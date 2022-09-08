The global cell-free RNA isolation and extraction kits market is projected to reach $140.7 million by 2032 from $30.2 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 14.98% during the forecast period 2022-2032

ReportLinker

The growth in the cell-free RNA isolation and extraction kits market is expected to be driven by an increasing number of kits and a rising number of open-source free sequencing platform providers offering cell-free RNA analysis.

Market Lifecycle Stage



The cell-free RNA isolation and extraction kits market is a well-developed market with an integral part of medical decision-making -aid in acquiring information for a wide range of treatment dissemination, accentuating their criticality in healthcare.The cell-free RNA has a critical role in the precision medicine approach, as it ensures the safe and effective application of targeted therapeutics.



Most of the players in the global cell-free RNA isolation and extraction kits market offer products encompassing the kits.



Increasing investments in the R&D for cell-free RNA isolation and extraction is one of the major opportunities in the global cell-free RNA isolation and extraction kits market. Several biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are working collaboratively to adopt cell-free RNA isolation and extraction in the field of oncology, prenatal screening, and metabolic disorders.



Impact



• The presence of major products of cell-free RNA isolation and extraction kits in regions such as North America and APAC has a major impact on the market. For instance, QIAGEN N.V. provides cell-free RNA isolation and extraction kits.

• Companies such as Zinexts Life Science Corp. and JBS Science, Inc. enter into a technology commercialization cooperation agreement to allow Zinexts to manufacture and sell JBS nucleic separation kits, including cfDNA and RNA isolation kits. This license agreement will make it easier to access JBS NA Zinexts’s JBS NA isolation equipment as well as their isolation automation systems The presence of these companies has a positive impact on the market growth.



Impact of COVID-19



The current global cell-free RNA isolation and extraction kits market study comprises cell-free RNA isolation and extraction kits that are used to extract and isolate cell-free RNA form samples collected from patients and preserve cell-free RNA for further downstream analysis to retrieve actionable information from it.Since the market is primarily dominated by the manufacturers of cell-free RNA isolation and extraction kits, the pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of revenue generated from the market.



Players in the cell-free RNA isolation and extraction kits market reported a decline in revenues during the initial phase of the pandemic.The decline was primarily attributed to the lockdown in the regions that disrupted the supply chain, thereby hampering the cancer diagnostic testing.



Additionally, a halt in research and development activities pertaining to cell-free RNA for oncology, prenatal screening, and metabolic disorders market also led to a decline in revenue. Moreover, in order to curb the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and contain the spread of the virus, demand for COVID-19 tests and services that detects the virus in less time increased, which led to the shift in focus of the manufacturers for developing and manufacturing testing kits and services for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 virus.



Market Segmentation:

Segmentation 1: by Application

• Oncology

• Prenatal Screening (Preeclampsia)

• Metabolic Disorders



The oncology segment accounted for the largest share of 79.85% in the global cell-free RNA isolation and extraction kits market in 2021.



Segmentation 2: by End User

• Hospitals

• Academic Research Institutions and Laboratories

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Diagnostic Laboratories



The academic research institutions and laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of 63.13% in the global cell-free RNA isolation and extraction kits market in FY2021.



Segmentation 3: by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World



North America cell-free RNA isolation and extraction market dominated the global cell-free RNA isolation and extraction kits market and is expected to maintain its dominance over other regions throughout the forecast period 2022-2032.



Recent Developments in Global Cell-Free RNA Isolation and Extraction Kits Market



• In February 2019, Norgen Biotek Corp. introduced the cf-DNA / cf-RNA Preservative Tubes for long-term storage of blood. These are more suitable blood collection tubes (BCTs) as compared to other competitor’s blood collection tubes (BCTs) in the cell-free RNA market. This is the only product that keeps both cf-DNA and cf-RNA in the same tube for 30 days, allowing researchers to examine both genomics and transcriptomics.



Demand – Drivers and Limitations



Following are the demand drivers for the Global Cell-Free RNA Isolation and Extraction Kits Market:

• Increasing Incidence of Cancer

• Increasing Number of Cases with Prenatal Complications

• Advancement in the RNA Sequencing Technology



The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:

• Lack of Skilled Professionals and Awareness Related to Cell-Free RNA Methods

• Ethical, Legal, and Social Issues Associated with Prenatal Screening



How Can This Report Add Value to an Organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: Major manufacturers of the global cell-free RNA isolation and extraction kits market, are actively involved in undertaking significant business strategies to translate success in research and development into the commercial clinical setting.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: Owing to increase in research activities pertaining to cell-free RNA for various areas of application, including cancer, prenatal screening, and metabolic disorders cell-free RNA isolation and extraction market have gained momentum. Awareness among patient population about non-invasive and minimally invasive methods for the detection of a disease is expected to provide opportunity for the cell-free RNA isolation and extraction kits market.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global cell-free RNA isolation and extraction kits market analyzed and profiled in the study have been involved as the cell-free RNA isolation and extraction kits -based product manufacturers that provide kits.Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global cell-free RNA isolation and extraction kits market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.



Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



The leading top segment players include cell-free RNA isolation and extraction kits manufacture in year 2021 that caters to different area of application that includes oncology, prenatal screening, and metabolic disorders.



Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

• Aline Biosciences

• Apostle Sciences

• Danagen-Bioted, S.L.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• JBS Science Inc.

• Norgen Biotek Corp.

• PerkinElmer, Inc.

• Promega Corporation

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Streck, Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Takara Bio Inc.

• Zymo Research Corporation



Countries Covered

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World

