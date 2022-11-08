Global Cell Expansion Market Report 2022: Growing Demand for Regenerative Drugs Offering Faster Outcomes Boosts Sector

Company Logo

The "Cell Expansion Market, by Product, by Cell Type, by Application, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cell expansion is the production of daughter cells from a single cell. Cell expansion requires the creation of new cell wall material and organized releasing of the wall to allow it to stretch and increase in area. Cell-wall-associated proteins are key components in cell expansion process. Expansions increase wall extensibility, presumably by breaking non covalent bonds between wall polysaccharides.



Due to growing demand for regenerative drugs offering faster outcomes and cellular based treatments plans with affected individual's compatibility is predictable to boost the cell expansion market growth. Key market players are involved in developing cell based products and therapies. Development of new technologies in cell expansion is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global cell expansion market.



Market Dynamics



Increasing R&D activities in cell expansion is expected to aid in growth of the global cell expansion market over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2021, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., a world leader in providing cell culture solutions for life science and medical markets, announced the expansion of its Armstrong R&D Center of Excellence at its headquarters in California. This expansion marks an ongoing commitment to the advancement of discovery research, bio production, cell and gene therapy, assisted reproductive technologies and cytogenetics in its life sciences and medical media divisions.



Increasing prevalence of cancer and infectious diseases is expected to drive the cell expansion market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO): February 2022, cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, and is responsible for an estimated 10 million deaths in 2020, globally. Furthermore, globally, about 1 in 6 deaths occurred due to cancer. Cell expansion is used for various applications such as for the treatment of various diseases and are used in R&D for cell therapy technique to develop drugs, vaccines, antibiotics, etc.





Detailed Segmentation:

Global Cell Expansion Market, By Product:

Consumables

Media

Others

Instruments

Automated Cell

Expansion Systems

Cell Counters

Centrifuges

Bioreactors

Others

Accessories

Global Cell Expansion Market, By Cell Type:

Mammalian Cells

Human Cells

Stem Cells

Adult Stem Cells

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

Embryonic Stem Cells

Differentiated Cells

Animal Cells

Microbial Cells

Others (Plant-derived Cells)

Global Cell Expansion Market, By Application:

Biopharmaceuticals

Tissue Culture & Engineering

Vaccine Production

Drug Development

Cancer Research

Stem Cell Research

Other Applications

Global Cell Expansion Market, By End User:

Biotechnology Companies

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Others

Global Cell Expansion Market, By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia

India

China

Japan

ASEAN

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

South Africa

Central Africa

North Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Overview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Global Cell Expansion Market- Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

5. Global Cell Expansion Market, By Product, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

6. Global Cell Expansion Market, By Cell Type, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million)

7. Global Cell Expansion Market, By Application, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million)

8. Global Cell Expansion Market, By End User, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million)

9. Global Cell Expansion Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million)

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Section

Companies Mentioned

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Sartorius AG

Merck KGaA

Corning, Inc.

Eppendorf SE

Lonza Group AG

PromoCell

Danaher

Thermo Fisher Scientific

HiMedia Laboratories

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

REPROCELL Inc.

Bio-Techne

Valiant Co., Ltd.

Miltenyi Biotec

Biologos

Cyagen US Inc.

