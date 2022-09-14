U.S. markets close in 4 hours 5 minutes

Global CBD Wine Market Is Expected to Reach $112.5 Million by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·6 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Increased legalization of cannabis-infused beverages in many countries, innovative product offers by international brands targeting niche target markets, growing population, and rise in per capita income of consumers drive the growth of the global CBD wine market. Based on region, North America was the largest market for CBD wine in 2021 and would maintain its dominance through 2031.

Portland, OR, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global CBD wine market generated $11,100 thousand in 2021, and is estimated to reach $112,458.2 thousand by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 27.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$11.1 Million

Market Size in 2031

$112.5 Million

CAGR

27.8%

No. of Pages in Report

200

Segments covered

Type, Packaging, Distribution Channel, and Region

Drivers

Increased legalization of cannabis-infused beverages in many countries

Innovative product offers by international brands targeting niche target markets

Growing population

Rise in per capita income of consumers

Opportunities

Rise in demand for CBD wine from high income consumers

Shifting consumer behavior patterns for food and beverages across the world

Restraints

Varying cost of raw materials

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the CBD Wine Market @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17289?reqfor=covid

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the CBD wine market during the initial phase in 2020, owing to reduced product demand from major on trade end-users and suspended operations. There were limited operations taking place in the market due to disruption in supply chain of raw materials and less demand.

  • Imposition of lockdown and curfew procedures worldwide had an impact on both domestic and foreign manufacturers of CBD wine, which hampered the market expansion.

  • However, there was a change in consumers’ buying behavior in the second phase of the pandemic, and e-commerce sales of CBD wine have increased since then.

The report offers detailed a segmentation of the global CBD wine market based on type, packaging, distribution channel, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on type, the hemp based CBD wine segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fourths of the global CBD wine market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the marijuana based wine segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 28.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report also provides an analysis of the marijuana based Wine segment.

Download Sample Copy of Report @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17289

Based on packaging, the glass bottles segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global CBD wine market, and would rule the roost through 2031. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 27.8% during the forecast period. The report also offers an analysis of the cans segment.

Based on distribution channel, the offline segment was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global CBD wine market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 27.9% from 2022 to 2031. The study also includes an analysis of the online segment.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global CBD wine market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 31.6% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global CBD wine market analyzed in the research include Aurora Cannabis, Inc., Bodegas Santa Margarita, Callmewine, Cannavine, CryBaby Wine, Diageo, DrinkSipC, Heineken NV, Hempfy, Hexo Corporation, House of Saka, Lagunitas, Molson Coors Beverage Company,Rebel Wine.Co.UK, and Wines of Uruguay.

The report analyzes these key players of the global CBD wine market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17289

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |


