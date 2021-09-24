U.S. markets open in 4 hours 2 minutes

Global Casinos Markets 2021-2026 - Use of Advanced Analytical Technologies / Development of AR and VR Based Casino Games / Increase in Tourism Industry in Emerging Countries

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Casinos Market (2021-2026) by Casino Type, Gaming Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Casinos Market is estimated to be USD 134.9 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 159.8 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.45%.

Market Dynamics

The factors such as rising demand for gaming and increasing social acceptance for casinos, change in the standard of living, and rapid growth in technology are increasing the casinos market. Furthermore, with the launch of VR hardware, the general public was instantly attracted to VR gambling games.

In addition, technological advancements such as AI, ML, Blockchain technology are expected to bring an opportunity for future growth of the market by providing an additional layer of security and features to existing casinos.

However, government regulations in certain nations restrict the establishment of casinos which is majorly hindering the market growth. In addition, the long process for authorization of licenses for online gaming sites has further hamper global casino market growth.

Market Segmentation

  • The Global Casinos Market is segmented further based on Casino Type, Gaming Type, and Geography.

  • By Casino Type, the market is classified into offline casino gaming and online casino gaming. Amongst all, the offline casino gaming segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

  • By Gaming Type, the market is classified as lottery, poker, blackjack, slot machines, roulettes, craps, bingo, and others. Amongst all, the lottery segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

  • By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

  • 1. Operator 888 has acquired a portfolio of Jet's digital bingo brands to strengthen its position within the UK online bingo market - 19th February 2019

  • 2. Evolution partners with the Canadian Bank Note Company, Limited (CBN) to deliver online Live Casino services as part of a major enhancement program to national lotteries run or supported by CBN worldwide - 16th March 2021

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Addison Global Limited, Belle Corporation, Bet365 Group Ltd, Betsson AB, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size and Segmentation
3.3 Market Outlook

4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Disposable Income Across Developing Nations
4.1.2 The Growing Popularity Of Mobile Gaming
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Unfavorable Regulatory Guidelines for Gambling
4.2.2 Threat of Cyberattacks on Online Casinos
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Use of Advanced Analytical Technologies
4.3.2 Increase in Tourism Industry in Emerging Countries
4.3.3 Development of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Based Casino Games
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Lack of Skilled IT Professionals

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Casinos Market, By Casino Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Offline Casino Gaming
6.3 Online Casino Gaming

7 Global Casinos Market, By Gaming Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Lottery
7.3 Poker
7.4 Blackjack
7.5 Slot Machines
7.6 Roulettes
7.7 Craps
7.8 Bingo
7.9 Others

8 Global Casinos Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 South America
8.3.1 Brazil
8.3.2 Argentina
8.3.3 Chile
8.3.4 Colombia
8.4 Europe
8.4.1 UK
8.4.2 France
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 Italy
8.4.5 Spain
8.4.6 Netherlands
8.4.7 Sweden
8.4.8 Russia
8.4.9 Rest of Europe
8.5 Asia-Pacific
8.5.1 China
8.5.2 Japan
8.5.3 India
8.5.4 Indonesia
8.5.5 Malaysia
8.5.6 South Korea
8.5.7 Australia
8.5.8 Sri Lanka
8.5.9 Thailand
8.5.10 Rest of APAC
8.6 Middle-East and Africa
8.6.1 Qatar
8.6.2 Saudi Arabia
8.6.3 South Africa
8.6.4 United Arab Emirates

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Competitive Quadrant
9.2 Market Share Analysis
9.3 Strategic Initiatives
9.3.1 M&A and Investments
9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

10 Company Profiles

  • Addison Global Limited

  • Belle Corporation

  • Bet365 Group Ltd.

  • Betsoft

  • Betsson AB

  • Boyd Gaming Corporation

  • Caesars Entertainment

  • Chetu Inc.

  • Creatiosoft

  • Elaunch Solution Pvt. Ltd

  • Evolution Gaming Group AB

  • Flutter Entertainment PLC

  • Galaxy Entertainment Group

  • Intertain Group Limited

  • Kindred Group PLC

  • Ladbrokes Coral

  • LeoVegas AB

  • MGM Resorts International

  • Microgaming

  • Paddy Power Betfair PLC

  • Playson

  • Scientific Games Corporation

  • SJM Holdings Limited

  • The 888 Group

  • City of Dreams Manila

  • Delaware Park Racetrack & Slots

  • Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

  • Eldorado Resort Casino

  • Foxwoods Resort Casino

  • Golden Nugget Atlantic City

  • Harrington Raceway & Casino

  • Las Vegas Sands

  • Palms Casino Resort

  • Penn National Gaming, Inc

  • Resorts World Manila

  • William Hill PLC

  • Wynn Resorts Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b26f7e

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


