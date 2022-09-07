The Global CBD-infused Cosmetics Market is expected to grow by $ 3.15 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 24.39% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global CBD-infused Cosmetics Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the CBD-infused cosmetics market and it is poised to grow by $ 3. 15 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 24.

New York, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global CBD-infused Cosmetics Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05843295/?utm_source=GNW

39% during the forecast period. Our report on the CBD-infused cosmetics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovation and portfolio expansion leading to product premiumization, rising product awareness especially among millennials, and growth of the cosmetics industry.

The CBD-infused cosmetics market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The CBD-infused cosmetics market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Skincare

• Make-up and haircare

• Fragrances

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in the introduction of organic CBD cosmetic products as one of the prime reasons driving the CBD-infused cosmetics market growth during the next few years. Also, multichannel distribution for CBD cosmetics and the growing popularity of anti-pollution and anti-aging CBD-infused cosmetic products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the CBD-infused cosmetics market covers the following areas:

• CBD-infused cosmetics market sizing

• CBD-infused cosmetics market forecast

• CBD-infused cosmetics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. In line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading CBD-infused cosmetics market vendors including Blueberries Medical Corp, Canapar s.r.l, Cronos Group Inc, De La Beuh, Elixinol Global Ltd, Endoca BV, Green Light Acquisitions LLC, Herbivore Botanicals, Imbue Botanicals LLC, In Season Beauty, Isodiol International Inc., Joy Organics LLC, Kana Skincare, Khiron Life Sciences Corp, LOreal SA, MALIN GOETZ, Medical Marijuana Inc, The CBD Skincare Co, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., and Unilever PLC. Also, the CBD-infused cosmetics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape and an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05843295/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



