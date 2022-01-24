U.S. markets open in 2 hours 14 minutes

Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market

ReportLinker
·4 min read

Report Scope: The current report provides detailed exposure to the cell and gene therapy market. This report also highlights the current and future market potential of CGTs along with a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market.

New York, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221772/?utm_source=GNW


The report also covers market projections to 2026 and market rank for key market players.It also covers the competitive environment and includes a pipeline analysis.

The report details the market share of CGTs based on product and by application.The market is segmented into rare diseases, oncology, hematology, cardiovascular, neurology and others based on application.

The scope of the report does not include RNA-based products.

By region, the market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The North America region includes countries such as the U.S., Canada and Mexico, Europe includes countries Germany, U.K., France, and Rest of Europe, and the Asia-Pacific includes countries China, Australia, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. For market estimates, data have been provided for 2019 as the historic year, 2020 as the base year and a forecast for 2026.

Report Includes:
- 20 data tables and 25 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for cell and gene therapy (CGT) products and their applications
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Evaluation and forecast the overall market size for cell and gene therapy, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, therapy type, application, and region
- Highlights of the upcoming market potential of cell and gene therapy products and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other demographic and economic factors that will drive future demand for this market
- Identification of novel therapeutic products and promising new technologies still in the development and testing stage, and assess the probability that they will be commercialized successfully in the next five years
- Review of emerging companies and the leading competitors in the prevailing cell and gene therapy market, and their global company share analysis
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on cell and gene therapy market and related biotech industry
- Review of pipeline analysis and the total number of CGT clinical trials by clinical trial phase, disease indication, and geography
- Descriptive company profiles of the major global players, including Novartis, Orchard Therapeutics plc, Pharmicell Co. Ltd., Sibiono Genetech Co. Ltd., Vericel Corp. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Summary:
The global market for cell and gene therapy was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2020.The market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach approximately $REDACTED billion by 2026.

The global market is segmented based on therapy type, product type, application, and region.

Reasons for Doing This Study:
Cell and gene therapies (CGT) provide a fundamental treatment option for disease conditions that cannot be treated with conventional drugs.Initially, cell and gene therapies were mainly explored for oncology.

However, the research is expanding into other areas including autoimmune diseases, musculoskeletal diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and dermatological diseases. Cell and gene therapy have potential applications in many disease areas, including cancers, autoimmune diseases, urinary disorders, spinal cord injuries, type I diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, heart diseases, stroke, burns and osteoarthritis.

The CGT market is rapidly growing owing to a significant increase in clinical trials in recent years, growing investments from multiple stakeholders and increasing focus on personalized medicine for rare and chronic conditions.The number of clinical trials and regulatory approvals for cell and gene therapies is expected to increase in the coming years.

The FDA estimates that by 2025 it will approve 10-20 cell and gene therapy products per year.Despite the growing focus, cell and gene therapies are still experimental medicines and additional research is needed for their wider application.

However, recent advancements in vector biology, drug delivery technology and gene editing technologies such as CRISPR are expected to propel the research and may contribute to more drug launches.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221772/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


