U.S. markets open in 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,150.25
    +19.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,184.00
    +213.00 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,697.00
    +50.50 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,871.10
    +9.20 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.22
    +1.55 (+1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.40
    -5.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    21.82
    +0.13 (+0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0732
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    +0.0180 (+0.63%)
     

  • Vix

    25.88
    -0.66 (-2.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2590
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2880
    +0.6120 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,721.65
    +106.85 (+0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    692.49
    -3.57 (-0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.34
    +3.68 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

Global Cathode Materials Market Report 2022: Market to Surpass $20 Billion by 2026 - Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

·6 min read

DUBLIN, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cathode Materials - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

Global Cathode Materials Market to Reach $20.7 Billion by 2026

The global market for Cathode Materials estimated at US$15 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period.

Lead-Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$11.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the LIthium-ion segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 39.4% share of the global Cathode Materials market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2026

The Cathode Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 14.39% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

The market is witnessing considerable developments driven by the increasing focus on improving durability, efficiency, compatibility and charging time. Consumer electronic devices and equipment, automotive industry, renewable energy sector are all driving demand for batteries, enhancing demand for cathode materials.

Significant growth in the demand for Li-ion batteries in several industries such as electronics and automotive is boosting demand for cathode materials. Growing number of eco-friendly policies across the globe have been increasing the demand for electric vehicles (EVs) that need organized energy storage systems, fueling growth in the cathode materials market.

The market is expected to witness a moderate growth owing to the increased application of cathode materials across industries and growing investments in the renewable energy sector. The market is also expected to benefit from the growing utilization of lightweight and rechargeable batteries in smart devices.

Rapid increase in usage of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and motorcycles is expected to augment the demand for cathode materials in batteries during the forecast period. The automotive industry has also been actively shifting towards usage of sustainable and clean fuel.

The demand for EVs including plug-in hybrid vehicles, battery electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles has been rising significantly owing to strict regulation on CO2 emissions and support from government in the form of subsidies and policy changes.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Disruption to Battery Supply Chains Impacts Market Prospects

  • An Introduction to Cathode Materials

  • Global Market Prospects & Outlook

  • Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

  • Competition

  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 40 Featured)

  • 3M Company

  • BASF SE

  • Johnson Matthey plc

  • Kureha Corporation

  • LG Chem Ltd.

  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

  • Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd.

  • NEI Corporation

  • POSCO

  • Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd.

  • Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

  • Targray Technology International, Inc.

  • TODA KOGYO CORP.

  • Umicore N.V.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Increasing Importance of Batteries in the Modern World Presents Opportunities for Cathode Materials

  • Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth for EV Batteries & Cathode Materials Market

  • Energy Density (Wh/kg), Cost and Lifetime of Cathode Materials for EV Batteries

  • Growing Demand for EVs to Drive Demand for Cathode Materials

  • High Demand for Lithium-ion Technology in Electric Vehicles Augurs Well for Cathode Materials Market

  • With COVID-19 Pandemic Affecting EV Sales, Prospects Hit for Battery Materials Market

  • Global Electric Vehicle Sales % Change in 2020

  • Active Cathode Material: Critical for Determining Performance and Material Cost of EV Battery

  • Li-Rich Cathode Materials to Enable High-Energy EV Batteries

  • Global Automakers Focus on Securing Raw Materials for EVs

  • Projected Demand for Metals and Minerals from Li-ion Battery Packs Used in Passenger EVs by Type for the Years 2025 and 2030

  • Cathode Material Market for Automotive Li-Ion Battery: An Overview

  • LFP Cathode Materials Market: Ideal for Li-ion Batteries in EVs

  • Growing Use of Lithium Batteries in Consumer Electronics Products Augurs Well for Cathode Materials Market

  • COVID-19 Impact on Electronics Industry Affects Cathode Materials Demand

  • Rise in Adoption of Renewable Energy and Growing Need for Battery Storage Systems to Drive Demand for Cathode Materials

  • Post COVID-19 Period to Present Robust Growth for Energy Storage Technologies

  • Graphene Holds the Potential to Enhance Attributes of Li-ion Batteries

  • Research Studies, Innovations & Advancements to Boost Market Prospects

  • Study on Nature of Oxidized Oxygen in Battery Materials to Transform Future Battery Cathodes

  • Nano One Gains Patent for Li-Ion Cathode Materials

  • Nanocomposite Cathode for Lithium Ion Batteries

  • Researchers Find Singlet Oxygen as the Factor Causing Breakdown of Li-ion Battery

  • New Cathode Material for Sustainable EVs

  • Lithium-rich Cathode Materials Used in EVs Store Charge in High Voltages

  • New Cathode Material for Use in Metal-ion Batteries to Replace Lithium-ion Technology

  • Changes in Li-ion Battery Composition and Component Use Impact Demand for Cathode Materials

  • Cobalt Demand and Pricing: Significant Implications for Cathode Materials Used in EV Batteries

  • Global Cobalt Mine Production (in Metric Tons) by Country for 2019 and 2020

  • Global Cobalt Mine Production Volume (in Thousand Metric Tons) for 2010 through 2020

  • Global Cobalt Prices (in US$ Per Ton) for the Years 2015-2020

  • High Cobalt Prices: Reason for Slower Decline in Production Cost of Li-ion Battery

