U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,017.75
    +16.25 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,690.00
    +102.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,788.75
    +56.25 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,774.60
    +9.80 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.83
    +0.63 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.50
    -4.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.40
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5640
    +0.0360 (+1.02%)
     

  • Vix

    19.97
    -0.63 (-3.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2333
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.5960
    +0.7210 (+0.55%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,411.29
    +354.89 (+1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    601.29
    +358.61 (+147.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.25
    +12.48 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,645.92
    +127.67 (+0.46%)
     

Global Cell Based Assays Market Report to 2028: Increasing Number of Drug Discovery Activities Will Fuel Growth

PR Newswire
·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Based Assays Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Products & Services (Reagents, Assay Kits, Microplates, Probes & Labels, Cell Lines, Others), By Application, By End User, By Region and Competition" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Cell-Based Assays Market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the growing demand for novel drugs for treating chronic diseases.

The use of therapeutic drugs during various disease outbreaks, along with the growing number of research activities are two significant factors responsible for the growth of global cell-based assay market. Rising government expenditure in the healthcare sector and the rising need for toxicity screening in drugs are expected to drive market growth across different parts of the globe.

Additionally, the growing demand for efficient treatment for rare diseases is further expected to increase the demand for cell-based assays, thereby fuelling market growth through 2028. Besides, growing awareness of the advantages of using new treatments along with the increasing demand to reduce the costs associated with drug discovery across the globe, are further expected to support the cell-based assays market during the forecast period.

Growing Demand for Cell-Based Assays Will Propel the Market Growth

Increasing demand for identification and optimization procedures for drug development is a major factor that will boost market growth during the forecast period. Growing adoption by pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms is another important factor driving the growth of this market.

Furthermore, the increasing risk of disease outbreaks like swine flu, and COVID-19 and the growing rate of research activities are also expected to fuel the market growth over the years. From September 28, 2020-May 22, 2021, in the United States, 1,675 (0.2%) of 818,939 respiratory specimens tested by U.S. clinical laboratories were positive for the influenza virus.

The low labor and raw material costs along with more and more CRO companies providing drug discovery services are expected to create lucrative growth during the forecast period. Increasing growth in drug discovery projects and rising adoption of strategic approaches, like collaboration with different companies for developing new drugs, will further propel the growth of the market over the years.

Increasing Number of Drug Discovery Activities Will Fuel the Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of lifestyle disorders like arthritis, diabetes, epilepsy, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, etc., will enhance the growth of the cell-based assay market.

Government organizations are investing in the research and development sector for developing new drugs for the diagnosis of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders, which is expected to create lucrative growth during the forecast period.

The rising demand for novel drugs across the world for the treatment of pandemic diseases is propelling the growth of the market over the years.

For instance, in May 2021, U.S. FDA granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the T-Detect COVID-19 routine T-cell test. Similarly, the rising number of research for therapeutic drug discovery and growing competition for FDA approvals among the market players is expected to create lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Market Players

Corning, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Lonza Group AG, Promega Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck KGaA, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Inc. are some of the leading players operating in the Global Cell-Based Assays Market.

Recent Development

  • For instance, in September 2022, researchers at the Fraunhofer Institute developed Proxidrugs to utilize a cells-based waste disposal system as a potential therapeutic option for infections, cancer, and Alzheimer's disease.

  • For instance, in November 2021, Menarini Silicon Biosystems, launched its CELLSEARCH, a laboratory-developed test to aid the enumeration of multiple myeloma cells using a blood sample.

  • For instance, in August 2022, LifeNet Health LifeSciences announced the launch of its new cell-based assay services to aid in drug discovery and development.

Report Scope:

In this report, Global Cell-Based Assays Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Cell-Based Assays Market, By Products & Services:

  • Reagents

  • Assay Kits

  • Microplates

  • Probes & Labels

  • Cell Lines

  • Others

Cell-Based Assays Market, By Application:

  • Clinical Research

  • Drug Discovery & Development

  • Others

Cell-Based Assays Market, By End User:

  • Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

  • Academic & Research Institutions

  • Contract Research Organizations

Cell-Based Assays Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • France

  • Germany

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iibrhd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cell-based-assays-market-report-to-2028-increasing-number-of-drug-discovery-activities-will-fuel-growth-301783831.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Viking Rockets 69% After Dropping This Scorcher In The Obesity Treatment Battle

    Viking said Tuesday recipients of its potential obesity treatment lost up to 18 pounds, and VKTX stock launched to a five-year high.

