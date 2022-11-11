Global CBD Ingredients Market Analysis Report 2022-2030 - Development of Innovative Products by Combining CBD and Other APIs to Address Specific Market Demands
DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global CBD Ingredients Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study includes analysis and discussion of growth drivers and restraints, challenges and trends, market sizing and forecasts, supply chain, regulatory environment, competitive environment, and regional dynamics. It concludes with a discussion of 5 big growth opportunities.
The cannabidiol (CBD) industry's rapid growth reflects the many needs this compound meets. However, regulatory and health issues related to its use remain unaddressed. This research shines a light on the regulatory landscape and applications related to the global CBD industry.
The study's geographic segmentation reflects the specific realities of North America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; and Latin America. Further segmentation breaks down CBD as an ingredient in end applications: Food and beverages, personal care and cosmetics, and single servings (capsules, oils, gummies).
While several properties and benefits of using CBD are apparent, scientific evidence is lacking to demonstrate them effectively. Prescription CBD-based drugs must receive approval from competent authorities in each jurisdiction. The control and compliance of these medicines require clinical trials, while CBD does not. Therefore, the scope of this research does not consider pharmaceutically derived products.
Market trends include the legalization and regulation of CBD in each region. The future of this industry depends on the development of CBD frameworks and regulatory environments, including the time taken to implement them. In this sense, the publisher includes three scenarios that reflect different CBD adoption and market penetration possibilities.
In general, the use of CBD is set to grow significantly from 2022 to 2030. Latin America will advance as a raw hemp provider while Asia-Pacific has the industrial capacity for extraction and separation of the compound.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Cannabidiol (CBD) Ingredients Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Segmentation by Application
Regional Segmentation
Health Benefits of CBD-based Products
Key Competitors
Growth Metrics
Regulatory Landscape: North America
Regulatory Landscape: EMEA
Regulatory Landscape: APAC
Regulatory Landscape: Latin America
Growth Drivers
Growth Driver Analysis
Growth Restraints
Growth Restraint Analysis
Challenges and Trends for the Next 5-10 Years
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue Growth Scenario Assumptions
Revenue Growth Scenarios
Market Sizing and Modeling Assumptions
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
Revenue Forecast by End Application
Revenue Forecast Analysis by End Application
Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
CBD Market Supply Chain
CBD Market Supply Chain Analysis
Growth Opportunities for Supply Chain Participants
Supply Chain Discussion: Impact of COVID-19
Distribution Channels for CBD Products
Competitive Environment
Competitive Benchmarking: B2B Companies
Key CBD Market Activity (Mergers and Acquisitions, Partnerships, Collaborations, and Product Launches)
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by End Application
Forecast Analysis by End Application
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe, Middle East, and Africa
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by End Application
Forecast Analysis by End Application
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Asia-Pacific
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by End Application
Forecast Analysis by End Application
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Latin America
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by End Application
Forecast Analysis by End Application
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Production of Minor Cannabinoids for Specialized Therapeutic Treatments
Growth Opportunity 2: Development of Innovative Products by Combining CBD and Other APIs to Address Specific Market Demands
Growth Opportunity 3: Developing Extraction and Purification Facilities for Improved Vertical Integration and Standardization
Growth Opportunity 4: Harmonized Regulatory Environments for Standardizing the Industry and Boosting Consumer Confidence Levels
Growth Opportunity 5: Emerging Geographies to Offer Higher Growth Opportunities
Growth Opportunity 6: R&D into Specialized Seed Traits to Ensure Higher CBD Content and Productivity
8. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vytt6u
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cbd-ingredients-market-analysis-report-2022-2030---development-of-innovative-products-by-combining-cbd-and-other-apis-to-address-specific-market-demands-301675479.html
SOURCE Research and Markets