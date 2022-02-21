U.S. markets closed

Global Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market to Reach USD 15.10 Billion by 2028 - Increasing Government Funding for Cell-Based Research Fuels the Market Demand- Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·8 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Cell Isolation Market finds that increasing government funding for cell-based research, increasing number of patients suffering from cancer and infectious diseases and growing focus on personalized medicine and technological advancements are factors that influencing the growth of Cell Isolation Market. The total Global Cell Isolation Market is estimated to reach USD 15.10 Billion by 2028.

The Market stood at a revenue of USD 7.90 Billion in the year 2021, and is expected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.1%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Cell Isolation Market by Product (Consumables, Instruments), by Type (Human, Animal), by End User (Biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies, Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, Research laboratories and institutes, Other End User), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/cell-isolation-market-1278/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

  • In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

  • Impact Analysis 150+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research)

  • Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

  • Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using Vantage Market Research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

List of Prominent Players in the Cell Isolation Market:

  • Becton Dickinson and Company (US)

  • GE Healthcare (US)

  • Merck KgaA (Germany)

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (US)

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Cord blood/ Embryonic stem cells

Cord blood stem cells are sued in treatment of various diseases and disorders such as cancer, slipped intervertebral discs, dementia, neurodegenerative diseases, diabetes, cardiac infarction, stroke, and arthritis. As there is no precise treatment available for diseases such as cancer and diabetes, it has increased the pressure to improvise or invent new treatment option which is likely to fuel the market growth. The population across the globe is increasing enormously. Thus, base of people suffering from several diseases is also increasing. Owing to availability of the large base population end-users, it is expected to boost the market growth in near future over the forecast period.

Surging Application of Cell Isolation along with End Users

Cell Isolation is extensively used in applications such as biomolecule isolation, cancer research, stem cell research, tissue regeneration & regenerative medicine, and in vitro diagnostics. Several diseases such as cancer, diabetes Alzheimer's disease, and genetic disorders, among others are some of incurable diseases and disorders. This is owing to unavailability of precise treatment. Thus, increasing the demand for new treatments, as a result increasing the demand for cell isolation for Research and Development (R&D) application. Additionally, increasing number of end-users such as Biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, research laboratories and institutes, other end users is propelling the demand for cell isolation further driving the market growth over the forecast period.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/cell-isolation-market-1278/1

Benefits of Purchasing Cell Isolation Market Reports:

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/cell-isolation-market-1278

The Report on Cell Isolation Market Highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Regional Analysis:

North America Holds Maximum Market Share

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Cell Isolation Market in 2021, owing to the availability of large market share. In addition, presence of key players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company Limited, Beckman Coulter Inc., GE Healthcare, Bio- Rad Laboratories Inc., Corning Inc. in the region, are expected to augment the fastest growth of Cell Isolation Market in the projected years.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 155 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Cell Isolation Market by Product (Consumables, Instruments), by Type (Human, Animal), by End User (Biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies, Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, Research laboratories and institutes, Other End User), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/cell-isolation-market-556721

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Cell Isolation Market?

  • How will the Cell Isolation Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Cell Isolation Market?

  • What is the Cell Isolation market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Cell Isolation Market throughout the forecast period?

Recent Developments:

May 2019: Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired Brammer Bio with the aim to expand capabilities to support the high growth gene and cell therapy market

August 2020: A clinical diagnostics company, Beckman Coulter has launched ARS-CoV-2 Immunoglobulin M (IgM) assay. The new IgM antibody test demonstrated 99.9% specificity against 1,400 negative samples and 98.3% sensitivity at 15-30 days post-symptom onset.

This market titled “Cell Isolation Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 7.90 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 15.10 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 18.1% From 2022 - 2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 – 2020

Forecast Years

2022 – 2028

Segments Covered

Product

  • Consumables

  • Instruments

Type

  • Human

  • Animal

End User

  • Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies

  • Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

  • Research Laboratories and Institutes

  • Other End Users

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/cell-isolation-market-1278/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:


