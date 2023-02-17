Global Cathode Materials Strategic Market Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $34.1 Billion by 2030 - Robust Outlook for EVs and Resultant Demand for Offers Significant Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cathode Materials: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Cathode Materials Market to Reach $34.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cathode Materials estimated at US$18.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Lead-Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$15.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lithium-ion segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR



The Cathode Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 6.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.8 Billion by the year 2030.

Looking Ahead to 2023



Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Cathode Materials: Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Battery & Cathode Material Supply Changing Dynamics to Grow Exponentially to Match EV Demand

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession

Disruption to Battery Supply Chains Impacts Market Prospects

Pandemic Drives Europe to Fortify Battery Value Chain

Geographical Diversification of Anode & Cathode Material Production in Sight over Longer Term

Russia-Ukraine Crisis & Tight Supply Leave Nickel Prices Skyrocketing

Global Economic Update

War & Inflation Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2023 & Beyond

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global Growth

Here's What's Causing the Current Spike in Inflation

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity

WORLD BRANDS

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Importance of Batteries in the Modern World Presents Opportunities for Cathode Materials

Robust Outlook for EVs and Resultant Demand for Offers Significant Opportunities for Cathode Materials

Growing Demand for EVs to Drive Demand for Cathode Materials

High Demand for Lithium-ion Technology in Electric Vehicles Augurs Well for Cathode Materials Market

With COVID-19 Pandemic Affecting Automobile Sales, Prospects Hit for Battery Materials Market

Active Cathode Material: Critical for Determining Performance and Material Cost of EV Battery

Battery Recycling Gains Attention

Cathode Material Market for Automotive Li-Ion Battery: An Overview

Projected Demand for Metals and Minerals from Li-ion Battery Packs Used in Passenger EVs

Staggering EV Demand Offers Springboard to New Cathode Choices in Li-Ion Market

Li-Rich Cathode Materials to Enable High-Energy EV Batteries

The Rise of LFP

High Manganese Options

A Peek into Current and Evolving EV Battery Technologies

China's Dominance in the Global EV Supply Chain: A Growing Cause of Concern for EV Manufacturers

China On a Clear Path to EV Battery Dominance

Chinese EV Battery Manufacturers Unveil Ambitious Expansion Plans

Despite U.S. and Europe Scrambling to Boost Battery Production, China Will Continue to Remain the Pivotal EV Battery Supplier

China's Dominance in the EV Supply Chain is Hard to Ignore & Will be Hard to Crack

Massive Investments to Give Special Thrust to Battery Material Supply Chain in North America

South Korean & Japanese Investments in US EV Battery Making Industry Increase with the IRA Coming into Force

Manufacturers in Developed Countries Race to Exploit Cheap Cathode Materials to Catch Up with China

Innovations in Battery Is What Will Take EVs to Go Mainstream

Current Innovations are Focused on Improved Battery Capacity and Reduced MSW Generation, Minus Li-ion

With EV Commercialization Critically Hinged Onto Cost of Lithium-Ion Batteries, Promised Decline in Battery Costs Strengthens Long-Term Market Outlook

Promising EV Battery Technologies

Growing Use of Lithium Batteries in Consumer Electronics Products Augurs Well for Cathode Materials Market

COVID-19 Impact on Electronics Industry Affects Cathode Materials Demand

Premium Segment & 5G Devices Buoy Growth in Smartphones Market

Rise in Adoption of Renewable Energy and Growing Need for Battery Storage Systems to Drive Demand for Cathode Materials

Post COVID-19 Period to Present Robust Growth for Energy Storage Technologies

New Generation Li-ion Batteries to go for Cobalt-free Cathode Materials

LiPo Battery Cathode Materials Outlook

Graphene Holds the Potential to Enhance Attributes of Li-ion Batteries

High-Ni' Technology Gains Attention

Cathode: The Largest Cost Component of Li-ion Batteries

Changes in Li-ion Battery Composition and Component Use Impact Demand for Cathode Materials

Price Volatility of Key raw Materials Drives Manufacturers Seek Alternate Battery Materials

Suppliers Confront New Challenges

Innovations & Advancements, and Research Studies to Boost Market Prospects

Study on Nature of Oxidized Oxygen in Battery Materials to Transform Future Battery Cathodes

Nano One Gains Patent for Li-Ion Cathode Materials

Nanocomposite Cathode for Lithium Ion Batteries

Researchers Find Singlet Oxygen as the Factor Causing Breakdown of Li-ion Battery

New Cathode Material for Use in Metal-ion Batteries to Replace Lithium-ion Technology

Silicone Technology Advancements Brightens Prospects for Replacing Graphite with Silicone in Li-ion Batteries

Cathode Synthesis Gains Attention

Solid-state Li-ion Batteries to Find Edge

New Developments in the ASSB Technology Space

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 71 Featured)

3M Company

BASF SE

Johnson Matthey plc

Kureha Corporation

LG Chem Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd.

NEI Corporation

Nichia Corporation

POSCO

SHOWA DENKO K.K.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

Targray Technology International, Inc.

TODA KOGYO CORP.

Umicore N.V.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hif5zh