  • Home Depot's Charts Reveal a DIY Downtrend

    Home improvement retailer Home Depot has struggled to overcome chart resistance in the $330-$340 area the past 12 months, but now prices are looking to retest the support in the $270 area. A break of this chart support could precipitate further declines.

  • U.S. sues Walmart for firing deli worker with Crohn's disease

    Walmart Inc has been sued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which on Tuesday accused the largest U.S. retailer of illegally firing a North Carolina deli worker with Crohn's disease. The EEOC said Walmart violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by dismissing Adrian Tucker in April 2017 because her nine "unauthorized" absences in the prior six months, including a hospitalization and a visit to the emergency room, violated its "attendance and punctuality policy." According to a complaint filed in the Charlotte, North Carolina federal court, Walmart did not excuse several absences though Tucker provided doctor's notes, and rejected her requests for periodic leave or a transfer to a job nearer the bathroom.

  • Gilead Sciences Could Retreat Further From Here

    Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences makes and distributes many drugs but today I am more interested in the position of the charts and indicators. Bottom-line strategy: GILD is a volatile stock that can move up or down quickly depending on the results of any given drug or treatment.

  • The 21-Million-Person Market That Just Drove Intra-Cellular To A 7-Month High

    Intra-Cellular said Tuesday its depression treatment succeeded in a key study, and ITCI stock broke definitively above its 200-day line.

  • Unity (UNX) Down on Disappointing Results From Wet AMD Study

    Unity's (UBX) phase II ENVISION study on UBX1325 fails to meet the non-inferiority threshold compared to aflibercept through 24 weeks in the wet AMD study.

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • Lyft’s new CEO says its competition isn’t just Uber, it’s a ‘battle against staying at home’

    Lyft and Uber have gone head-to-head for in the ride-share market for over a decade, and the pandemic-era lockdowns heightened the competition.

  • Amicus (FOLD) Gets Pompe Disease Treatment Approval in Europe

    Amicus (FOLD) receives approval from the European Commission to treat the adult late-onset Pompe disease with Pombiliti (cipaglucosidase alfa).

  • 3 Savings & Loan Stocks to Watch Despite SVB, SBNY Fiasco

    The Zacks Savings and Loan industry players like NYCB, BANR and BHLB are poised to navigate the challenging macroeconomic scenario by focusing on efficiency improvements.

  • Could Pioneer Natural Resources Rally Soon?

    In this daily bar chart of PXD, below, I see a downward trend from November. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows weakness from June and confirms the price decline. The 12-day price momentum study shows higher lows from December even though prices made lower lows.

  • Merck Releases Keytruda Data In Frontline Endometrial Cancer Patients

    Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) announced results from the Phase 3 NRG‑GY018 trial of Keytruda (pembrolizumab) combined with standard-of-care chemotherapy (carboplatin and paclitaxel), then continued as a single agent every six weeks for up to 14 cycles for the first-line treatment of stage III-IV or recurrent endometrial carcinoma whose cancer was either mismatch repair proficient (pMMR) or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR). Keytruda, in combination with chemotherapy, reduced the risk of disease prog

  • Emerson Electric Shares Continue to Disappoint

    Emerson Electric were upgraded to an overweight ("buy") rating at Morgan Stanley a week ago. The company was named the 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Energy Management Tuesday. Lot's of media attention but in my review of March 21 I wrote that "Fundamental analysts can be comfortable recommending stocks in downtrends but technical analysts are not."

  • Top Tech Stocks for April 2023

    As inflation and interest rate concerns weigh on tech companies, these stocks lead the sector in value, growth, and momentum.

  • Pilbara Minerals to Nearly Double Lithium Production by 2025

    (Bloomberg) -- Pilbara Minerals Ltd., one of Australia’s top lithium miners, said it will nearly double production by late 2025 to meet soaring demand for the key electric-vehicle battery metal.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysThe Perth-based com

  • Drug Middlemen Accused of Price Fixing by Ohio Attorney General

    The state’s lawsuit alleged certain pharmacy-benefit managers shared drug pricing and other information to gain leverage during rebate negotiations with pharmaceutical companies.

  • Why Energy ETFs Are Lagging In 2023

    The best-performing sector of 2022 is this year’s worst performer.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Don't let Silicon Valley Bank's financial catastrophe spill over to these crucial banks

    Community banks may pay a heavy price for the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. But the nation's smallest banks bear no responsibility for recent financial fiasco.

  • Pharming (PHAR) Rare Disease Drug Joenja Gets FDA Nod, Stock Up

    Pharming Group (PHAR) obtains FDA approval for leniolisib for the treatment of a rare pediatric disease. The stock of the company is up about 33% following the same.