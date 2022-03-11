U.S. markets open in 4 hours 25 minutes

The Global Casino Market is expected to grow by $ 38.23 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 3.97% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Casino Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the casino market and it is poised to grow by $ 38. 23 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 3. 97% during the forecast period.

New York, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Casino Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04539020/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the casino market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of online gambling, liberalization of the regulatory framework, and increase in esports betting. In addition, the growing popularity of online gambling is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The casino market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.

The casino market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Poker
• Blackjack
• Craps
• Lottery
• Others

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• APAC
• Europe
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the use of technological innovation in casinos as one of the prime reasons driving the casino market growth during the next few years. Also, use of virtual currency for awarding a prize and increasing use of social media marketing will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on casino market covers the following areas:
• Casino market sizing
• Casino market forecast
• Casino market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading casino market vendors that include 888 Holdings Plc, Apricot Investments Ltd., Ballys Corp., Betsson AB, Casino Del Sol, Delta Corp Ltd., Entain Plc, Evolution Gaming Group, Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., Golden Entertainment Inc., Kindred Group Plc, MGM Resorts International, NetBet Enterprises Ltd., Playson Ltd, Scientific Games Corp., Station Casinos LLC, The Rank Group Plc, and William Hill Plc. Also, the casino market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04539020/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


