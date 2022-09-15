Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market to Reach $12.2 Billion by 2030
DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cataract Surgery Devices Market By Product, By Type, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Cataract Surgery Devices Market size was valued at $8.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $12.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030.
An increase in the prevalence of cataract disease, growth in incidences of ocular disorders, as well as technological advancements in ophthalmic devices drives the market. In addition, the rise in geriatric population worldwide boosts the market growth.
Lack of healthcare insurance and less awareness among individuals regarding the benefits of cataract surgery impede the growth of the cataract surgery devices market. The high cost associated with cataract surgeries especially in developing economies, such as India, China, Brazil, and South Africa also restrict the growth of the market. Moreover, governments introduce programs to reduce the burden of cataract-related diseases, which create lucrative opportunities for key market players.
The global cataract surgery devices market is segmented on the basis of product, type, end-user, and region. By product, the market is divided into the intraocular lens (IOL), ophthalmic viscoelastic device (OVD), and phacoemulsification equipment. By type, the market is classified into equipment and consumables. By end-user, the market is categorized into hospitals, ophthalmology clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers.
By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key Market Players
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Johnson and Johnson
Essilor International S.A
Nidek Co Ltd
Topocon
Bausch Lomb
Alcon Inc
STAAR Surgical Company
HAAG Streit Holding
Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG.
