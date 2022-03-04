Global Casinos Market Analysis & Forecasts Report, 2020-2021 & 2022-2026: Relaxation in Gambling Regulations and Legalization of Gambling in Several Nations Augur Well for Casinos
DUBLIN, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Casinos - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Casinos Market to Reach $153.2 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Casinos estimated at US$123.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$153.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period.
Casino gaming industry over the years been a main source of entertainment for people in several countries, and is governed by strict government regulations. Casino gaming, as part of the commercial gambling market, continues to grow in popularity driven by the development of new destinations and rising prominence on online gambling/casino platforms.
Dynamics of the casino gaming industry are closely linked to the health of the economy, employment levels, and discretionary incomes of people, all which determine the spending levels of casinos market. Online casino gaming constitutes the major driver of growth in the market.
Technology has also enabled the development of rich interfaces that are closer to the real world, making even professional gamblers to embrace online casinos. Technological developments such as cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual reality, and development in security features are enabling online casinos to augment their offerings.
Gambling Machines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$77.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gaming Tables segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Slot machines are considered one of the most popular types of gambling machines globally, wherein the pressing of a button results in spinning of multiple reels. The growth of slot machines market is mainly due to the ease of government regulations.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $70.1 Billion in 2021, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Reach $34.6 Billion by 2026
Casinos market in the U.S. is estimated at US$70.1 Billion in the year 2021. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$34.6 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Canada and Europe, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.3% respectively over the analysis period.
The US remains at the forefront of casino business. In the US, Las Vegas remains a key attraction for casino players from around the world, and is hence a major contributor to industry revenues in the region. Asia-Pacific represents a promising regional market for casino gaming globally. The rising popularity of casino destinations in Singapore in Macau constitute a major factor driving growth in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Younger Gamblers are More Willing to Return to Casinos in Post Lockdown Scenario
Casino Operators Strategize to Attract Customers in the Post-Pandemic Era
Evolution of Gambling: From Cards to Cryptocurrency Gambling
An Introduction to Casinos
Types of Games Offered in Casinos
Wheel of Fortune
Video Poker
Slot Machines
Bingo
Global Casino Market: Prospects and Outlook
Offline Casinos Lead, Online Casino Gaming Poised for High Growth
Regional Market Overview
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 151 Featured)
888 Holdings Plc
Boyd Gaming Corporation
Caesars Entertainment Corporation
City of Dreams Manila
Delaware Park Racetrack & Slots
Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
Eldorado Resort Casino
Foxwoods Resort Casino
Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd
Golden Nugget Atlantic City
Harrington Raceway & Casino
LC International Limited (Ladbrokes)
Las Vegas Sands
MGM Resorts International
Palms Casino Resort
Penn National Gaming, Inc
Philippines Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR)
Resorts World Manila
SJM Holdings Ltd
Station Casinos
The Strat Hotel, Casino and SkyPod
William Hill PLC
Wynn Resorts Limited
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Online Casinos Propel Growth Prospects in Overall Casinos Market
Gambling Apps Contribute to the Rising Popularity of Online Casinos
Notable Trends in Online Casino Market
More Payment Options & Welcome Bonuses
Slot Streamers Gain Popularity in Online Casinos
Video Game Themes in Online Slots
Responsible Gambling Comes to the Fore
Volatile Slot Machines with High Rewards Grow in Favor
Cyberattacks Emerge as a Key Concern for Online Casinos
DDoS Attack: Potent Cyber Threat to Online Casino
Monumental Advances in Mobile Technology Drive Popularity of Mobile Casinos
Changing Consumer Gambling Habits and Demographics Impact Casinos Market
Online Casinos Attract Broader Demographics
Demographic Structure of Online Casino Players: Percentage Breakdown of Frequent Online Casino Visitors by Age Group
Growing Participation of Women in Casinos
Relaxation in Gambling Regulations and Legalization of Gambling in Several Nations Augur Well for Casinos
Gambling Laws in Select Countries
Casino Tourism: The Close Relation Between Casinos and Tourism Industry Hit by COVID-19 Pandemic
With Tourist Arrivals Dented by COVID-19 Pandemic, Casino Revenues to Take a Hit
Cryptocurrency to Play an Increasing Role in the Gambling World
Social Casinos Market Poised to Make Healthy Gains
Online Casinos Vs Social Casinos
Slot Machines: A Popular Casino Gambling Activity Worldwide
New Table Games Become an Attraction for Casino Gamblers
A Glance at Select New Table Games Introduced in Brick and Mortar Casinos
Advancements in Table Games Vital to Improving Customer Experience and Revenue Generation
Use of Smartwatches for Placing Bets and Improve iGaming Experience Gains Traction
Casinos Leverage on IoT Analytics to Gain Competitive Edge
Blockchain Technology Brings in a Revolution
Casino Trends Poised to Transform Casino Industry in the Future
Bigger Slot Machines
Gamification
Skill-based Games
In-Play Wagering and Bar Top Gaming
New Options for Differentiation
Live & Interactive Gaming
GPS & RFID for Targeted Advertising
Technology Innovations Shape the Casino Industry
Data Analytics Assist in Improving Experience of Casino Gamers
Growing Investments into VR and AR Technologies
Artificial Intelligence & Robotics
Innovative Graphics for New Game Designs
Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Bring in Cashless Transactions
Growing Role of Internet and Mobile Technologies
Chatbots for Customer Support in Online Casinos
Wearable Technology & Innovative Marketing
Security and Crime: Key Issues Ranking High on Priority of Casinos
Physical and Online Casinos Focus on Improving Security of Operations
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Crushing Impact of COVID-19 on the US Casino Market
Post COVID-19 Lockdown Re-Opening of Casinos Scheduled in Select US States
The US Casino Market Adversely Affected by the Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic but the Online Segment Sees Hope
USA: A Prime Market for Commercial Casinos
Nevada: The State with Highest Number of Commercial Casinos
Las Vegas Strip: Largest Revenue Generating Commercial Casino Market
Top Casino Markets in the US
Surge in Online Casino Gambling in the US
Tribal Casinos Remain Equally Important
Adverse Public Opinion about Gambling: A Major Issue Affecting Casino Industry Prospects
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jr65qf
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-casinos-market-analysis--forecasts-report-2020-2021--2022-2026-relaxation-in-gambling-regulations-and-legalization-of-gambling-in-several-nations-augur-well-for-casinos-301495734.html
SOURCE Research and Markets