Global Cathode Materials Market Report 2022: Market to Surpass $20 Billion by 2026 - Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Global Cathode Materials Market to Reach $20.7 Billion by 2026

The global market for Cathode Materials estimated at US$15 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period.

Lead-Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$11.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the LIthium-ion segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 39.4% share of the global Cathode Materials market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2026

The Cathode Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 14.39% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



The market is witnessing considerable developments driven by the increasing focus on improving durability, efficiency, compatibility and charging time. Consumer electronic devices and equipment, automotive industry, renewable energy sector are all driving demand for batteries, enhancing demand for cathode materials.

Story continues

Significant growth in the demand for Li-ion batteries in several industries such as electronics and automotive is boosting demand for cathode materials. Growing number of eco-friendly policies across the globe have been increasing the demand for electric vehicles (EVs) that need organized energy storage systems, fueling growth in the cathode materials market.

The market is expected to witness a moderate growth owing to the increased application of cathode materials across industries and growing investments in the renewable energy sector. The market is also expected to benefit from the growing utilization of lightweight and rechargeable batteries in smart devices.

Rapid increase in usage of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and motorcycles is expected to augment the demand for cathode materials in batteries during the forecast period. The automotive industry has also been actively shifting towards usage of sustainable and clean fuel.

The demand for EVs including plug-in hybrid vehicles, battery electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles has been rising significantly owing to strict regulation on CO2 emissions and support from government in the form of subsidies and policy changes.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Importance of Batteries in the Modern World Presents Opportunities for Cathode Materials

Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth for EV Batteries & Cathode Materials Market

Energy Density (Wh/kg), Cost and Lifetime of Cathode Materials for EV Batteries

Growing Demand for EVs to Drive Demand for Cathode Materials

High Demand for Lithium-ion Technology in Electric Vehicles Augurs Well for Cathode Materials Market

With COVID-19 Pandemic Affecting EV Sales, Prospects Hit for Battery Materials Market

Global Electric Vehicle Sales % Change in 2020

Active Cathode Material: Critical for Determining Performance and Material Cost of EV Battery

Li-Rich Cathode Materials to Enable High-Energy EV Batteries

Global Automakers Focus on Securing Raw Materials for EVs

Projected Demand for Metals and Minerals from Li-ion Battery Packs Used in Passenger EVs by Type for the Years 2025 and 2030

Cathode Material Market for Automotive Li-Ion Battery: An Overview

LFP Cathode Materials Market: Ideal for Li-ion Batteries in EVs

Growing Use of Lithium Batteries in Consumer Electronics Products Augurs Well for Cathode Materials Market

COVID-19 Impact on Electronics Industry Affects Cathode Materials Demand

Rise in Adoption of Renewable Energy and Growing Need for Battery Storage Systems to Drive Demand for Cathode Materials

Post COVID-19 Period to Present Robust Growth for Energy Storage Technologies

Graphene Holds the Potential to Enhance Attributes of Li-ion Batteries

Research Studies, Innovations & Advancements to Boost Market Prospects

Study on Nature of Oxidized Oxygen in Battery Materials to Transform Future Battery Cathodes

Nano One Gains Patent for Li-Ion Cathode Materials

Nanocomposite Cathode for Lithium Ion Batteries

Researchers Find Singlet Oxygen as the Factor Causing Breakdown of Li-ion Battery

New Cathode Material for Sustainable EVs

Lithium-rich Cathode Materials Used in EVs Store Charge in High Voltages

New Cathode Material for Use in Metal-ion Batteries to Replace Lithium-ion Technology

Changes in Li-ion Battery Composition and Component Use Impact Demand for Cathode Materials

Cobalt Demand and Pricing: Significant Implications for Cathode Materials Used in EV Batteries

Global Cobalt Mine Production (in Metric Tons) by Country for 2019 and 2020

Global Cobalt Mine Production Volume (in Thousand Metric Tons) for 2010 through 2020

Global Cobalt Prices (in US$ Per Ton) for the Years 2015-2020

High Cobalt Prices: Reason for Slower Decline in Production Cost of Li-ion Battery

Cathode: The Largest Cost Component of Li-ion Batteries

Cost Structure of Consumer-Grade Li-ion Battery (in $/kWh) by Cost Component

Suppliers Confront New Challenges

