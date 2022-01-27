U.S. markets close in 3 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,400.55
    +50.62 (+1.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,645.32
    +477.23 (+1.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,631.73
    +89.61 (+0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,973.85
    -2.62 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.21
    -0.14 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.50
    -38.20 (-2.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.70
    -1.11 (-4.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1143
    -0.0101 (-0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8080
    -0.0400 (-2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3385
    -0.0078 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4600
    +0.8000 (+0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,571.46
    -1,684.45 (-4.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    837.24
    +17.73 (+2.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.31
    +84.53 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     
JOBS:

US jobless claims trend down as Omicron disruptions begin to ease

Another 260,000 Americans filed new claims last week, falling for the first time in four weeks

Global CDK 4/6 Inhibitor Drugs Market to Witness Remarkable Growth, Backed by Growing Incidences of Breast Cancer Worldwide; Market to Generate a Soaring Revenue of USD 42511.38 Million by 2030

Research Nester
·8 min read

Key Companies Covered in the CDK 4/6 Inhibitor Drugs Market Research Report Are Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, and other key market players.

New York, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the statistics by the World Health Organization (WHO), the total number of women diagnosed with breast cancer around the globe in the year 2020 was 2.3 Million. Moreover, in the same year, 685000 deaths were registered as a result of the disease. Furthermore, according to the statistics by the Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN), of the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), WHO, the number of new cases of breast cancer amongst females aged 0 to 85 and above, globally, is expected to touch 3.2 Million by the end of 2040, while the number of deaths is expected to reach 1.0 Million in the same year.

Research Nester has recently released a report titled “CDK 4/6 Inhibitor Drugs Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2020-2030” which includes a detailed comparative analysis of the competitors operating in the market, along with the growth opportunity analysis for the development of business. Moreover, the report also focuses on the key market dynamics by utilizing various statistical tools, such as PESTEL analysis, SWOT analysis, and others, studied for the forecast period of 2021-2030.

The exponential rise in the incidence of breast cancer worldwide is driving the need amongst pharmaceutical organizations to develop advanced prescription drugs that can help to treat these patients at an early stage. Backed by the surge in the research and development (R&D) spending in the pharmaceutical industry, which is expected to be close to USD 250 Billion by the end of 2025, up from around USD 150 Billion in the year 2015, the pharmaceutical companies are therefore developing advanced drugs, such as the CDK 4/6 inhibitor drugs, which have proven to be more efficient as compared to other available drugs.

The global CDK 4/6 inhibitor drugs market registered a revenue of USD 6991.70 Million in the year 2020 and is further estimated to garner a revenue of USD 42511.38 Million by the end of 2030, by growing with a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. The market is also expected to grow on account of the surge in the current healthcare expenditure worldwide, which according to the World Bank, increased from 9.132 (% of GDP) in the year 2008 to 9.858% in the year 2018, and the rising awareness amongst individuals worldwide for the availability of treatment to treat breast cancer. Moreover, the increasing investments by the government of several developing nations globally in the research of breast cancer, in particular, is also predicted to boost the growth of the market in the coming years. For instance, according to the statistics by the National Institute of Health (NIH) of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, the funding for breast cancer in the country is expected to reach USD 834 Million by the end of 2022, up from a value of USD 657 Million in the year 2013.

Get the inside scoop with Sample report@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-2533

The global CDK 4/6 inhibitor drugs market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Amongst the market in these countries, the market in North America generated the largest revenue of USD 4992.07 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 30204.34 Million by the end of 2030. Moreover, the market in the region is segmented by country into the United States and Canada, out of which, the market in the United States is expected to hold the highest market share by the end of 2030, and also grow with the highest CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market in Europe generated the second-largest revenue of USD 1132.66 Million in the year 2020 and is further projected to touch USD 6929.36 by the end of 2030. By country, the market in the region is segmented into United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, and the Rest of Europe, out of which, the market in Germany, in the year 2020, attained the largest revenue of USD 229.93 Million, and is further expected to reach USD 1434.38 Million by the end of 2030. Moreover, in France, the market is expected to garner the second-largest revenue of USD 1233.43 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 194.82 Million in the year 2020.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y Growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

