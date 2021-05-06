Global Cell and Gene Therapy Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) Market Report 2021
Contract manufacturing is an increasing part of the pharmaceutical business. In cell therapy, this need is magnified because of the demand for cell and gene therapy products.
The report the Market for Cell and Gene Therapy Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) details the following:
Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market
Role
Services Offered
Usage Drivers
Profiles of Companies, Key Players, and Competitors in the Market
COVID-19's Challenges and Opportunities for CMOs
Global and Regional Market Overviews - U.S., Europe, and Other Nations
New Developments and Advancing Technology
Development pipeline
Production Issues
Cost
Logistics
Mergers and Acquisitions
There are many companies in this market, and the analyst profiles a select group of companies that are representative of the market or handle a large volume.
These companies include:
AGC Biologics
Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services
Anemocyte
Astellas
BioNTech IMFS
Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence
Bristol Myers Squibb
Catalent
Cognate BioServices/CRL
Cytiva
Cytovance Biologics
Fresenius Kabi Product Partnering
FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics
FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies
Grifols
Lonza
Millipore Sigma/BioReliance
Minaris Regenerative Medicine
Novartis
Oxford Biomedica
Patheon/Thermo Fisher Scientific
Pfizer CentreOne
Porton Biologics
Syngene International
Takara Bio
Takeda
The Center for Breakthrough Medicines
Vibalogics
WuXi AppTec
WuXi Biologics
Yposkesi
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Overview
Scope and Methodology
Covid 19
Market Overview and Potential
Cell and Gene Therapy Market
BCMO Market
Cell and Gene Therapy BCMO Market
Chapter 2: Introduction to Cell and Gene Therapy
Introduction
Cell Therapy
Gene Therapy
Viral Vector System and New Developments
Non-viral Systems for Transporting Genes
End Users
Hospitals
Research Institutes
Wound Care Centers
Cancer Centers
Chapter 3: Cell and Gene Therapy Industry - Product Pipeline, Production & Key Players
Overview
Regulatory Pathway
Priority Review
Accelerated Approval
Fast Track
Breakthrough Therapy
Orphan Drug
Individualized Gene Therapy Approval Process
Development Pipeline
Production Issues
Manufacturing Process for CAR-T
Advancements and Barriers in Manufacturing Processes
Cost
Timing
Logistics
Capacity Shortfall
In-House Manufacturing
Staffing
Key Players
Mergers and Acquisitions
Chapter 4: Cell and Gene Therapy Markets
Overview
Global Cell and Gene Therapy Markets
Regional Market Overview
United States
Europe/European Union
Other Countries
Leading Competitors
Chapter 5: Biopharma Contract Manufacturing
Introduction
The Role of BCMOs
Services Offered by BCMOs
Usage Drivers
Growth Constraints
Chapter 6: Biopharma Contract Manufacturing Markets
Overview
Global BCMO Markets
Regional Market Overview
United States
Europe/European Union
Other Countries
Leading Competitors
Chapter 7: Cell & Gene Therapy Contract Manufacturing
Introduction
Advancing Technology
Dearth of Intellectual Capital
cGMP Compliance
Quality by Design
Chapter 8: The Market for Cell & Gene Therapy Contract Manufacturing
Overview
Global Cell and Gene Therapy BCMO Market
Market by Therapeutic Indication
Market by Method
Market by Manufacturing Stage
Market by Global Region
Leading Competitors
Mergers and Acquisitions
Chapter 9: Key Players in the Cell & Gene Therapy CMO Market
