Global Cell-Free RNA Isolation and Extraction Kits Market to Reach $140 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 14.98%

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell-Free RNA Isolation and Extraction Kits Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global cell-free RNA isolation and extraction kits market is projected to reach $140.7 million by 2032 from $30.2 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 14.98% during the forecast period 2022-2032. The growth in the cell-free RNA isolation and extraction kits market is expected to be driven by an increasing number of kits and a rising number of open-source free sequencing platform providers offering cell-free RNA analysis.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The cell-free RNA isolation and extraction kits market is a well-developed market with an integral part of medical decision-making -aid in acquiring information for a wide range of treatment dissemination, accentuating their criticality in healthcare. The cell-free RNA has a critical role in the precision medicine approach, as it ensures the safe and effective application of targeted therapeutics. Most of the players in the global cell-free RNA isolation and extraction kits market offer products encompassing the kits.

Increasing investments in the R&D for cell-free RNA isolation and extraction is one of the major opportunities in the global cell-free RNA isolation and extraction kits market. Several biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are working collaboratively to adopt cell-free RNA isolation and extraction in the field of oncology, prenatal screening, and metabolic disorders.

Impact

  • The presence of major products of cell-free RNA isolation and extraction kits in regions such as North America and APAC has a major impact on the market. For instance, QIAGEN N.V. provides cell-free RNA isolation and extraction kits.

  • Companies such as Zinexts Life Science Corp. and JBS Science, Inc. enter into a technology commercialization cooperation agreement to allow Zinexts to manufacture and sell JBS nucleic separation kits, including cfDNA and RNA isolation kits. This license agreement will make it easier to access JBS NA Zinexts's JBS NA isolation equipment as well as their isolation automation systems The presence of these companies has a positive impact on the market growth.

Market Segmentation

by Application

  • Oncology

  • Prenatal Screening (Preeclampsia)

  • Metabolic Disorders

by End User

  • Hospitals

  • Academic Research Institutions and Laboratories

  • Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

  • Diagnostic Laboratories

by Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Rest-of-the-World

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Increasing Incidence of Cancer

  • Increasing Number of Cases with Prenatal Complications

  • Advancement in the RNA Sequencing Technology

Market Restraints

  • Lack of Skilled Professionals and Awareness Related to Cell-Free RNA Methods

  • Ethical, Legal, and Social Issues Associated with Prenatal Screening

Market Opportunities

  • Growth in Emerging Nations

  • Rising Funding Activities for Cell-Free RNA Biomarkers

Key Market Players

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

The leading top segment players include cell-free RNA isolation and extraction kits manufacture in year 2021 that caters to different area of application that includes oncology, prenatal screening, and metabolic disorders.

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

  • Aline Biosciences

  • Apostle Sciences

  • Danagen-Bioted, S.L.

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • JBS Science Inc.

  • Norgen Biotek Corp.

  • PerkinElmer, Inc.

  • Promega Corporation

  • QIAGEN N.V.

  • Streck, Inc.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Takara Bio Inc.

  • Zymo Research Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

2 Industry Analysis

3 Market Dynamics

4 Competitive Landscape

5 Application, $Million, 2021-2032

6 End Users, $Million, 2021-2032

7 Region, $Million, 2021-2032

8 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d367ib

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cell-free-rna-isolation-and-extraction-kits-market-to-reach-140-million-by-2032-at-a-cagr-of-14-98-301636957.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

