Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market to Reach $12.2 Billion by 2030

The Cataract Surgery Devices Market size was valued at $8.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $12.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030.

An increase in the prevalence of cataract disease, growth in incidences of ocular disorders, as well as technological advancements in ophthalmic devices drives the market. In addition, the rise in geriatric population worldwide boosts the market growth.

Lack of healthcare insurance and less awareness among individuals regarding the benefits of cataract surgery impede the growth of the cataract surgery devices market. The high cost associated with cataract surgeries especially in developing economies, such as India, China, Brazil, and South Africa also restrict the growth of the market. Moreover, governments introduce programs to reduce the burden of cataract-related diseases, which create lucrative opportunities for key market players.



The global cataract surgery devices market is segmented on the basis of product, type, end-user, and region. By product, the market is divided into the intraocular lens (IOL), ophthalmic viscoelastic device (OVD), and phacoemulsification equipment. By type, the market is classified into equipment and consumables. By end-user, the market is categorized into hospitals, ophthalmology clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers.



By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.





Key Market Segments

By Product

Intraocular Lens

Phacoemulsification Equipment

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device

By Type

Equipments

Consumbales

By End User

Hospitals

Opthalamic Clinics

Research Institutes

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest Of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Johnson and Johnson

Essilor International S.A

Nidek Co Ltd

Topocon

Bausch Lomb

Alcon Inc

STAAR Surgical Company

HAAG Streit Holding

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG.

