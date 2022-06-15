U.S. markets open in 3 hours 13 minutes

Global CBD Oil Markets Report 2022-2026: Health-Promoting Benefits of CBD Oil and Increasing Number of New Product Launches

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global CBD Oil Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The CBD oil market is poised to grow by $3.97 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 26.43%

This study identifies the growing legalization of cannabis-based products as one of the prime reasons driving the CBD oil market growth during the next few years. Also, advent of advanced cultivation processes and growth in the e-commerce industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The market is driven by the growing Millennial population in key cannabis markets, the health-promoting benefits of CBD oil, and the increasing number of new product launches.

This report on the CBD oil market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The CBD oil market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, the report provides a detailed analysis of several leading CBD oil market vendors. Also, the CBD oil market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Marijuana derived cbd oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Hemp derived cbd oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc.

  • BIOTA Biosciences LLC

  • CannazALL

  • Canopy Growth Corp.

  • CBD American Shaman LLC

  • CV Sciences Inc.

  • Elixinol Wellness Ltd.

  • Endoca BV

  • Folium Biosciences

  • Gaia Botanics

  • Green Roads of Florida LLC

  • Happie Hemp Pvt. Ltd.

  • Isodiol International Inc.

  • Kazmira LLC

  • Leafly Holdings Inc.

  • Medical Marijuana Inc.

  • NuLeaf Naturals LLC

  • Pharmahemp

  • Silver Shadow Ventures LLC

  • Tilray Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c635di

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


