The global CDR Market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.7% during the forecast period, to reach USD 0.5 billion by 2026 from USD 0.2 billion in 2021

ReportLinker
·6 min read

Key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market are the increasing cost of data breaches, growing stricter regulation and compliance for content security, and increasing number of zero day and file-based attacks.

New York, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component, Application Area, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05744468/?utm_source=GNW


The COVID-19 Impact on the global CDR Market
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market is covered throughout the report.The pandemic has had a positive impact on the content disarm and reconstruction market.

CDR has increasingly gained market traction amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to cater to the growing cyber-attacks with the growing adoption of remote working models.The COVID-19 pandemic has created an enormous challenge for businesses across the globe in continuing operations despite the massive shutdown of offices and other facilities.

The increasing use of technologies, especially in the pandemic situation, to stay connected and efficiently operate businesses leads to the threat of cyber-attacks.Thus, the demand for advanced digital infrastructures has hit the roof.

Such technologies have also become a bigger and more lucrative target for cybercriminals. Systems are more prone to cyber-attacks during this pandemic crisis. Enterprises are finding alternatives for providing their workforce with resources and infrastructures to work remotely and maintain business continuity. The cyber security of this remote workforce and enterprises plays a vital role in catering to clients during lockdowns. Therefore, it offers a great market opportunity for CDR vendors.

Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
Based on the component, the market is segmented into two categories: solutions, and services.The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Services, including consulting, integration and implementation, training and education, and support and maintenance, are required at various stages, starting from the pre-sales requirement assessment to post-sales product deployment and execution, thus enabling the client to get maximum RoI.Services constitute an integral part in deploying the solution on-board, imparting training, and handling and maintaining the software solution.

Companies offering these services encompass consultants, solution experts, and dedicated project management teams that specialize in the design and delivery of critical decision support software, tools, and services.

Cloud deployment mode segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.
The CDR market is segmented by deployment type into on-premises and cloud segment.The cloud deployment mode is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

CDR solutions are migrating to the cloud from the on-premises deployment model as the former offers benefits such as reduced operational costs, making the technology accessible to the organizations and departments that lack capital and good infrastructure to support the on-premises deployment model.ECDR software can be deployed as a cloud-based model, allowing multiple users to access information through the internet.

Cloud services require no upfront cost or pay according to the user requirement.The cloud deployment model offers various benefits to organizations, such as quick deployment, scalability, and anywhere access.

Data security is a major concern while adopting cloud services. Thus, organizations are moving toward private and hybrid cloud solutions.

Manufacturing vertical to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.
The manufacturing industry vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.To aptly serve the needs of citizens, government agencies must advance and expand the deployment of advanced technologies for the development of infrastructure.

Manufacturing companies are increasingly relying on software applications to automate processes, manage supply chains, and facilitate R&D.The digitalization of processes and products has made the endpoints and networks vulnerable to various advanced threats.

This is likely to drive the demand for CDR solutions.

North America to account for the highest market share during the forecast period.
The content disarm and reconstruction market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America.The content disarm and reconstruction report provides insights into these regional markets in terms of market size, growth rates, future trends, market drivers, and COVID-19 impact.

North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the CDR market, followed by Europe, owing to the presence of CDR vendors, early technological adoption of smart technologies, rising strategic partnerships, and demand for workload-centric IT infrastructure.Moreover, various government initiatives and the imminent need among European and North American enterprises to handle data and cyber security challenges present a strong opportunity for CDR vendors to expand locally.

The demand for IT security solutions is increasing in APAC and Latin America due to the growing adoption of advanced technologies, and increasing awareness about the benefits of advanced IT security solutions.

The break-up of the profiles of primary participants in the global Content disarm and reconstruction Market is as follows:
• By Company: Tier 1–16%, Tier 2–43%, and Tier 3–41%
• By Designation: C-Level Executives–28%, Director Level–46%, and Others–26%
• By Region: North America–44%, Europe–30%, APAC–12%, and RoW-14%
The Content disarm and reconstruction Market comprises major providers, such as Check Point Software Technologies(Israel), Fortinet(US), Broadcom (US), OPSWAT(US), Peraton(US), Deep Secure (UK), Votiro (US), Resec Technologies(Israel), odix (Israel), Glasswall Solutions (England), Sasa Software (Israel) JiranSecurity (South Korea), YazamTech(Israel), Solebit(Mimecast), CybACE Solutions (India), SoftCamp (South Korea), and Gatefy (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the Content disarm and reconstruction Market with their company profiles, recent developments, COVID-19 developments, and key market strategies.

Research Coverage
The report segments the global Content disarm and reconstruction Market by component into two categories: solutions and services.By application area, the market is segmented into four categories: email, web, FTP, and removable devices.

By deployment mode, on-premises and cloud.By organization size, the market is segmented into two categories: SMEs and large enterprises.

By vertical, the Content disarm and reconstruction Market has been classified into government and defense, BFSI, IT and telecom, energy and utilities, manufacturing, healthcare, others. By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America.

Key benefits of the report
The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall content disarm and reconstruction Market and the subsegments.This report would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and COVID-19 impact.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05744468/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


