Global Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Growth Opportunities

This study examines the global cell and gene therapy (CGT) market. It highlights revenue forecasts and key growth opportunities for CGT market participants based on the evolution of their business models and strategic approaches as well as investments and regulations.

The study segments the market by product (cell therapy, gene-modified cell therapy, and gene therapy), and it also focuses on subsegments (allogeneic versus autologous; ex vivo versus in vivo). Market forecasts run from 2022 through 2027, and they capture key market developments, such as capacity expansion, mergers and acquisitions, and extension of services offerings set to impact overall CGT market growth.



As CGT moves from ultra-rare indications to more common indications, the rapid expansion of manufacturing capabilities to support the commercial requirements of these diseases will become a necessity.



The migration from paper-based data to the digital format will connect individual patient supply chain data with individual patient clinical data and incorporate it into the overall analysis.



Time and speed will become crucial factors to stay ahead of the competition and reap the resulting benefits.



The success of CGT in prevalent diseases, such as diabetes and stroke, will be the game changer during the forecast period and lead to new market access models.



The research service also covers the following topics:

• Market and Pipeline Snapshot

• Key Trends and Value Chain Analysis

• CGT Investment and M&A Snapshot

• CGT Reimbursement Snapshot

• CGT Regulatory Snapshot

• Drivers and Restraints

• Recent Acquisitions and Capacity Expansion by Major Bio-CDMOs

Author: Surbhi Gupta

