming market sizing
• Casino gaming market forecast
• Casino gaming market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading casino gaming market vendors that include BetAmerica, Boyd Gaming Corp., Caesars Entertainment Corp., Foxwoods Resort Casino, INTRALOT SA, Las Vegas Sands Corp., MGM Resorts International, Palms Casino Resort, Penn National Gaming Inc., and Wynn Resorts Ltd. Also, the casino gaming market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04539020/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