  • Cathode: The Largest Cost Component of Li-ion Batteries

  • Cost Structure of Consumer-Grade Li-ion Battery (in $/kWh) by Cost Component

  • Suppliers Confront New Challenges

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bd2cf3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cathode-materials-market-report-2022-market-to-surpass-20-billion-by-2026---developing-economies-to-spearhead-future-growth-301558921.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • China stocks gain, Amazon approves 20-for-1 stock split, bitcoin rallies

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several stocks tied to leading industry stories, including how Chinese stocks are recovering from China's COVID lockdowns.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Despite being not yet operational, and having no revenue to its name (much less profits), Lithium Americas stock has had a terrific run as investors bid up lithium assets in anticipation of booming demand for the metal, which is used to make the batteries that power electric vehicles. With lithium currently priced at $60,000 a ton, Goldman sees that slipping 10% to $54,000 later this year -- a pothole that precedes a bigger fall off a cliff. By next year, the banker believes, lithium prices will average just $16,000, a staggering 73% decline from present-day prices.

  • Jeremy Grantham warns the S&P 500 will ‘likely’ plunge another 40% minimum — here are 3 shockproof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • This Steel Giant Has a Plan for Inflation

    Having built itself into a major North American steel player, Cleveland-Cliffs is ready for this massive headwind.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Was a Bad Bet on Tuesday

    Investors slapping a few dollars down on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock Tuesday didn't make the best pick. Tuesday morning, Citigroup's Jason Bazinet gave his DraftKings price target a 20% haircut. In his new research note on the company, Bazinet wrote that his modification is based on a slight decline in DraftKings' active accounts, and a lower target enterprise value per account.

  • GameStop to report earnings Wednesday: What to watch

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith examines what to expect from GameStop's earnings report tomorrow.

  • These 3 Growth Stocks Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond

    Growth stocks have been pummeled in the recent market sell-off as rising interest rates and fears of an economic slowdown hit investor sentiment hard. For a long-term investor, though, such periods of correction also offer some of the best opportunities to find growth stocks that could become huge winners in the next decade or so, given their business growth potential. Here are three such growth stocks that look like winners in the making.

  • Should I buy this big dip? Warren Buffett has spent a third of his cash hoard — so it might be a sharp idea to start nibbling

    Buffett is buying. Time to follow his coattails?

  • Better Stock-Split Buy: Alphabet or Amazon?

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) knew exactly how to fire up investors earlier this year. Both tech giants announced 20-for-1 stock splits a few months ago -- Alphabet in February and Amazon in March. Amazon's stock split will happen first, with trading on a split-adjusted basis expected to begin on June 6, 2022.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Loads Up on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    What to make of the markets right now? Stocks finished the last full week of May with gains. The S&P 500 pulled back from the bear-market territory by gaining 6% for the week and moderating its year-to-date loss to 13%. The NASDAQ remains low, at a 23% year-to-date loss. It’s all a reminder that while markets are falling this year, the true key to understanding them is volatility. It’s natural at times like this to turn to the financial experts – traders who’ve risen to prominence through long-t

  • Musk memo to Tesla staff: return to office or leave company

    "Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean minimum) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla," the memo said. Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the memo. Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia Stock?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) posted its first-quarter earnings report on May 25. Nvidia's stock price advanced slightly after that big earnings beat, but it's still down about 36% for the year. Is it too late to buy Nvidia as a turnaround play in this turbulent market?

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock Split Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    While splitting a stock changes nothing about the underlying business or its intrinsic value, it can drive share price appreciation in some cases by making the stock more affordable. The company has a 10-for-1 stock split planned for June 28, and it's a key player in the growing commerce industry. Better yet, with the stock price down 78% from its high, now is great time to buy.

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 simple ways to get exposure for the rest of 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • Why Livent Stock Dropped 8% Today

    Shares of lithium production company Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) tumbled in Tuesday trading to close down 7.8% from Friday's close. You can blame Goldman Sachs for that. A 2019 spinoff from chemicals company FMC, Livent isn't the world's biggest lithium producer, but it's a sizable "tier 2" kind of a company that did $420 million in sales last year -- but just barely broke even.

  • Elon Musk And Tesla Finally Get Good News In June

    June is a month some S&P 500 investors would like to skip. But it's still a good month to stay engaged with stocks, especially Elon Musk's Tesla.

  • NIO stock rallies after May deliveries return to growth as production gradually recovers

    Shares of NIO Inc. rallied 1.5% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the China-based electric vehicle maker reported a 4.7% increase in May deliveries, to 7,024 vehicles from 6,711 a year ago. That followed a 28.6% year-over-year decline in April. NIO said deliveries in May were still constrained by COVID-19-related lockdowns, but vehicle production had been "gradually" recovering. "NIO plans to further ramp up the production capacity to a higher level by working closely with supply chain partn

  • Down Nearly 40% From Its High, Is This Stock-Split Stock a Buy?

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is heading for an important moment this month. The retail giant's shareholders recently approved a 20-for-1 stock split. And the operation is about to happen. The shares will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on June 6.

  • Why MicroStrategy Stock Spiked Today

    Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), a cloud-based analytics company, were flying high today on no company-specific news. Investors were instead likely reacting to the rising price of Bitcoin as the value of the cryptocurrency is on the rise. MicroStrategy holds well over 100,000 Bitcoin tokens, so its shareholders react strongly to the price of the cryptocurrency.