The global CDK 4/6 inhibitor drugs market is segmented by drug type into palbociclib (Ibrance), ribociclib (Kisqali), and abemaciclib (Verzenio). Amongst all these segments, the palbociclib (Ibrance) segment registered the largest revenue of USD 5391.08 Million in the year 2020 and is further projected to reach USD 37659.17 Million by the end of 2030. Moreover, in North America, the segment registered the largest revenue of USD 26763.22 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 3848.89 Million in the year 2020. In addition to this, the segment grew with the highest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period in the United States.

Get a Sample PDF of CDK 4/6 Inhibitor Drugs Market Report 2021

On the other hand, in Europe, the palbociclib (Ibrance) segment generated a revenue of USD 873.67 Million in the year 2020 and is further predicted to expand to USD 6132.84 Million by the end of 2030. In Germany, the segment is expected to display the largest revenue of USD 1270.86 Million by the end of 2030, while in France, it is projected to touch USD 1090.35 Million in the same year.

The global CDK 4/6 inhibitor drugs market is further segmented by patient into pre-menopausal, post-menopausal, and others. Amongst all these segments, the post-menopausal segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period and also attain the largest revenue of USD 35794.04 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 5867.64 Million in the year 2020. In North America, the segment registered the largest revenue of USD 4188.73 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to reach USD 25432.05 Million by the end of 2030. Moreover, in the United States, the segment is predicted to grow with the highest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

Apparently, in the Asia Pacific, the segment is anticipated to attain the largest revenue of USD 3974.21 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 605.02 Million in the year 2020. Besides this, in China, the post-menopausal segment registered the largest revenue of USD 156.07 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 1033.03 Million by the end of 2030, while that in Japan, the segment is projected to display revenue of USD 901.92 Million by the end of 2030.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Expert

The global CDK 4/6 inhibitor drugs market is also segmented by end-user.

Global CDK 4/6 Inhibitor Drugs Market, Segmentation by End-User

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Research Laboratories

  • Retail Pharmacies

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global CDK 4/6 inhibitor drugs market that are included in our report are Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, and others.

Explore Our Recent Related Reports:

Women’s Health Diagnostics Market Segmentation by Application (Breast Cancer, Infectious Disease Testing, Osteoporosis Testing, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing, Sexually Transmitted Disease Testing, and Others); and by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Home Care) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031
Anesthesia Devices Market Segmentation by Product Type (Basic Anesthesia Monitors, Integrated Anesthesia Workstations, and Disposables); and by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031
Bone Densitometer Systems Market Segmentation by Type (Axial Bone, Peripheral Bone, and Others); by Technology (Single Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry, Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry, Quantitative Ultrasound, Peripheral Quantitative Computed Tomography, and Others); and by End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031
Contraceptive Devices Market Segmentation by Device Type {Condoms, Diaphragms, Cervical Caps, Vaginal Rings, Intra Uterine Device (IUD), and Others}; by Distribution Channel (Hospital, Medical Store, Online Pharmacies, and Others) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031
Ear Infection Treatment Market Segmentation by Affected Region (Middle Ear, Outer Ear, and Inner Ear); by Treatment (Surgery, and Medication); and by End User (Hospitals, ENT Clinics, and Others) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

Contact for more Info:
AJ Daniel
Email: info@researchnester.com
U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123
U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919

For More Update Follow:- LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Xing


Recommended Stories

  • Why Intel Stock Crashed 7% Today

    Shares of semiconductor giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) reported an earnings beat Wednesday evening -- then its stock crashed Thursday morning. As of 10 a.m. ET, shares of Intel stock are down 7.2%. Analysts had forecast Intel would earn only $0.90 per share on sales of $18.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, but Intel beat those numbers with a stick.

  • Market check: Stocks rise in early trading, Tesla shares fall, Robinhood declines

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • 1 Top Biotech Stock Ready for a Bull Run

    The road to FDA approval can be long, and in the case of COVID-19 vaccines, there is no time for delays and no room for error. One company that has come to understand this very well is Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). Since 2020, the company has been developing a vaccine to help prevent and fight the impact of COVID-19.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 High-Risk Stocks to Consider Buying in 2022

    Several factors affect stock prices. When the market feels that a company is not on the right growth track, the sentiment gets reflected in its stock price. The stock price may, however, rise again if the company's performance improves.

  • Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. The beginning of 2022 has not been kind to the stock market. Major indices are down, inflation is up, and […]

  • 3 Stocks To Buy Before Their Next Earnings Reports

    Earnings season is upon us, and with the broad sell-off going on right now among tech stocks, some buying opportunities have emerged. Three stocks that have taken a beating lately also happen to have the potential to soon report strong earnings: Unity Software (NYSE: U), DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD). During its third-quarter conference call back in early November, Unity Software management mentioned the word "metaverse" 14 times.

  • Here’s Why You Should Keep Your Upstart Holdings (UPST) Shares

    Alger, an investment management firm, published its “Alger Spectra Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the largest portfolio sector weightings were Information Technology and Consumer Discretionary. The Health Care sector was the largest sector overweight and Consumer Staples was the […]

  • Teradyne Earnings Were Great. The Stock Is Plummeting on the Guidance.

    Stock in robotics and semiconductor test equipment maker Teradyne plummets on a first-quarter outlook well below Wall Street estimates.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Fintech Stocks to Buy Now

    These companies are growing a lot faster than their stock prices suggest following the recent stock market correction.

  • Buy, Sell, or Hold Roblox Stock at $63 a Share?

    Most importantly, those users are sticking around, spending virtual currency on new content, which is causing Roblox's revenue and free cash flow to climb. Roblox is not a flash-in-the-pan business. On a trailing-12-month basis through the third quarter, Roblox generated $599 million of free cash flow (FCF) on $1.7 billion in revenue.

  • Warren Buffett’s advice for a volatile market: patience pays

    Certainly you’ve been watching the stock market over the past few days. The recent stock market volatility, following years of up markets, is nevertheless the most widely forecast financial reversal in recent history. For them I offer a fundamental insight, one which can escape even seasoned investors.

  • Intel’s cloud business ‘potentially losing share to AMD’: Analyst

    KeyBanc Capital Markets Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst John Vinh joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Intel earnings and the outlook for cloud computing.

  • Tesla beats Q4 estimates but expects supply chain challenges

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Tesla earnings and the outlook for the electric vehicle company with supply chain issues.

  • Tesla earnings: Analyst explains 3 things that were ‘a bit cautious’ in the report

    Wells Fargo Sr. Analyst Colin Langan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss fourth quarter earnings for Tesla, supply chain issues, EV market caps, and the 2022 outlook for the demand of Tesla vehicles.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    It’s fair to say, with hindsight, that 2021 was a year for the bulls – but so far, 2022 is starting out with the bears. Over the past three weeks, markets are moving from overall gains into correction territory, with drop most pronounced – upwards of 10% – in the tech-heavy NASDAQ. The Wall Street pros are somewhat divided in their approach to the situation. The bulls are telling us that this is a normal correction, stay the course, and we’ll get back to positive territory. The bears have a diff

  • 3 Cybersecurity Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Cybersecurity stocks have been hit hard, but over the long term, the growth of the industry is undeniable.

  • Cash Pours Into Anti-ARK ETF as Cathie Wood Struggles

    The Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF, which aims to achieve the inverse performance of the ARK Innovation ETF, saw its largest single-day net inflow of cash on Tuesday.

  • Why 1-800-FLOWERS.com Stock Plunged 35% at the Open Today

    The flower and gift retailer reported earnings and investors were not at all pleased with the update.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Be 10-Baggers in 2022

    These two clinical-stage biotechs have major upcoming catalysts that could catapult their shares higher.

  • Tesla Drops as Musk Delays Models Due to Supply-Chain Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s shares fell after the company pushed back introductions of new models to next year, wagering the best way to continue expanding sales in the face of supply-chain challenges will be to further leverage a narrow lineup of big sellers.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Rebound as Dip Buyers