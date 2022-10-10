U.S. markets open in 6 hours 2 minutes

Global Caustic Soda Market Size to Reach $59.36 Billion by 2028 | Competitive Landscape, Challenges, Opportunities for Caustic Soda Industry by Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·9 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Vantage Market Research recent analysis of the Caustic Soda Market, in the past few years, the rising demand in end-user segments and the rapid urbanization and industrialization with a growing demand for caustic soda in various manufacturing and downstream processes are some of the factors driving the market growth. Caustic soda is used in a number of industries, such as petroleum products, chemical, and paper, pulp industries, and bleach manufacturing. Furthermore, it is also used in soap & detergent manufacturing, textile, as well as pharmaceutical industries. The global caustic soda industry was valued at USD 45.91 billion in 2020.

The Global Caustic Soda Market is forecast to reach USD 59.36 billion by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028; states Vantage Market Research, in a Comprehensive report titled “Caustic Soda Market By Production Process (Membrane Cell, Diaphragm Cell, and Others), By Application(Inorganic Chemicals, Organic Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Alumina, Food, Soaps and Detergents, Textiles, Water Treatment, and Others)and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Market Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).”

Get Access to the In-depth Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/caustic-soda-market-1091/request-sample

Key Insights and Finding from the Report:

  • The global caustic soda market was valued at USD 45.91 Billion in 2020 and is all set to surpass USD 59.36 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

  • Approximately 55 million tonnes of caustic soda is produced annually for industrial purposes. Thus, the increase in demand for caustic soda is driving the growth of the caustic soda market during the forecast period.

  • AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals has implemented "e-Flex" technology that regularly adjusts the delivery of electricity and saves costs and energy.

  • The Asia Pacific accounts for the lion's share of the caustic soda industry in 2021 and is projected to continue its position over the forecast period. The growth is attributed due to the significant demand for caustic soda in several industries and the high adoption rate owing to government measures that stimulate this industry in this region.

Top Companies Profiles:

  1. Dow chemical company (michigan, united states)

  2. Solvay sa (brussels, belgium)

  3. Tata chemicals limited (mumbai, india)

  4. Occidental petroleum corporation (texas, united states)

  5. Olin corporation (missouri, united states)

  6. Ppg industries (pennsylvania, united states)

  7. Tosoh corporation (tokyo, japan)

  8. Formosa plastics corporation (kaohsiung, taiwan)

  9. Sabic (riyadh, saudi arabia)

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Wide Application Base of Caustic Soda to Drive Market

Caustic soda, also known as (Sodium Hydroxide) is essential in a variety of applications, primarily in the manufacturing of petroleum products, soap, and detergents, alumina, pulp and paper, chemical products, as well as pharmaceuticals and others. Such a wide base of applications is the primary driving factor for the development of the global caustic soda market. The chemical industry accounts for almost 40% of the total consumption of caustic soda across the globe. About 60% of all chemicals are produced directly or indirectly using chlorine or caustic soda. It is especially essential for the manufacturing of chlorinated solvents, chlorinated methane’s, and plastics, most notably polyvinyl chloride is expected to strengthen the market growth in upcoming years. In emerging economies, China, India, the U.S., Singapore, and Germany, a continuously growing chemical industry is expected to generate massive demand for causative soda during the forecast timeline. Additionally, the rapid pace of industrialization and urbanization in these regions is expected to witness a substantial increase in the demand for caustic soda during the upcoming years.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/caustic-soda-market-1091/0

Rising Demand for End-User Sector to Stimulate Market Growth

The growing demand for alumina extraction associated with the growing automotive industry and increased production capacity is bolstering market growth. However, stringent government regulations and energy-intensive manufacturing processes may act as restraints on market growth. Also, growing environmental concerns regarding the consumption of caustic soda may hinder the growth and act as a restraint for the caustic soda industry. Furthermore, several other players from the Asia Pacific and Europe have either expanded or announced the plants to expand caustic soda manufacturing capacity. Such major capacity addition, coupled with rising demand for Caustic Soda from various end-use sectors, is likely to fuel the market's growth in the coming years.

