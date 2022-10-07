U.S. markets close in 1 hour 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,645.34
    -99.18 (-2.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,325.65
    -601.29 (-2.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,674.15
    -399.16 (-3.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,705.72
    -46.79 (-2.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.37
    +3.92 (+4.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,707.90
    -12.90 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    20.24
    -0.42 (-2.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9763
    -0.0033 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8710
    +0.0450 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1093
    -0.0076 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.3030
    +0.2350 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,449.63
    -631.60 (-3.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.72
    -11.30 (-2.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,991.09
    -6.18 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Global Catalyst Fertilizer Markets Report 2022-2031 - Increasing Demand for Ammonia Production to Propel Growth

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Catalyst Fertilizer Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global catalyst fertilizer market is expected to grow from $2.63 billion in 2021 to $2.78 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The catalyst fertilizer market is expected to grow to $3.11 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 2.9%.

The catalyst fertilizer market consists of sales of catalyst fertilizers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to increase the rate of reaction in fertilizer production. Fertilizer is a natural or artificial substance containing chemical elements that enhance the growth of plants.

The catalyst deployed in the fertilizer helps to speed up the rates of forward and backward reaction. Catalyst fertilizers make nutrients more available for plant uptake and utilization, helping to optimize yield potential and providing outstanding grower return on investment (ROI).

The main types of production processes in catalyst fertilizers are the Haber-Bosch process, the contact process, and others. The Haber-Bosch process of catalyst fertilizers refers to the sale of catalyst fertilizers that are produced by the Haber-Bosch process, which is an artificial nitrogen fixation process and is the main industrial procedure for the production of ammonia today.

The various operations include ammonia production, formaldehyde production, methanol production, syngas production, and involve several metal groups such as iron, nickel, vanadium, platinum, rhodium, and others. It is used in numerous applications, such as nitrogenous fertilizers and phosphatic fertilizers.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the catalyst fertilizers market in 2021. The regions covered in the catalyst fertilizers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing demand for ammonia production is expected to propel the growth of the catalyst fertilizer market going forward. Ammonia is a colorless, pungent gas composed of nitrogen and hydrogen and serves as a starting material for the production of many commercially important nitrogen compounds.

Ammonia makes a huge contribution to the agricultural system through its use as fertilizer and helps sustain food production. For instance, according to the International Energy Agency, a France-based autonomous intergovernmental organization, ammonia production is expected to increase by nearly 40% by 2050. Therefore, increasing demand for ammonia production will drive the growth of catalyst fertilizers.

Strategic partnerships are the key trend gaining popularity in the catalyst fertilizer market. Major companies operating in the catalyst fertilizer sector are looking for partnerships to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in March 2022, Casale SA, a Switzerland-based chemicals company, partnered with Ferkensco Management Limited, an Uzbekistan-based investment holding company, and Enter Engineering Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based engineering services provider.

The agreement represents the foundation for future cooperation between the three companies to support the construction of an ammonia-based fertilizer plant in Uzbekistan. Furthermore, in December 2020, Johnson Matthey, a UK-based chemicals company, partnered with ThyssenKrupp AG, a Germany-based technology provider for world-scale ammonia plants. Through this partnership, both companies signed an agreement to renew their collaboration around the ammonia production process and catalyst supply.

In February 2021, Paradeep Phosphates Ltd, an Indian fertilizer manufacturing company acquired Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited's (ZACL) fertilizer manufacturing plant for $280 million. Through this acquisition, Paradeep Phosphates aimed at consolidating the bulk fertilizer business. Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited is an Indian fertilizers manufacturing company.

The countries covered in the catalyst fertilizers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major players in the catalyst fertilizers market are 

  • Clariant International Ltd

  • Johnson Matthey

  • Haldor Topsoe India Private Ltd

  • QuantumSphere Inc.

  • Chempack

  • China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

  • ThyssenKrupp AG

  • BASF SE

  • Casale SA

  • Mmcite

  • Project & Development India Ltd.

  • LKAB Minerals Limited

  • N.E.Chemcat Corporation

  • Quality Magnetite LLC

  • LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

  • Agricen

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Catalyst Fertilizer Market Characteristics

3. Catalyst Fertilizer Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Catalyst Fertilizer

5. Catalyst Fertilizer Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Catalyst Fertilizer Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Catalyst Fertilizer Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Catalyst Fertilizer Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Catalyst Fertilizer Market, Segmentation By Production Process, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Haber-Bosch Process

  • Contact Process

  • Other Processes

6.2. Global Catalyst Fertilizer Market, Segmentation By Operation, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Ammonia Production

  • Formaldehyde Production

  • Methanol Production

  • Syngas Production

6.3. Global Catalyst Fertilizer Market, Segmentation By Metal Group, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Base Metals

  • Precious Metals

6.4. Global Catalyst Fertilizer Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Nitrogenous Fertilizers

  • Phosphatic Fertilizers

7. Catalyst Fertilizer Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Catalyst Fertilizer Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Catalyst Fertilizer Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o8s47a

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-catalyst-fertilizer-markets-report-2022-2031---increasing-demand-for-ammonia-production-to-propel-growth-301643862.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • AMD stock plunges on preliminary Q3 results

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for AMD after issuing preliminary third-quarter results.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Buy in October and Hold Forever

    Even if the economy falls into a deep recession, these cash-generating companies are going to be fine.

