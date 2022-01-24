Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market

Report Scope: The current report provides detailed exposure to the cell and gene therapy market. This report also highlights the current and future market potential of CGTs along with a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market.

The report also covers market projections to 2026 and market rank for key market players.It also covers the competitive environment and includes a pipeline analysis.



The report details the market share of CGTs based on product and by application.The market is segmented into rare diseases, oncology, hematology, cardiovascular, neurology and others based on application.



The scope of the report does not include RNA-based products.



By region, the market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The North America region includes countries such as the U.S., Canada and Mexico, Europe includes countries Germany, U.K., France, and Rest of Europe, and the Asia-Pacific includes countries China, Australia, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. For market estimates, data have been provided for 2019 as the historic year, 2020 as the base year and a forecast for 2026.



Summary:

The global market for cell and gene therapy was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2020.The market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach approximately $REDACTED billion by 2026.



The global market is segmented based on therapy type, product type, application, and region.



Reasons for Doing This Study:

Cell and gene therapies (CGT) provide a fundamental treatment option for disease conditions that cannot be treated with conventional drugs.Initially, cell and gene therapies were mainly explored for oncology.



However, the research is expanding into other areas including autoimmune diseases, musculoskeletal diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and dermatological diseases. Cell and gene therapy have potential applications in many disease areas, including cancers, autoimmune diseases, urinary disorders, spinal cord injuries, type I diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, heart diseases, stroke, burns and osteoarthritis.



The CGT market is rapidly growing owing to a significant increase in clinical trials in recent years, growing investments from multiple stakeholders and increasing focus on personalized medicine for rare and chronic conditions.The number of clinical trials and regulatory approvals for cell and gene therapies is expected to increase in the coming years.



The FDA estimates that by 2025 it will approve 10-20 cell and gene therapy products per year.Despite the growing focus, cell and gene therapies are still experimental medicines and additional research is needed for their wider application.



However, recent advancements in vector biology, drug delivery technology and gene editing technologies such as CRISPR are expected to propel the research and may contribute to more drug launches.