The report on the Caustic Soda Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights into Industry

  • In-depth Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historical Data, Current Data, and Forecast Data

  • Top and Emerging Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Vantage Market Research Segment Analysis:

  • On the basis of type, the market is segmented into membrane cells, diaphragm cells, and others. The diaphragm cell production process is projected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The diaphragm cell allows easy flow of brine from the anode to the cathode and helps to separate the hydrogen and chlorine gas spaces. 

  • On the basis of application, the market is segmented as soaps and detergents, inorganic chemicals, organic chemicals, alumina, food, textiles, pulp & paper, water treatment, and others. The organic chemicals segment accounted for the largest share in 2021. Caustic soda is highly used in organic chemicals like pigments, dyes, and agrochemicals. Furthermore, the textile segment is all set to grow at a significant CAGR owing to the rising use of caustic soda to remove waxes and oils from fiber, making it receptive to bleaching, dying, etc.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific Dominated the Global Caustic Soda Market

Asia Pacific held 38.78% of the total market share of the global caustic soda market in 2021 and is all set to continue the same uptrend over the forecast timeline. The growth of this region is attributed due to the high consumer expenditure, increasing interest rates developing construction and chemical industry, and subsidies provided by the government in the region. Furthermore, high penetration of smart devices is likely to boost the regional growth of market for caustic soda.

Additionally, China is the fastest growing market and projected to dominate the Asia Pacific market in the upcoming years, owing to the development of end-use industries in the country. India is also projected to hold a significant CAGR due to the presence of a major number of chemical manufacturing bases.

Caustic Soda Industry is also booming in the region such as North America, and Europe. The rising number of manufacturing bases and the growing demand from soap and detergents, textile as well as pulp & paper industries are also a major to support the growth of the caustic soda market in the projected timeline. Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 145 Pages and in-depth TOC on Caustic Soda Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Recent Developments:

  • In January 2021: Andhra Sugars, an Indian company, announced plans to expand its caustic soda production capacity to 900TPD from its current capacity of 500TPD.

  • In January 2021: Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. announced the plans to further expand its production capacity of caustic soda by 390,000 m.t. /yr. The project construction is projected to be completed by the end of the year 2023.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

This market titled “Caustic Soda Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 145.57 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2028

USD 430.52 Billion

CAGR

16.9% from 2022 to 2028

Base Year

2021

Forecast Years

2021-2028

Segments Covered

  • Type

    • Membrane Cell

    • Diaphragm Cell

    • Other Production Processes

  • Other Applications Application

    • Pulp and Paper

    • Organic Chemical

    • Inorganic Chemical

    • Soap and Detergent

    • Alumina

    • Water Treatment

    • Textile

    • Other Applications

Regions Covered

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

    • Mexico

  • Europe

    • U.K

    • France

    • Germany

    • Italy

    • Spain

    • Rest Of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • South Korea

    • South East Asia

    • Rest Of Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest Of Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

    • GCC countries

    • South Africa

    • Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered

Dow Chemical Company, Formosa Plastics Corporation, PPG Industries, INEOS Group Limited, Tosoh Corporation, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, Solvay SA, FMC Corporation, and Occidental Petroleum Corporation.

Report Coverage


Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Browse More Research Topic on Chemical Related:

  • Personal Care Ingredients Market: Personal Care Ingredients Market was valued at USD 11.4 Billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of USD 14.2 Billion by 2028.

  • Rubber Compound Market: Rubber Compound Market was valued at USD 8,182.3 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1,2698.4 Million by 2028.

  • Ethanol Market: Ethanol Market is valued at USD 90.3 Billion in the year 2021 and is forecasted to reach a value of USD 117.5 Billion by the year 2028.

  • Aerospace Antimicrobial Coating Market: Aerospace Antimicrobial Coating Market is valued at in 2021 and estimated to reach a value of USD 46.5 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of during the forecast period, 2022–2028.

  • Low-VOC Coating Additive Market: Low-VOC Coating Additive Market is valued at USD 5.7 Billion in 2021 and estimated to reach a value of USD 8.46 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.78% during the forecast period, 2022–2028.

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vantagemarketresearch

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:

 


