The Global Cell Culture Market is expected to grow by $17.74 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period

Global Cell Culture Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the cell culture market and it is poised to grow by $17. 74 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.

3% during the forecast period. Our report on the cell culture market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in infectious diseases, growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, and high growth potential from emerging regions.



The cell culture market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Consumables

• Equipment



By End-user

• Pharma and biotech companies

• Hospitals

• Research and academic Institutes

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing demand for 3D cell culture as one of the prime reasons driving the cell culture market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing preference for single-use technologies for cell culture and rising demand for monoclonal antibodies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cell culture market covers the following areas:

• Cell culture market sizing

• Cell culture market forecast

• Cell culture market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cell culture market vendors that include Agilent Technologies Inc., Avantor Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Techne Corp., CLS Cell Lines Service GmbH, Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., Eppendorf AG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp, General Electric Co., InvivoGen, LABGENE Scientific SA, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG, PromoCell GmbH, Sartorius AG, Sartorius CellGenix GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and ZenBio Inc. Also, the cell culture market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

