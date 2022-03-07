Global Cell Based Assay & High Content Screening Market Report 2022: Candidate Growth, Immuno-oncology, Genomic Blizzard, Technology Convergence, The Insurance Effect Driving Growth
The report includes five year market forecasts.
Cell-Based Assays are a mainstay of drug development and scientific research, but growth is now accelerating as the race for a COVID-19 cure gains speed.
On top of this, new technology is allowing Cell-Based Assays to be used to measure any aspect of cell function. This market just keeps on growing with no end in sight. The workhorse of the pharmaceutical industry is becoming a central player in biotechnology.
This is a complex area but this readable report will bring the entire management team up to speed, on both the technology and the opportunity.
The technology is moving faster than the market. Genomics and Immunology are playing a role too. Find the opportunities and pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size.
Key Topics Covered:
Market Guides
Situation Analysis & COVID-19 Impact
Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff
Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 What are Cell Based Assays?
1.2 Clinical Trial Failures
1.2.1 Immuno-oncology Plays a Leading Role in Cell Based Assays
1.2.2 Infectious Disease Will Play a Larger Role
1.3 Market Definition
1.3.1 Market Size
1.3.2 Currency
1.3.3 Years
1.4 Methodology
1.4.1 Authors
1.4.2 Sources
1.5 U.S. Medical Market and Pharmaceutical Research Spending - Perspective
1.5.1 U.S. Expenditures for Pharmaceutical Research
2. Cell Based Assays - Guide to Technology
2.1 Cell Cultures
2.1.1 Cell Lines
2.1.2 Primary Cells
2.1.3 Stem Cells
2.1.3.1 iPSC's - The Special Case
2.2 Cell Assays
2.3 Cell Viability Assays
2.3 Cell Proliferation Assays
2.4 Cytotoxicity Assays
2.5 Cell Senescence Assays
2.6 Apoptosis
2.7 Autophagy
2.8 Necrosis
2.9 Oxidative Stress
2.10 2D vs. 3D
2.11 Signalling Pathways, GPCR
2.12 Immune Regulation & Inhibition
2.13 Reporter Gene Technology
2.14 CBA Design & Development
2.15 Cell Based Assays - The Takeaway
3. Industry Overview
3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market
3.1.1 Academic Research Lab
3.1.2 Contract Research Organization
3.1.3 Genomic Instrumentation Supplier
3.1.5 Cell Line and Reagent Supplier
3.1.6 Pharmaceutical Company
3.1.7 Audit Body
3.1.8 Certification Body
4. Market Trends
4.1 Factors Driving Growth
4.1.1 Candidate Growth
4.1.2 Immuno-oncology
4.1.3 Genomic Blizzard
4.1.4 Technology Convergence
4.1.5 The Insurance Effect
4.2 Factors Limiting Growth
4.2.1 CBA Development Challenges
4.2.2 Instrument Integration
4.2.3 Protocols
4.3 Technology Development
4.3.1 3D Assays
4.3.2 Automation
4.3.3 Software
4.3.4 Primary Cells
4.3.5 Signalling and Reporter Genes
4.3.6 The Next Five Years
5. Cell Based Assays Recent Developments
Axxam and FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics Announce Strategic Alliance
Cancer Genetics to Acquire Organoid Startup Stemonix
Curi Bio Acquires Artificial Intelligence Firm Dana Solutions
CRISPR Screens Uncover Novel Cancer Therapy Targets
ERS Genomics Licenses CRISPR-Cas9 Patents to Axxam
New Transcriptomics Assay Facilitates Compound Screens
Carta Biosciences Betting on Gene Interaction Mapping
High-throughput Identifies cancer drug candidates
Velabs Therapeutics partners with Alytas Therapeutics to develop a novel immune-based therapy for obesity
InSphero platform selected to test Cyclerion's sGC stimulator technology
OcellO to provide in vitro research services to Merus
Charles River Laboratories to acquire Citoxlab
Reaction Biology Corporation Purchases ProQinase GmbH
Cisbio extends its assay portfolio for immuno-oncology drug discovery
STEMCELL Technologies Launches Next-Generation Culture System
Abcam Acquires Calico Biolabs
Evotec announces achievement in Celgene alliance utilizing IPSC
screening
Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics Inc. launches iCELL Microglia
Cisbio and Excellerate Bioscience partner
Horizon Discovery extends CRISPR Screening Service to primary human T cells
6. Profiles of Key Cell Based Assay Companies
Abcam
Agilent
Aurora Instruments Ltd
Axxam
Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
Becton, Dickinson and Company
BioIVT
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
BioTek Instruments
BioVision, Inc.
BMG Labtech
Cell Biolabs, Inc
Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.
Charles River Laboratories
Cisbio Bioassays
Corning, Inc
Cytovale
Enzo Life Sciences, Inc
Eurofins DiscoverX Corporation
Evotec AG
Excellerate Bioscience
Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics International
Genedata
Hemogenix
Horizon Discovery
Invivogen
Leica Biosystems
Lonza Group Ltd.
Luminex Corp
Merck & Co., Inc
Miltenyi Biotec
Molecular Devices
Nanion
Ncardia
New England Biolabs, Inc
Olympus
Origene Technologies
Perkin Elmer
Promega
Qiagen Gmbh
Reaction Biology
Recursion Pharma
Roche Diagnostics
Sartorius
Sartorius-ForteBio
Sartorius-IntelliCyt
Sony Biotechnology
SPT Labtech
Stemcells Technologies Canada Inc
Tecan
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Vitro Biopharma
