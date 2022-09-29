Global Cell-Free RNA Isolation and Extraction Kits Market to Reach $140 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 14.98%
DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell-Free RNA Isolation and Extraction Kits Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cell-free RNA isolation and extraction kits market is projected to reach $140.7 million by 2032 from $30.2 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 14.98% during the forecast period 2022-2032. The growth in the cell-free RNA isolation and extraction kits market is expected to be driven by an increasing number of kits and a rising number of open-source free sequencing platform providers offering cell-free RNA analysis.
Market Lifecycle Stage
The cell-free RNA isolation and extraction kits market is a well-developed market with an integral part of medical decision-making -aid in acquiring information for a wide range of treatment dissemination, accentuating their criticality in healthcare. The cell-free RNA has a critical role in the precision medicine approach, as it ensures the safe and effective application of targeted therapeutics. Most of the players in the global cell-free RNA isolation and extraction kits market offer products encompassing the kits.
Increasing investments in the R&D for cell-free RNA isolation and extraction is one of the major opportunities in the global cell-free RNA isolation and extraction kits market. Several biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are working collaboratively to adopt cell-free RNA isolation and extraction in the field of oncology, prenatal screening, and metabolic disorders.
Impact
The presence of major products of cell-free RNA isolation and extraction kits in regions such as North America and APAC has a major impact on the market. For instance, QIAGEN N.V. provides cell-free RNA isolation and extraction kits.
Companies such as Zinexts Life Science Corp. and JBS Science, Inc. enter into a technology commercialization cooperation agreement to allow Zinexts to manufacture and sell JBS nucleic separation kits, including cfDNA and RNA isolation kits. This license agreement will make it easier to access JBS NA Zinexts's JBS NA isolation equipment as well as their isolation automation systems The presence of these companies has a positive impact on the market growth.
Market Segmentation
by Application
Oncology
Prenatal Screening (Preeclampsia)
Metabolic Disorders
by End User
Hospitals
Academic Research Institutions and Laboratories
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Diagnostic Laboratories
by Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Rest-of-the-World
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Increasing Incidence of Cancer
Increasing Number of Cases with Prenatal Complications
Advancement in the RNA Sequencing Technology
Market Restraints
Lack of Skilled Professionals and Awareness Related to Cell-Free RNA Methods
Ethical, Legal, and Social Issues Associated with Prenatal Screening
Market Opportunities
Growth in Emerging Nations
Rising Funding Activities for Cell-Free RNA Biomarkers
Key Market Players
The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.
The leading top segment players include cell-free RNA isolation and extraction kits manufacture in year 2021 that caters to different area of application that includes oncology, prenatal screening, and metabolic disorders.
Some of the prominent names established in this market are:
Aline Biosciences
Apostle Sciences
Danagen-Bioted, S.L.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
JBS Science Inc.
Norgen Biotek Corp.
PerkinElmer, Inc.
Promega Corporation
QIAGEN N.V.
Streck, Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Takara Bio Inc.
Zymo Research Corporation
