U.S. markets open in 2 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,479.75
    +13.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,244.00
    +84.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,327.00
    +52.25 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,220.50
    +6.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.63
    +1.21 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.50
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    +0.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1762
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.78
    +0.99 (+5.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3707
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1600
    +0.1040 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,471.80
    +481.99 (+1.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,187.52
    -11.78 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.57
    -2.41 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

Global Cell Analysis Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Analysis Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell analysis market reached a value of US$ 16.4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Cell analysis refers to an umbrella term for a wide variety of technologies that are utilized to study genetic and phenotypical characteristics of a cell. Its objective is to gain insights into the mechanisms of cellular functionality that requires an understanding of the cellular components, such as the DNA, RNA, protein content and cellular metabolites. Cell analysis is typically done to understand population heterogeneity, identifying minority sub-populations of interest, as well as discovering unique characteristics of individual cells. It further aids in gene and protein identification, and epigenomics, as well as understanding the factors that underlie cell health, proliferation and death.

Cell analysis is utilized across academic and research laboratories, hospitals, and biotechnology and pharmaceutical, for studying stem cells, immunology, neurology, non-invasive prenatal diagnosis and in-vitro fertilization. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, along with the development of advanced therapies for the treatment of cancer, are encouraging technological advancements in cell analysis. For instance, Fluidigm Corporation, a US-based company, announced the introduction of a REAP-seq (RNA expression and protein sequencing) that will help researchers to understand the mechanisms of cancer progression and immune response. The increasing investments by governments of several nations in extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the life science sector are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Other factors, such as the rapid expansion of the biopharmaceutical and biotechnological companies and significant growth in the healthcare industry, are expected to further create a positive outlook for the market.

Breakup by Product:

  • Flow Cytometry Products

  • qPCR Products

  • Cell Microarrays

  • Microscopes

  • Spectrophotometers

  • Cell Counters

  • HCS Systems

  • Others

Breakup by Analysis Type:

  • Cell Identification

  • Cell Viability

  • Cell Signaling Pathways/Signal Transduction

  • Cell Proliferation

  • Cell Counting and Quality Control

  • Cell Interaction

  • Target Identification and Validation

  • Single-Cell Analysis

  • Others

Breakup by Techniques:

  • Molecular Approaches

  • Image-Based Approaches

Breakup by End-User:

  • Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies and CROs

  • Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

  • Research Institutes

  • Cell Culture Collection Repositories

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Agilent Technologies Inc., BD Biosciences, Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec, Olympus Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Promega Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global cell analysis market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cell analysis market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the analysis type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the technique?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

  • What is the structure of the global cell analysis market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Cell Analysis Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Flow Cytometry Products
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 qPCR Products
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Cell Microarrays
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Microscopes
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Spectrophotometers
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Cell Counters
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
6.7 HCS Systems
6.7.1 Market Trends
6.7.2 Market Forecast
6.8 Others
6.8.1 Market Trends
6.8.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Analysis Type
7.1 Cell Identification
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Cell Viability
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Cell Signaling Pathways/Signal Transduction
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Cell Proliferation
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Cell Counting and Quality Control
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Cell Interaction
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
7.7 Target Identification and Validation
7.7.1 Market Trends
7.7.2 Market Forecast
7.8 Single-Cell Analysis
7.8.1 Market Trends
7.8.2 Market Forecast
7.9 Others
7.9.1 Market Trends
7.9.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Techniques
8.1 Molecular Approaches
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Image-Based Approaches
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End-User
9.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies and CROs
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Research Institutes
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Cell Culture Collection Repositories
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Agilent Technologies Inc.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 BD Biosciences
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Danaher Corporation
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Illumina Inc.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.6 Merck KGaA
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Miltenyi Biotec
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Olympus Corporation
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 PerkinElmer Inc.
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Promega Corporation
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 Sysmex Corporation
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 Financials
14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xfnyq

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Support.com Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Support.com (NASDAQ: SPRT) surged higher on Thursday, climbing as much as 43.2% earlier in the session, ultimately ending the trading day up 41.1%. The company, which provides technical support services and cloud-based software, has been on fire all week -- gaining more than 150% -- on the receiving end of an epic short squeeze and a benefit from a cryptocurrency connection. With the ongoing adoption of digital currencies and the growing awareness of the negative environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining that relies on fossil fuels, Greenidge is positioning itself as a planet-friendly alternative.

  • 4 Large-Cap Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 508% to 1,118% by 2024

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. This shouldn't come as a surprise given that historically low lending rates and ongoing quantitative easing measures from the Federal Reserve have made borrowing cheap. Typically, we see the fastest sales growth from smaller companies.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • 3 Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    Warren Buffett aims to hold many stocks forever. Here are three you might want to hang on to for a long time.

