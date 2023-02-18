U.S. markets closed

Global Caustic Potash (Potassium Hydroxide) Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2030 - Increasing Demand for Potassium Carbonate Revs Up Opportunities

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Caustic Potash (Potassium Hydroxide): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


Global Caustic Potash (Potassium Hydroxide) Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2030

The global market for Caustic Potash (Potassium Hydroxide) estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Technical Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$884.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Agriculture segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $486.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR

The Caustic Potash (Potassium Hydroxide) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$486.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$513.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$331.1 Million by the year 2030.

Looking Ahead to 2023

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Metrics

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

204

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$1.8 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$2.5 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.2 %

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • Caustic Potash: A Ubiquitous Chemical with High Thermal Stability, Strength and Solubility

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Myriad Uses in Various Forms Drive Demand

  • Caustic Potash (Potassium Hydroxide) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Healthy Growth Projected over the Next Few Years

  • Developing Regions Accelerate Market Growth

  • Asia-Pacific: The Largest and the Fastest Growing Consumer

  • China: Prime Force Behind Asia-Pacific's Dominance

  • Developed Regions Continue to Generate Opportunities

  • Stable Economic Scenario to Aid Market Expansion

  • Progressive Momentum in Global Manufacturing PMI Underpins Volume Growth

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rising Need to Increase Crop Productivity to Feed the Expanding Population: A Strong Growth Driver for Potash Fertilizers

  • Global Food Scenario: Key Facts

  • Potash Fertilizers: Among the Important Fertilizer Categories

  • Increasing Demand for Potassium Carbonate Revs Up Opportunities

  • Increasing Demand from Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Products Sector Augurs Well

  • Better Conductivity over Sodium Hydroxide Drives Demand in Alkaline Batteries

  • Caustic Potash as a Refining Catalyst in Petroleum Refineries Offers Lucrative Growth Opportunities

  • Growth Drivers for Petroleum Refining Catalysts - A Quick Look

  • Growing Prominence of Renewable Sources Boosts Demand for Biofuels, Bodes Well for KOH

  • Caustic Potash: A Major Chemical Ingredient in Production of Cuticle Remover

  • Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Dynamics in the Potash Sector

  • Key Challenges Hampering Long-Term Demand Prospects for Caustic Potash

  • Sodium Hydroxide Emerge as a Cost-Effective Substitute for KOH

  • Potassium Hydroxide Versus Sodium Hydroxide

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 63 Featured)

  • Airedale Chemical Company

  • Altair Chimica SpA

  • American Elements

  • Ashta Chemicals Inc.

  • Chengdu Huarong Chemical Company

  • ERCO Worldwide

  • Ercros SA

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Inovyn

  • MP Biomedicals LLC

  • Nachurs Alpine Solutions Corp.

  • Occidental Petroleum Corporation

  • Olin Corporation

  • Pan-Americana S.A Industrias Quimicas

  • Potasse and Produits Chimiques SAS

  • Qinghai Salt Lake Industry Co. Ltd.

  • Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC

  • Superior Plus Corp.

  • Taixing Xiangyun Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

  • UNID Co. Ltd.

  • Vynova Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8vatto

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-caustic-potash-potassium-hydroxide-market-report-2023-market-to-reach-2-5-billion-by-2030---increasing-demand-for-potassium-carbonate-revs-up-opportunities-301750067.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