  • Jim Cramer Gives These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks His Stamp of Approval

    Everyone knows that you should buy low and sell high if you want to turn a profit in the markets. The trick is finding the bottom, to know when to buy. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, sees the market bottom hitting in the next couple of weeks, making the end of October the right time for investors to buy in. Referring to some recent predictions by market technician Larry Williams, Cramer says, “The bear market is more or less… toast and, even if the current rally s

  • Is Tesla Stock a Buy Right Now?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is arguably one of the most innovative companies in the world. The business is growing rapidly as consumers look to electric vehicles to offset rising gas prices. In this video, I will consider whether the stock is a buy using my beginner-friendly framework for analysis.

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Carnival a Buy?

    Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), the world's biggest cruise operator, is an example. Considering this extreme drop, it may be tempting to pick up a few Carnival shares. Carnival had it rough during the early days of the pandemic.

  • Why Microsoft Fell Today

    Shares of tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) fell hard today, down some 4.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET. Microsoft is considered somewhat defensive by tech standards, so it was rare to see the stock down so much in a day. Last night, AMD pre-announced revenue for its September quarter, which came in far below expectations.

  • Tesla Won’t Stop Falling Until Musk Stops Selling. Here’s Where the Stock Is Headed.

    Tesla stock is forming a bearish head-and-shoulders pattern. And with CEO Elon Musk likely selling more stock to fund his Twitter purchase, shares of the electric-vehicle giant might have further to fall.

  • Will Altria Stock Go Up in Smoke?

    Dividend investors concerned about the long-term viability of Altria's traditional tobacco business can find global answers.

  • Why EV Stocks Rivian, Chargepoint, and Lordstown Motors Were Falling Today

    Electric vehicle stocks were getting hit hard today after the monthly jobs report came in stronger than expected for September. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the economy added 263,000 jobs in the last month, slightly more than the 255,000 economists expected. While a strong labor market might sound like good news, it's likely to fuel inflation, which means the Federal Reserve will have to continue raising interest rates.

  • Stock futures plunge on hotter than expected September jobs report

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how stock futures are trading after September jobs report data is released.

  • Investors Heavily Search Energy Transfer LP (ET): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Energy Transfer LP (ET) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • DraftKings stock jumps on potential deal with ESPN

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for DraftKings after reports surface that the sports betting company is working towards closing a deal with ESPN.

  • AMD Misses Sales Estimates By a Mile -- Time to Sell the Stock?

    AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) is the latest semiconductor company to report trouble with the PC (personal computer) market. After more than two years of pandemic-fueled spending on work-from-home equipment, the consumer is getting tapped out on desktop and laptop computers.

  • Investors in 3M (NYSE:MMM) have unfortunately lost 40% over the last five years

    For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But in any portfolio...

  • Top 13 High Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss top 13 high-dividend stocks to buy according to hedge funds. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns, and go directly to read Top 5 High Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. Dividend stocks are gaining popularity among investors as these stocks can potentially […]

  • United Parcel Service, Inc.'s (NYSE:UPS) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 62% Above Its Share Price

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of United Parcel Service, Inc. ( NYSE:UPS ) by estimating...

  • Will AMD Stock Ever Make a Bottom?

    Semiconductor maker Advanced Micro Devices issued a third-quarter revenue warning Thursday after the close of trading. Let's check on the charts and indicators again. Our last review on September 27 was not encouraging.

  • Here's Why Dividend Cuts Are a Risk for Mortgage REITs

    The past two years have been downright awful for mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs). First, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the mortgage-backed securities market to freeze, triggering a wave of margin calls. The margin calls caused every mortgage REIT to sell parts of its portfolio at fire-sale prices to raise capital.

  • 15 Best Short Squeeze Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 best short squeeze stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks like these, check out 5 Best Short Squeeze Stocks to Buy Now. In 2021, retail trading activity resulted in an unparalleled short squeeze that led major capital market players to lose billions of dollars. In […]

  • VALE S.A. (VALE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    VALE S.A. (VALE) closed the most recent trading day at $14.80, moving +1.09% from the previous trading session.