  • Options Trading: Alibaba Stock Sets Up For Iron Condor Trade That Could Yield 41%

    Traders thinking that volatility might drop while prices stabilize could look at an iron condor trade for Alibaba stock.

  • Here's Why Naked Brand Stock Made Big Gains Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) gained roughly 8.9% in Thursday's trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. There's not much information currently available about the upcoming partnership or acquisition arrangement, but the pending arrangement is powering big gains for the company's share price. GameStop climbed roughly 2.3% in the session, while AMC Entertainment's share price dipped 7.3%.

  • These 20 ‘left behind’ stocks among the S&P 500 are expected to rise up to 59% over 12 months

    During a third banner year for the stock market, there are some surprises among the small number of stocks that are down for 2021.

  • Altria Group raises dividend by nearly 5%

    Altria Group Inc. said Thursday its board of directors approved a 4.7% dividend increase to 90 cents a share. The quarterly dividend is payable on Oct. 12 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 15. The new annualized dividend rate is $3.60 a share, the maker of tobacco products said. Altria has increased the dividend 56 times in the past 52 years, the company said. Shares of Altria edged higher Thursday and have gained around 19% this year, matching the S&P 500 index performance.

  • Why Doximity Plunged Nearly 13% Today

    Analyst Jackson Ader fears the big 250% run-up from its June IPO price of $26 per share has run its course, and then some. Don't sweat it if you haven't heard of Doximity; most people haven't. The obscurely focused networking website catering to the medical community has only been a publicly traded enterprise for a couple of months, and went public in the midst of plenty of other noise.

  • 10 Cheap Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 cheap dividend aristocrats to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Cheap Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now. Investing in dividend stocks can be unpredictable, like investing in any stock out there, but at […]

  • Why Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Jumped This Week

    On Monday, the company said that its Sofusa technology, while delivering Enbrel (a drug marketed in the U.S. by Amgen) through the skin and lymphatic system, achieved a strong response in a phase 1B study against rheumatoid arthritis after 12 weeks.

  • Is NVIDIA (NVDA) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Baron Opportunity Fund recently published its second-quarter commentary – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the second quarter of 2021, the Baron Opportunity Fund returned 10.14% (institutional shares). In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 Index was up 8.55%, while the Russell 3000 Growth Index was up 11.38%. You should check out Baron’s […]

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    We’re well into the second half of 2021, and with any luck at all we’ll soon see last year’s major headwinds fully relegated to the rear-view mirror. Even so, current conditions are looking up for the equity markets. The indexes are up – the S&P 500 has gained 20% this year, and the NASDAQ has gained more than 15% – and there’s an optimistic mood. With the Fed committed to its low-rate policy, at least for the short term, stocks are the place to look for returns. This kind of mood can be self-pe

  • Salesforce and Snowflake surge, Lordstown Motors pops on new CEO, meme stocks mixed

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Brace for Powell Signaling Taper Is Near, Sparking Dollar Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is going to provide strong guidance that tapering will begin in 2021, lifting the dollar and stocks, if Bloomberg News’s MLIV strategists are right.The majority view is that Powell will deliver a clear outlook for winding down quantitative easing, when he delivers his Jackson Hole speech Friday. Some common themes among the MLIV team are that tapering will lift both Treasury yields and the currency. The strength of the economy will keep sendi

  • 4 Renewable Energy Stocks with Powerful Potential

    Renewable energy is being adopted in a big way in the United States, as businesses pursue plans to decarbonize. According to a Deloitte report, citing data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), electricity consumption is likely to go up by 1.3% this year. The United States is preparing to adopt a set of new energy policies that aim to halve its greenhouse emissions by 2035. The U.S. has already embarked on this as earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Why Chinese Education Stocks Crashed Again Today

    After rebounding strongly in Tuesday-morning trading, shares of Chinese education stocks have taken a U-turn today. Well, after Chinese regulators passed one -- hopefully -- final law on data privacy Monday, speculators began speculating that this might be the end of China's raft of regulations on the tech sector and perhaps the for-profit education sector as well. As you'll recall, I suggested yesterday that investors jumping back into the market and bottom-fishing for cheap education stocks might be jumping the gun a bit -- that the better course of action would be to pause and make certain that no new regulations are coming before determining whether the share price losses these stocks have endured have resulted in true bargain valuations despite the regulations.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Near Record Highs That Are Still Worth Buying

    Buying stocks that have recently set all-time highs can actually be a better strategy. Here are three growth stocks near record highs that are still worth buying. Intuitive Surgical's (NASDAQ: ISRG) shares have soared nearly 30% so far this year.

  • Dow Jones Dips Amid Fed Official Demand; Tesla Falls Despite Elon Musk Surprise; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones fell after a senior Fed official made a demand. Tesla dipped despite CEO Elon Musk sharing a surprise. Some stocks passed buy.