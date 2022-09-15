U.S. markets close in 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,897.80
    -48.21 (-1.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,932.95
    -202.14 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,535.10
    -184.57 (-1.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,819.44
    -19.02 (-1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.04
    -3.44 (-3.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.10
    -38.00 (-2.22%)
     

  • Silver

    19.14
    -0.43 (-2.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9997
    +0.0016 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4590
    +0.0470 (+1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1466
    -0.0076 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.5460
    +0.4530 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,760.96
    -133.15 (-0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    464.79
    -12.60 (-2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,282.07
    +4.77 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,875.91
    +57.29 (+0.21%)
     

Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market to Reach $12.2 Billion by 2030

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cataract Surgery Devices Market By Product, By Type, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Cataract Surgery Devices Market size was valued at $8.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $12.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030.

An increase in the prevalence of cataract disease, growth in incidences of ocular disorders, as well as technological advancements in ophthalmic devices drives the market. In addition, the rise in geriatric population worldwide boosts the market growth.

Lack of healthcare insurance and less awareness among individuals regarding the benefits of cataract surgery impede the growth of the cataract surgery devices market. The high cost associated with cataract surgeries especially in developing economies, such as India, China, Brazil, and South Africa also restrict the growth of the market. Moreover, governments introduce programs to reduce the burden of cataract-related diseases, which create lucrative opportunities for key market players.

The global cataract surgery devices market is segmented on the basis of product, type, end-user, and region. By product, the market is divided into the intraocular lens (IOL), ophthalmic viscoelastic device (OVD), and phacoemulsification equipment. By type, the market is classified into equipment and consumables. By end-user, the market is categorized into hospitals, ophthalmology clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers.

By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.


Key Market Segments
By Product

  • Intraocular Lens

  • Phacoemulsification Equipment

  • Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device

By Type

  • Equipments

  • Consumbales

By End User

  • Hospitals

  • Opthalamic Clinics

  • Research Institutes

By Region

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • U.K.

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Japan

  • China

  • Australia

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Rest Of Asia Pacific

  • LAMEA

  • Brazil

  • Saudi Arabia

  • South Africa

  • Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

  • Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

  • Johnson and Johnson

  • Essilor International S.A

  • Nidek Co Ltd

  • Topocon

  • Bausch Lomb

  • Alcon Inc

  • STAAR Surgical Company

  • HAAG Streit Holding

  • Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: CATARACT SURGERY DEVICES MARKET, BY PRODUCT

CHAPTER 5: CATARACT SURGERY DEVICES MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 6: CATARACT SURGERY DEVICES MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 7: CATARACT SURGERY DEVICES MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9mlymu

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cataract-surgery-devices-market-to-reach-12-2-billion-by-2030--301625432.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • 60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is one of the best investors of all time. Since 1965, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), the masterfully crafted conglomerate he helped build, has returned over 20% annually, creating fortunes for its shareowners along the way. Berkshire's public stock portfolio is thus closely watched by investors seeking to build lasting wealth in the stock market.

  • AT&T CEO slams T-Mobile for its senior discounts marketing campaign

    AT&T CEO John Stankey has a message to rival T-Mobile: Cut the nonsense when advertising to seniors.

  • Omeros COVID-19 Treatment Reduced Mortality Risk, But Biased Data Rendered Analysis Meaningless

    Omeros Corp (NASDAQ: OMER) reported results from the narsoplimab arm of the I-SPY COVID Trial, sponsored by Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative (QLHC). Narsoplimab showed the largest reduction in mortality risk to date across all drugs reported from the I-SPY COVID Trial. The company said that in approximately half of the patients died in the narsoplimab group, and narsoplimab was not given or was prematurely stopped, with those patients dying 9 to 35 days later. Omeros adds that despite narso

  • 1 Green Flag for eBay

    eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) is grappling with the headwinds from reopening economies. However, it has one green flag that could propel revenue and profits amid the challenging macroeconomic backdrop. This video highlights that factor.

  • CSX Could Be in for a Bumpy Ride Despite Rail Industry Averting a Strike

    CSX Corp. is trading higher in Thursday's pre-market action following word that a nationwide freight railroad strike was averted with a tentative deal between labor and management, plus the announcement of former Ford Motor executive Joseph Hinrichs as the company's new CEO. The long side of CSX is not appealing to me.

