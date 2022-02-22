U.S. markets open in 4 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,293.00
    -50.50 (-1.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,664.00
    -343.00 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,728.50
    -267.50 (-1.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,985.20
    -21.40 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.61
    +4.54 (+4.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.90
    +2.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.13 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1320
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.54
    +2.43 (+8.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3582
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7980
    +0.0990 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,177.14
    -1,876.58 (-4.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    845.94
    -90.85 (-9.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.01
    -24.32 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Global Cast Elastomer Market Forecast to Reach $1.37 Billion in 2022

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cast Elastomer Global Market Report 2022, By Type, Distribution, End-Use Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cast elastomer market is expected to grow from $1.26 billion in 2021 to $1.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The market is expected to reach 1.68 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.2%.

North America was the largest region in the cast elastomer market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing use of bio-based raw materials in cast elastomers is shaping the cast elastomer market. Companies in the cast elastomers sector are stepping up initiatives to develop bio-based products that will assist industry stakeholders in reducing their environmental impact and carbon footprint.

The rise in demand for cast elastomers in various end-use industries is expected to propel the growth of the cast elastomer market in the coming years. Cast elastomers are utilized in a variety of applications in the industrial sector, including seals and gaskets, forklift wheels, coupling elements, conveyor belts, and more. These materials are then employed in a variety of sectors, including construction, heavy industry, paper, and so on.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider cast elastomer market, and compares it with other markets.

  • The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

  • The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

  • Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

  • The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

  • Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

  • The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

  • The cast elastomer market section of the report gives context. It compares the cast elastomer market with other segments of the cast elastomer market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, cast elastomer indicators comparison.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

  • By Type: Hot Cast Elastomer; Cold Cast Elastomer

  • By Distribution: Online; Offline

  • By End-Use Industry: Mining; Automotive And Transportation; Industrial; Oil And Gas; Others

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita,

Companies Mentioned

  • Argonics

  • BASF

  • Chemline Incorporation

  • Coim Group

  • Covestro

  • DuPont

  • Era Polymers Pty Ltd.

  • Huntsman International LLC

  • Lanxess AG

  • Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

  • Notedome Limited

  • Synthesia Technology

  • The Dow Chemical Company

  • Tosoh Corporation

  • Carlisle Polyurethane Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b5wsza

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Putin orders troops to separatist regions

    Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are keeping investors on edge. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said he would recognize the independence of two Russian-led breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops to the separatist territory, moves that could result in additional sanctions against Moscow and stoked fears that an invasion could soon take place. President Joe Biden on Friday said he believed Putin had made up his mind to invade in coming days but that until he did so there was still scope for diplomacy.

  • Chinese Tech Stocks Drop to New Crackdown Lows, Led by Alibaba

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks dropped for a third straight session amid fresh worries over Beijing’s regulatory plans for the sector. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesThe Hang Seng Tech Ind

  • Markets brace for heavy falls as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

    Investors were bracing for a torrid day for Russian, Ukrainian and wider global markets when they reopen on Tuesday, after Vladimir Putin upped the ante in a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. In a lengthy televised address, the Russian president recognised two breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent entities and described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history. Tensions have already rattled global markets this year and wiped tens of billions of dollars off the value of Russian and Ukraine assets, but Monday's escalation is expected to cause much worse.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall; Russia's Putin Recognizes Ukraine Separatist Regions

    Futures tumbled: Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine separatist regions as independent. Doubts grew of a Biden-Putin summit.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Dow futures sink as Putin orders deployment of troops to eastern Ukraine

    U.S. stock-index futures were sharply lower early Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to separatist groups within Ukraine.

  • 3 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Shunning all software stocks is myopic, since the sector could still generate market-beating returns over the long term. ServiceNow helps companies manage their digital workflows with subscription-based cloud services. ServiceNow's business was unfazed by the pandemic.

  • Russian stocks suffer biggest fall since 2008 as Ukraine war looms

    Boris Johnson has done ‘sweet FA’ to cut red tape, says Iain Duncan Smith Brexit opportunities: the burdensome red tape that Britain can begin cutting FTSE 100 slips into the red on Russia-Ukraine tensions Andrew Orlowski: TikTok is giving the West a hard lesson in family values Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Bottom-Fish With the Insiders

    Thanks to continued fear and uncertainty, the stock market is heading down lately. The escalation of Russia's threat to invade Ukraine comes at a time when the market is already vulnerable given inflation worries and growing expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The NASDAQ is down 13% so far this year, while the S&P is just a whisker north of correction territory, at a 9% loss. It’s no secret that you can find some tasty morsels at the bottom of a river or a lake or a shallow sea

  • China Tells Banks, State Firms to Report Exposure to Jack Ma’s Ant

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities told the nation’s biggest state-owned firms and banks to start a fresh round of checks on their financial exposure and other links to Ant Group Co., renewing scrutiny of billionaire Jack Ma’s financial empire, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapK

  • European stock markets slump as Putin orders Russian troops into Ukraine

    UK prime minister Boris Johnson is chairing an emergency meeting to agree on a series of sanctions against Russia after the US imposed sanctions against the rebel territories.

  • Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    This is seemingly what's happened with three great growth stocks of late. In retrospect, it can't be too surprising that Shopify shares(NYSE: SHOP) have tumbled from their November's peak near $1,763 to their current price of $660 with a big piece of the loss taking shape just last week.

  • Mohamed El-Erian details 'fundamental change to the marketplace' as the Fed moves

    The Federal Reserve shaking up of its $9 trillion balance sheet entails "a fundamental change to the marketplace," says Mohamed El-Erian.

  • First Mover Asia: Taiwan, Singapore Are Not Stablecoin Fans; Major Cryptos Decline as Russia Invasion Looms

    Taiwan, Singapore are wary of ceding control of their currencies; bitcoin, ether and most other major cryptocurrencies fell as Russian President Vladimir Putin made a defiant case for invading Ukraine.

  • Bitcoin Losing Out to Gold Has Analysts Eyeing $30,000 Level

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin dropped to a more than two-week low as fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine prompted some analysts to predict the largest cryptocurrency could slide toward the key $30,000 level. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds On

  • Marathon’s Huge Louisiana Refinery Rocked by Explosion, Fire

    (Bloomberg) -- Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s oil refinery near New Orleans exploded into flames on Monday, threatening to crimp fuel supplies and raise pump prices at a time of already rampant inflation.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of C

  • Stocks Slide, Treasuries Climb on Ukraine Tension: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks slid with U.S. futures Tuesday on intensifying tension between the West and Russia over Ukraine, a standoff that’s causing energy prices to soar and leading investors to seek havens among sovereign bonds.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsT

  • Global Markets Fall After Russia Orders Troops Into Ukraine

    Crude-oil futures jumped, while U.S. stock futures and global indexes fell sharply, after the Russian president ordered troops into the two breakaway areas of Ukraine.