Global CD276 Antibody Clinical Trials & Market Sales Forecast 2028

Report Highlights:. • Global CD276 Antibody Market Opportunity Assessment: > US$ 1 Billion. • Global CD276 Antibody Expected Drug Approvals. • Global CD276 Antibody Clinical Trials: > 30 Drugs In Trials.

New York, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global CD276 Antibody Clinical Trials & Market Sales Forecast 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06420572/?utm_source=GNW
• Targeting CD276 Through Monotherapy, Combination & Targeted Therapy
• CD276 Antibodies Orphan & Priority Status Review
• Global CD276 Antibody Clinical Trials By Company, Indication & Phase
• Insight On 25 Companies Involved in Development of CD276 Antibodies

In the race to find new therapeutic approach towards cancer treatment, the pharmaceutical industry has been on the search for novel therapeutic modalities. Scavenging different targets that can fill a significant gap left by existing approaches has led to the discovery of another possible cancer immunotherapy target, CD276 or B7-H3 (B7 homolog 3 protein). This recently discovered immune checkpoint target has been turning heads in the pharma sector due to its association with tumorigenesis. With consistent innovations, the competition increases for developing techniques and technologies that will streamline and put biotech companies in the leading position for the drug discovery process.

Immune checkpoint inhibitors have been a novel therapeutic strategy that has proven to be the most successful in comparison to other immunotherapeutic approaches. After the introduction of PD-1 and CTLA-4 immune checkpoint inhibitors there has been the question of what’s next. Researchers all over the world have constantly been addressing the demand for the discovery of the next big “magic drug” that the payers have been asking for. Vigorous research in the field, conducted over the years to discern more immune checkpoint targets has allowed the discovery of CD276.

Pharmaceutical companies have been accepting a dense and fast evolving portfolio of regulations that have varied widely so as to move towards and together with the forwarding global standards. Even with little understanding about the therapeutic potential and physiological function of CD276, companies have been speeding up their drug approaches. This is where innovation and creative strategies play their part, with multinationals making future-proof regulation techniques and anticipating changes while also understanding the difference of requirement from market to market, they are steadily moving up this market of CD276 immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Now, as the researchers have been aiming to decipher the full potential of CD276, promising outcomes are also visible in the pre-clinical and clinical studies. For instance, Daiichi Sankyo’s CD276 directed DXd antibody drug conjugate (ADC) DS-7300 is being developed in collaboration with Sarah Cannon Research Institute. The first-in-human data from its clinical study has showed promising early clinical activity in patients with several types of advanced solid tumors.

Till date, there has been no CD276 directed therapies approved by the FDA for any kind of cancer treatment. But with CD276 gaining attention as an alternative target, it has been riding the prosperous wave of immune checkpoints in cancer immunotherapy. The market of CD276 directed inhibitors have faced some ups and downs over the years, for instance, up until mid of 2022, Omburtamab with iodine 131 (I- Omburtamab) was leading the clinical research and its developing company, YmAb Therapeutics also filled for Biologics License application, however, the US FDA rejected the BLA application on the basis that there was not enough evidence to support the drug’s overall survival benefit in the patient population. Even with a minor setback, the company is still vigorously investigating to explore the use of Omburtamab in combination with other anti-cancer therapeutics.

Being a unique and exceptionally different approach, the first drug to be approved in the market can be considered to dominate and overrule this market segment for a long period of time. Acting as a catalyst, the first approval might push forward the clinical pipeline for other drugs but for now, it can only be anticipated and guessed that what more opportunities and windows this untouched market segment will bring. If compared to the success of first approved immune checkpoint inhibitor, Ipilimumab, it is undoubtedly a possibility, that the market will witness the same blow as it did when Ipilimumab was launched.

Meanwhile, there are several drug candidates that have been steadily moving forward in their respective clinical trials hoping to be the first approved CD276 inhibitor. It is only a matter of time when a targeted drug therapy enters the commercial market but can be easily predicted that the marketed drug will certainly have an upper edge. Additionally, the combinational approach adopted by the industry and targeting several cancer indications can further help in market penetration and unleashing astounding anti-cancer effects. Current leaders in the CD276 targeted checkpoint inhibitors include; Daiichi Sankyo, YmAb Therapeutics, AbbVie, BioAtla, Fate Therapeutics, MacroGenics and several others.

There seems to be growing emergence of CD276 therapies with initial sales of the first therapy to reach around US$ 100- US$150 Million during initial 12 months of commercialization. Moreover, after the first approval, 2-3 more drugs can also be anticipated to enter the market in 4-5 years further increasing the market value by US$1 Billion in the next 5 years. this report sheds light on the growing potential of CD276 immune checkpoint inhibitor and why has it been the centre of scientific development while also providing information on the current ongoing clinical trials and the progress they have made in the field. By this report, an understanding about the strategic initiatives taken by each leading company can be understood while also identifying potential new partners in the target market.
    What’s the best metaphor to describe the stock market, that has sent the S&P 500 up 16% from its October lows, and up 6% this year? Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson has turned to the Jon Krakauer best-seller “Into Thin Air,” which chronicles the death of 12 mountaineers trying to scale Mount Everest. The book delves into the death zone, which starts 3,000 feet from the mountain’s summit, an altitude where oxygen pressure isn’t sufficient to sustain life for an extended period.