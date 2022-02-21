Global Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market to Reach USD 15.10 Billion by 2028 - Increasing Government Funding for Cell-Based Research Fuels the Market Demand- Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Cell Isolation Market finds that increasing government funding for cell-based research, increasing number of patients suffering from cancer and infectious diseases and growing focus on personalized medicine and technological advancements are factors that influencing the growth of Cell Isolation Market. The total Global Cell Isolation Market is estimated to reach USD 15.10 Billion by 2028.



The Market stood at a revenue of USD 7.90 Billion in the year 2021, and is expected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.1%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Cell Isolation Market by Product (Consumables, Instruments), by Type (Human, Animal), by End User (Biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies, Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, Research laboratories and institutes, Other End User), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

List of Prominent Players in the Cell Isolation Market:

Becton Dickinson and Company (US)

GE Healthcare (US)

Merck KgaA (Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (US)



Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Cord blood/ Embryonic stem cells

Cord blood stem cells are sued in treatment of various diseases and disorders such as cancer, slipped intervertebral discs, dementia, neurodegenerative diseases, diabetes, cardiac infarction, stroke, and arthritis. As there is no precise treatment available for diseases such as cancer and diabetes, it has increased the pressure to improvise or invent new treatment option which is likely to fuel the market growth. The population across the globe is increasing enormously. Thus, base of people suffering from several diseases is also increasing. Owing to availability of the large base population end-users, it is expected to boost the market growth in near future over the forecast period.

Surging Application of Cell Isolation along with End Users

Cell Isolation is extensively used in applications such as biomolecule isolation, cancer research, stem cell research, tissue regeneration & regenerative medicine, and in vitro diagnostics. Several diseases such as cancer, diabetes Alzheimer's disease, and genetic disorders, among others are some of incurable diseases and disorders. This is owing to unavailability of precise treatment. Thus, increasing the demand for new treatments, as a result increasing the demand for cell isolation for Research and Development (R&D) application. Additionally, increasing number of end-users such as Biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, research laboratories and institutes, other end users is propelling the demand for cell isolation further driving the market growth over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/cell-isolation-market-1278

Regional Analysis :

North America Holds Maximum Market Share

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Cell Isolation Market in 2021, owing to the availability of large market share. In addition, presence of key players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company Limited, Beckman Coulter Inc., GE Healthcare, Bio- Rad Laboratories Inc., Corning Inc. in the region, are expected to augment the fastest growth of Cell Isolation Market in the projected years.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 155 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Cell Isolation Market by Product (Consumables, Instruments), by Type (Human, Animal), by End User (Biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies, Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, Research laboratories and institutes, Other End User), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)"

Recent Developments:

May 2019: Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired Brammer Bio with the aim to expand capabilities to support the high growth gene and cell therapy market

August 2020: A clinical diagnostics company, Beckman Coulter has launched ARS-CoV-2 Immunoglobulin M (IgM) assay. The new IgM antibody test demonstrated 99.9% specificity against 1,400 negative samples and 98.3% sensitivity at 15-30 days post-symptom onset.

This market titled “Cell Isolation Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 7.90 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 15.10 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 18.1% From 2022 - 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 – 2020 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered Product

Consumables

Instruments Type

Human

Animal End User Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Laboratories and Institutes

Other End Users Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