  • Oil Falls With Global Demand Concerns Coming to the Fore

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell with demand concerns at the fore as the US Department of Energy walked back expectations of its plan to restock petroleum reserves and China considered allowing more fuel exports.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutEthereum Finishes Long-Awaited Energy-Saving ‘Merge’ UpgradeAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Bu

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Bullish On

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought a bunch of stocks during the second quarter. Notable names included Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). Buffett seems to be most bullish on Apple and Occidental Petroleum.

  • How Cisco's ex-CEO and former engineer chief decided to take on their old company

    Nile Global CEO Pankaj Patel talks about why he and former Cisco colleague John Chambers think they have what networking customers want today.

  • In rebuff to Disney, Comcast signals Hulu will not come cheap

    Comcast Corp Chief Executive Brian Roberts used the unusually public forum of a Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Wednesday to signal that the company will seek market value for its minority stake in Hulu. Roberts was asked to respond to Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Bob Chapek's comments to the Financial Times published on Monday in which he said he would like to accelerate the timetable for acquiring Comcast's one-third stake in Hulu.

  • Peloton, Lululemon infringed on DISH network patents, judge decides

    A U.S. International Trade Commission judge has sided with DISH Network in a case alleging that Peloton, iFit, and Lululemon’s Mirror infringed on patents.

  • Europe could see a devastating 'Lehman Brothers' event as power producers face $1.5 trillion in margin calls — here's how governments across the region are stepping in

    Expect cost certainty to fly right out the (drafty) window.

  • 2 Automotive Lidar Stocks to Put on Your Radar

    While more and more automakers are adopting lidar technology for safer driving, a clear leader in the space has yet to emerge. Lidar, which stands for "light detection and ranging," uses lasers to allow cars to "see" other vehicles and potential obstacles in their path. Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) has always been the lidar darling -- largely for being one of the first to go public, and early to win high-profile production contracts with Volvo for hands-free, eyes-off highway driving, and from Polestar.

  • Taiwan president warns of 'volatile' challenges facing chip industry

    Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen warned the semiconductor industry faces new and "volatile" challenges, but said her government will work with the sector to overcome them. Taiwan is home to the world's largest contract chipmaker, TSMC, and is a major producer of semiconductors used in everything from washing machines and cellphones to data centres and fighter jets. "The continued success of this industry comes in the face of unprecedented global challenges in recent times, including considerable uncertainty around supply chains," Tsai told an industry forum in Taipei late on Wednesday, according to comments released by her office.

  • IRS Changing How Beneficiaries Receive Retirement Funds

    In an effort to streamline the regulation that governs how retirement accounts can be used, the IRS has proposed a change for 403(b) plans - a type of workplace retirement plan use mostly by public and non-profit employees. Employer-sponsored plans … Continue reading → The post The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ford Puts Pressure on Car Dealers in EV Push

    Ford dealers have until Oct. 31 to decide how much they are going to pay to become 'EV-certified.'

  • Oil’s crazy price moves aren’t really crazy at all

    Believe it or not, there is some sanity to the chaos in oil prices, which have climbed this year to their highest since 2008 only to fall back to their lowest in eight months.

  • I have $950,000 invested with a large financial firm, but they are charging me $1,100 a month in management fees. Is this reasonable?

    “A standard full-service broker-dealer typically charges anywhere between 1% and 2% in management fees, on top of any fund-specific expenses, trading fees and commissions,” explains certified financial planner Jay Abolofia of Lyon Financial Planning. If you like your bank, but want to pay less, open a line of communication with them.

  • Something Unusual Is Happening Right Now With Biotech Stocks Like Catalyst, Vertex, Neurocrine And BioMarin

    Biotech stocks have swung sharply higher, buoyed by several factors. Could they be poised to lead the market though the next big upturn?

  • Russia Is Getting Frozen Out As Traders Negotiate Metals Contracts

    (Bloomberg) -- The metals world is beginning its annual ritual of hashing out contracts for the upcoming year with one key question in many traders’ minds: What’s going to happen to Russian supplies? Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Whipsaw as Traders Assess Fed’s Next Steps: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Mo

  • Why This Monster Stock's Recent Blunders Might Not Matter

    Pharmaceutical giant Merck (NYSE: MRK) delivered outstanding second-quarter results in July, largely driven by its mainstay cancer blockbuster, Keytruda. The company reported 28% year-over-year total revenue growth and continues to develop Keytruda for new cancer indications. Under the radar, however, Keytruda returned some bad news in three separate late-stage clinical trials this summer.