Global Cell Expansion Market Report 2022: Growing Demand for Regenerative Drugs Offering Faster Outcomes Boosts Sector

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Expansion Market, by Product, by Cell Type, by Application, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cell expansion is the production of daughter cells from a single cell. Cell expansion requires the creation of new cell wall material and organized releasing of the wall to allow it to stretch and increase in area. Cell-wall-associated proteins are key components in cell expansion process. Expansions increase wall extensibility, presumably by breaking non covalent bonds between wall polysaccharides.

Due to growing demand for regenerative drugs offering faster outcomes and cellular based treatments plans with affected individual's compatibility is predictable to boost the cell expansion market growth. Key market players are involved in developing cell based products and therapies. Development of new technologies in cell expansion is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global cell expansion market.

Market Dynamics

Increasing R&D activities in cell expansion is expected to aid in growth of the global cell expansion market over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2021, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., a world leader in providing cell culture solutions for life science and medical markets, announced the expansion of its Armstrong R&D Center of Excellence at its headquarters in California. This expansion marks an ongoing commitment to the advancement of discovery research, bio production, cell and gene therapy, assisted reproductive technologies and cytogenetics in its life sciences and medical media divisions.

Increasing prevalence of cancer and infectious diseases is expected to drive the cell expansion market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO): February 2022, cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, and is responsible for an estimated 10 million deaths in 2020, globally. Furthermore, globally, about 1 in 6 deaths occurred due to cancer. Cell expansion is used for various applications such as for the treatment of various diseases and are used in R&D for cell therapy technique to develop drugs, vaccines, antibiotics, etc.

Detailed Segmentation:
Global Cell Expansion Market, By Product:

  • Consumables

  • Media

  • Others

  • Instruments

  • Automated Cell

  • Expansion Systems

  • Cell Counters

  • Centrifuges

  • Bioreactors

  • Others

  • Accessories

Global Cell Expansion Market, By Cell Type:

  • Mammalian Cells

  • Human Cells

  • Stem Cells

  • Adult Stem Cells

  • Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

  • Embryonic Stem Cells

  • Differentiated Cells

  • Animal Cells

  • Microbial Cells

  • Others (Plant-derived Cells)

Global Cell Expansion Market, By Application:

  • Biopharmaceuticals

  • Tissue Culture & Engineering

  • Vaccine Production

  • Drug Development

  • Cancer Research

  • Stem Cell Research

  • Other Applications

Global Cell Expansion Market, By End User:

  • Biotechnology Companies

  • Biopharmaceutical Companies

  • Others

Global Cell Expansion Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Argentina

  • Rest of Latin America

  • Europe

  • U.K.

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • France

  • Russia

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Australia

  • India

  • China

  • Japan

  • ASEAN

  • South Korea

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • Middle East

  • GCC

  • Israel

  • Rest of Middle East

  • Africa

  • South Africa

  • Central Africa

  • North Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Overview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Global Cell Expansion Market- Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

5. Global Cell Expansion Market, By Product, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

6. Global Cell Expansion Market, By Cell Type, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million)

7. Global Cell Expansion Market, By Application, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million)

8. Global Cell Expansion Market, By End User, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million)

9. Global Cell Expansion Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million)

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Section

Companies Mentioned

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • Sartorius AG

  • Merck KGaA

  • Corning, Inc.

  • Eppendorf SE

  • Lonza Group AG

  • PromoCell

  • Danaher

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

  • HiMedia Laboratories

  • STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

  • REPROCELL Inc.

  • Bio-Techne

  • Valiant Co., Ltd.

  • Miltenyi Biotec

  • Biologos

  • Cyagen US Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c8nrrd

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


